Coronavirus pandemic: Australian cricketers' IPL participation likely to be hampered by travel restrictions

In wake of the coronavirus pandemic, travel restrictions imposed by the Australian government are likely to hamper the participation of the country's cricketers in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The cash-rich league has been postponed till 15 April due to the COVID-19 threat.

According to a report in cricket.com.au, a blanket "do not travel overseas" advisory, which intends to combat the fast-spreading COVID-19, has been announced by Australian prime minister Scott Morrison. The advisory, however, does not imply a strict ban on travel and states: "If you do travel, get professional security advice. Your travel insurance policy might be void. The Australian Government may not be able to help you."

Thus, the Aussies may have to forego their lucrative IPL contracts or finalise their individual insurance and emergency-plan arrangements.

Earlier on Tuesday, Cricket Australia's Chief Executive Kevin Roberts stated that players were individually contracted to their IPL teams and can make up their own minds whether to compete in the 2020 IPL or not.

The absence of the Aussies would come as a major blow to Indian franchises.

Pat Cummins, former skipper Steve Smith, opener David Warner, Aaron Finch and all-rounder Glenn Maxwell headlined the big Australian buys during the IPL auction. Cummins had become the highest-paid overseas player in the history of the IPL with a contract worth $3.2 million with Kolkata Knight Riders.

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: Mar 18, 2020 14:43:23 IST

Tags : Aaron Finch, Australia, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID, COVID-19, COVID-19 Cases, COVID-19 Pandemic, Cricket Australia, David Warner, IPL 2020, Kevin Roberts, Pat Cummins, Steve Smith