Coronavirus pandemic: BCCI president Sourav Ganguly says 'first priority is safety' after postponement of IPL 2020

Mumbai: BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Friday said the "first priority is safety" after the Board suspended the start of this year's IPL from 29 March to 15 April in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Let's stick to the postponement (at the moment). First priority is safety, so we postponed the games," Ganguly said in his first reaction.

"We will see what happens. It is too early to answer," said Ganguly when asked if there will be more double headers if they are able to host it from 15 April.

The BCCI also called off the ongoing ODI series against South Africa.

Asked whether the IPL franchises are happy, Ganguly said, "Nobody has a choice."

A senior BCCI official said that only the start date has been pushed while the window remains the same with regard to the IPL.

The decision to suspend IPL came hours after Delhi government suspended all sporting activity in the national capital due to the ever-growing health crisis. Delhi is home to the Delhi Capitals IPL franchise.

The Sports Ministry had on Thursday issued an advisory asking national federations to follow the Health Ministry's guidelines and avoid large gatherings in sports events.

India have recorded more than 80 positive cases so far with the global infected count standing at over 1,30,000.

The death toll because of the virus has gone beyond 5,000 internationally.

Updated Date: Mar 13, 2020 21:15:42 IST

Tags : BCCI, Board Of Control For Cricket In India, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID, COVID-19, COVID-19 Cases, COVID-19 Pandemic, Cricket, Indian Premier League, Indian Premier League 2020, IPL, IPL 2020, Sourav Ganguly, Sports