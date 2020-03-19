Coronavirus pandemic: BAFTA postpones craft, TV awards scheduled for Arpil, May respectively

British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) has officially postponed its annual television awards and television craft awards due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, reports Asian News International.

On Tuesday BAFTA released a statement on Twitter announcing the news where they revealed it would be postponed.

"Following the latest government advice on coronavirus (COVID-19), we regret to announce that the British Academy Television Craft Awards and Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards, originally scheduled for 26 April and 17 May respectively, will be postponed until later in the year," reads the statement.

Check out the statement

Following the latest government advice, we regret to announce that the BAFTA Television Craft Awards and Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards, originally scheduled for 26 April & 17 May, will be postponed until later in the year. Find out more https://t.co/Fugnj0vY29 — BAFTA (@BAFTA) March 17, 2020

The statement also mentioned the announcement of the nominations, scheduled for next Thursday 26 March, will also be postponed until closer to the ceremony.

Not only television, but the coronavirus has also affected the film industry. As per a report in The Associated Press, US movie theaters have closed nationwide due to the coronavirus pandemic, turning dark nearly all of the country's 40,000-plus screens in an unprecedented shutdown.

With most of Hollywood's March and April releases already postponed, the Walt Disney Co. on Tuesday also cleared out its May releases as well, including Marvel's Black Widow, reports The Associated Press.

The largest chains had tried to remain open even as Hollywood postponed its upcoming release plans and guidelines for social distancing steadily diminished the recommended size of crowds. But after President Donald Trump on Monday urged against gatherings of more than 10 people, AMC Theaters, the nation's largest chain, said Tuesday its theaters would close altogether.

AMC said the latest guidelines made movie theater operations “essentially impossible.” It said it would close all locations in the US for at least six to 12 weeks. Regal, the second-largest chain, said Monday that its theaters would close until further notice.

The Walt Disney Co. also indefinitely postponed Black Widow, which had been set to open 1 May. Marvel movies have for years been the regular kickoff to the summer movie-going season. The company also put off the releases of David Copperfield (8 May) and The Woman in the Window (15 May).

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated Date: Mar 19, 2020 09:39:54 IST

Tags : BAFTA, Buzz Patrol, BuzzPatrol, Coronavirus, NowStreaming, Postponed, Television Awards, TV BAFTA