Coronavirus Outbreak: Zoa Morani donates blood for plasma therapy trails, expresses gratitude to doctors in Instagram post
Zoa Morani, who recovered from COVID-19 in April, on Saturday visited Nair Hospital in Mumbai to donate blood for plasma therapy trails. The actor, who has recently recovered from coronavirus along with her father producer Karim Morani and sister Shaza Morani, took to Instagram to thank the doctors and inform everyone about her donation.
She also informed in her post that her blood donation has been acknowledged with a certificate and a Rs.500 remittance by the hospital and she feels "super cool" about it.
Check out the post here
View this post on Instagram
Donated my blood today for the #plasmatherapy trials at #nairhospital .. it was fascinating !!! Always a silver lining i suppose ... the team there was so enthusiastic and careful. There was a general physician on standby just incase of emergency and the equipment brand new and safe !!! All #Covid19 recovered people can be a part of this trial , to help others covid patients recover ! Thank you Dr Jayanti Shastri and Dr Ramesh Waghmare for taking such good care of me .. hope this works #covidrecovery #IndiaFightsCorona They even gave me a certificate and 500 rs , Wont lie , i felt super cool today ☺️
A post shared by Zoa (@zoamorani) on
Zoa in an interview to Indian Express spoke about the cause and said, “It was a fascinating experience. The entire team at Nair hospital were very enthusiastic and so concerned about my safety. The equipment was brand new with disposable kits for each donor. The research is ongoing, and they said if need be, they would call me back for round 2 of donation if it works. Fingers crossed. Dr Shastri, Dr Ramesh Waghmare and team were on point with answers to all the queries I had regarding the procedure and made the entire experience very comfortable for me."
In late April, Hollywood couple Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson had also volunteered to donate blood and plasma for COVID-19 research post their recovery from coronavirus.
Updated Date: May 10, 2020 10:43:41 IST
Tags : Bollywood, BuzzPatrol, Coronavirus India, Coronavirus Outbreak, COVID-19, Karim Morani, Shaza Morani, Zoa Morani
