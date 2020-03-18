Coronavirus pandemic: AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic sets up online fundraiser for hospitals in Italy, donates $109,000
Milan: AC Milan forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic set up an online fundraiser on Wednesday to help hospitals at the center of the coronavirus outbreak in Italy, with the target of raising 1 million euros ($1.09 million).
According to the website accepting donations, Ibrahimovic donated 100,000 euros ($109,000) to the fund. It quickly raised a further 15,700 euros ($17,100).
The 38-year-old Ibrahimovic rejoined Milan in January from the Los Angeles Galaxy. He also played for Italian clubs Inter Milan and Juventus.
“Italy has always given me so much and, in this dramatic moment, I want to give back even more to this country that I love,” Ibrahimovic said in a video message to launch the fundraiser.
The former Sweden international added that he was counting “on the generosity of my colleagues, of all professional athletes and of those who want to make a small or large donation according to their possibilities, to kick this virus away.”
The site states that all the money raised will be “directly donated to Humanitas to help strengthen the intensive care and emergency units of Milano, Bergamo, Castellanza and Torino's hospitals.”
Italy has been the second hardest hit country with more than 31,500 cases of the virus and 2,503 deaths.
Ibrahimovic , known for his brash personality and outspoken comments, often refers to himself in the third person. He ended his message by saying: “And remember, if the virus don’t go to Zlatan, Zlatan goes to the virus.”
Follow LIVE updates on coronavirus pandemic here
Updated Date: Mar 18, 2020 20:27:56 IST
Tags : AC Milan, Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Trending
-
Coronavirus claims its third victim in India, country begins testing for community transmission as cases reach 131
-
World Sleep day 2020: Five common sleeping problems and how to identify them
-
World Kidney Day 2020: Six ways to keep your kidneys healthy
-
International Women’s Day Part 7: Five things women worry about but shouldn’t
-
International Women’s Day Part 4: Dear women, shed your inhibitions, embrace your sexuality and find your clitoris
-
International Women’s Day Part 3: Safe sex tips for women who have sex with women
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Social distancing not enough, comprehensive approach required, says WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Maharashtra closes malls till 31 March, postpones exams up to Class 9 as number of reported cases rises to 26
-
Coronavirus Outbreak LATEST Updates: As Pune couple tests positive for COVID-19, mayor appeals to public not to panic; global toll crosses 4,000
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Delhi Police to prohibit assembly for protests or social events till 31 March in bid to curb COVID-19 spread