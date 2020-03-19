Coronavirus pandemic: Alia Bhatt self-isolates, urges followers to 'stay home and finish a book'

People from all walks of life are opting for social distancing and self-isolation to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The film industry too has stalled most work until 31 March. A number of Bollywood stars are taking to their social media handles to offer glimpses of what they are up to while staying away from the limelight.

Actress Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram to share an image of a book, alongside the caption “stay home & .... finish a book.”

Check out the post

While it is not known what book she was reading, the paperback was open on a chapter that read 'The Indefinable Nitin Sawhney.'

Alia is not the only star who is reading books while in a self-imposed isolation to combat the dreaded COVID-19. Kareena Kapoor Khan, who debuted on Instagram earlier this month, posted an image of her husband Saif Ali Khan sitting in their cozy study and reading a book.

From Twinkle Khanna sharing how she and Akshay Kumar are utilising the time at home by spending it with the family to Katrina Kaif posting about learning home workouts, stars have taken different routes to stave off boredom.

Shooting for Alia’s next film Gangubai Kathiawadi has been stopped due to the coronavirus outbreak. She has a number of projects lined up for the year, including Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

Known to be an avid reader, the actor has shared images of her book collection on Instagram in the past.

Updated Date: Mar 19, 2020 12:28:40 IST

