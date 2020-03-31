Coronavirus Outbreak: World Games urgently reviewing available options in bid to avoid clash with postponed Tokyo Olympics
Organisers of next year’s World Games said on Tuesday they were urgently reviewing their options after the rescheduling of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The World Games are held every four years and showcase over 35 sports not on the Olympic program, with next year’s event scheduled for 15–25 July in Birmingham, Alabama.
The Tokyo 2020 organising committee said on Monday that this year’s Olympic Games would be pushed back to 23 July - 8 August, 2021 because of the pandemic.
"The IWGA had already been in close contact with the International Olympic Committee (IOC), and they have pledged to help The World Games overcome the major challenges created by the decision," the International World Games Association said here
Among the options being considered are a possible change of dates to similar dates in 2022 or to slightly earlier dates in 2021, the IWGA added.
“Our goal is to find the best solution for all involved, and especially for the athletes. We need to take into account all aspects of the qualification process, event preparation and execution,” IWGA chief executive Joachim Gossow said.
Updated Date: Mar 31, 2020
