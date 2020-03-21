Coronavirus pandemic: Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja appeals for people to take COVID-19 seriously
Melbourne: Australia cricketer Usman Khawaja on Saturday appealed to people from every sphere of life to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic with all the seriousness.
The pandemic, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, has affected over 230,000 people globally with the death toll touching 10000 across 177. The opening batsman was among the many cricketers to have expressed their concerns over the current crisis.
"Just because the mortality rates for Covid-19 for many isn't high, doesn't mean you should have a blase attitude. It's our responsibility as a society to think about the elderly and the social and economical loss this will have on so many lives. We all need to do our part," he said.
The pandemic has led to either cancellation or postponement of all sporting events.
"The more seriously we take it, then hopefully, the quicker we can get through it and the less amount of lives that are affected both medically and financially. We need to think about others, not just ourselves," Khawaja tweeted.
Updated Date: Mar 21, 2020 22:49:39 IST
Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID, COVID-19, COVID-19 Cases, COVID-19 Pandemic, Cricket, SportsTracker, Usman Khawaja
