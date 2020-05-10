Coronavirus Outbreak: Zoa Morani donates blood for plasma therapy trails, expresses gratitude to doctors in Instagram post

Zoa Morani, who recovered from COVID-19 in April, on Saturday visited Nair Hospital in Mumbai to donate blood for plasma therapy trails. The actor, who has recently recovered from coronavirus along with her father producer Karim Morani and sister Shaza Morani, took to Instagram to thank the doctors and inform everyone about her donation.

She also informed in her post that her blood donation has been acknowledged with a certificate and a Rs.500 remittance by the hospital and she feels "super cool" about it.

Zoa in an interview to Indian Express spoke about the cause and said, “It was a fascinating experience. The entire team at Nair hospital were very enthusiastic and so concerned about my safety. The equipment was brand new with disposable kits for each donor. The research is ongoing, and they said if need be, they would call me back for round 2 of donation if it works. Fingers crossed. Dr Shastri, Dr Ramesh Waghmare and team were on point with answers to all the queries I had regarding the procedure and made the entire experience very comfortable for me."

In late April, Hollywood couple Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson had also volunteered to donate blood and plasma for COVID-19 research post their recovery from coronavirus.

