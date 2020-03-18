Coronavirus pandemic: Amitabh Bachchan gets 'home quarantined' stamp, urges fans to be cautious
Amid rising concern over coronavirus situation, Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to share a picture of his hand with a "Home Quarantined" stamp on it.
Late Tuesday night, the actor tweeted a picture of his hand with a ''Home Quarantined'' stamp on it. "Keep safe, be cautious, remain isolated if detected," he posted.
T 3473 - Stamping started on hands with voter ink, in Mumbai .. keep safe , be cautious , remain isolated if detected .. pic.twitter.com/t71b5ehZ2H
— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 17, 2020
Bachchan has been actively spreading the word on coronavirus on social media. He recently penned a poem and posted a video of his rendition of the same on Twitter. He also cancelled his weekly Sunday meeting with his fans at his residence. Dilip Kumar, another Bollywood icon, on Monday said he is "completely under isolation" as a precautionary measure to avoid any infection due to the coronavirus outbreak. The 97-year-old actor shared his health update on Twitter. Meanwhile, the Mumbai municipal corporation on its Twitter handle thanked Bachchan for "spreading the word" on home quarantine.
Thank you for spreading the word, Mr @SrBachchan And for reiterating the need for #HomeQuarantine to those select few, for them to be safe, cautious & responsible towards not just near & dear ones, but all!#BadgeOfHonour#SecondLineOfDefence#NaToCorona https://t.co/J3hv1sSg6P — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) March 17, 2020
Updated Date: Mar 18, 2020 14:52:38 IST
Tags : Amitabh Bachchan, Buzz Patrol, BuzzPatrol, Coronavirus, Coronavirus In Mumbai, Home Quarantine, Self Quarantine
