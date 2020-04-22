Coronavirus Outbreak: World Snooker Championship rescheduled for 31 July start in Sheffield

The World Snooker Championship, originally scheduled for 18 April to 4 May, will start on 31 July at the Crucible Theatre, the World Snooker Tour (WST) said on Wednesday.

The 17-day season-ending showpiece was postponed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic which has brought global sports to a standstill.

"The preference is to stage the event with a full crowd inside the iconic Crucible Theatre, which seats an audience of just under 1,000 spectators," WST said in a statement here.

The @Betfred World Championship has been rescheduled - subject to government policy - to run from July 3️⃣1️⃣ to August 1️⃣6️⃣ at Sheffield's @crucibletheatre! Snooker’s biggest event was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. 🔗 Get info: https://t.co/OV4mnnpvo7 #ilovesnooker pic.twitter.com/BV0j3UYLVT — World Snooker Tour (@WeAreWST) April 22, 2020

The WST said it would also consider either holding the event with a reduced crowd or with no spectators in attendance or postponing the event to a later date again based on government advice at the time.

“We are delighted to confirm new dates for this huge global sporting event which has an international television audience of 500 million people,” WST Chairman Barry Hearn said.

“The world is going through a very challenging period, but live sport can be a massive inspiration for the public and can boost morale."

“The players are self-employed and they need opportunities to earn, while we keep the health and safety of everyone involved in an event of this scale as a priority.”

Updated Date: Apr 22, 2020 20:56:03 IST

Tags : Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID-19 Pandemic, Snooker, Sports, SportsTracker, World Snooker Championship, World Snooker Championship 2020, World Snooker Tour