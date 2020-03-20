Coronavirus pandemic: Bollywood singer tests positive in Lucknow, taking total number of cases in UP to 23

A prominent Bollywood singer is among the four persons who have been tested positive for coronavirus in Lucknow, Asian News International reports.

Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak

Check out the tweet here

A prominent Bollywood singer is among the four people who have been tested positive for #Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh today. https://t.co/LBvHWkTXnS — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 20, 2020

Four people tested positive for novel coronavirus in the city on Friday, taking the total number of confirmed cases in Uttar Pradesh to 23 — eight each in Agra and Lucknow, four in Noida, two in Ghaziabad, and another in Lakhimpur Kheri.

The four COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the King George's Medical University, a health department official said.

Novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 195 after 22 more people were infected with the fast-spreading virus in various parts of the country, according to Health Ministry data.

However, according to ICMR data updated on 20 March, a total of 206 individuals have been found positive among suspected cases and contacts of known positive cases.

Among those found positive for coronavirus are 32 foreign nationals, including 17 from Italy, three from the Philippines, two from the UK, and one each belonging to Canada, Indonesia, and Singapore.

The figure also includes five deaths reported from Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab, Maharashtra, and Jaipur so far.

In the wake of the pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a fervent appeal to all Indians to stay indoors as much as possible to avoid getting infected by coronavirus, saying the world has never seen a danger as grave as this.

He called for 'Janta Curfew' on 22 March from 7 am to 9 pm, saying no citizen, barring those in essential services, should get out of house.

"Even World War I and II did not affect as many countries as coronavirus has done," Modi said in a national broadcast.

Asking people to sacrifice "some weeks of yours, some time of yours," Modi said given that coronavirus has no cure yet, the only way to stay safe is to stay indoors. "I request all people in country to get out of house only when it is extremely necessary, try and do all work from home," he said.

(With agency inputs)

Updated Date: Mar 20, 2020 14:13:39 IST

Tags : Bollywood, Bollywood Singer, Buzz Patrol, BuzzPatrol, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Updates, Singer, TuneIn