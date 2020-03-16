Coronavirus pandemic: BCCI to shut down office, employees told to work from home
The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the BCCI to shut down its headquarter in Mumbai from Tuesday with its employees being told to work from home.
It has been learnt that the employees have been asked to "work from home" with all the cricketing operations already being suspended until further notice.
"The BCCI employees were today notified that the headquarters at the Wankhede Stadium will be shut down in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. All the staffers have been told to work from home," a top source from the Board told PTI on conditions of anonymity.
The BCCI has already postponed the IPL-13 till 15 April along with all other domestic tournaments, including the Irani Cup and women's Challenger Trophy.
India has so far reported 114 positive cases with two deaths. The global death toll has crossed 6,000 and the number of infected is over 160,000.
Follow LIVE updates on coronavirus pandemic here
Updated Date: Mar 16, 2020 19:43:20 IST
Tags : BCCI, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID, COVID-19, COVID-19 Cases, COVID-19 Pandemic, Cricket, Wankhede Stadium
