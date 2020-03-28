Coronavirus Outbreak: World football players’ union FIFPRO shows concern over wage cuts and lay offs
World football players’ union FIFPRO is “extremely concerned” at the number of clubs which have imposed redundancies and wage cuts after the stoppage caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Football has been brought to a standstill by the coronavirus crisis with domestic leagues suspended and international competitions such as Euro 2020 and the Copa America postponed.
FIFPRO and its affiliated national unions had already received “a large volume of calls for assistance from professional footballers”, the union said on Friday.
Although it was encouraged by co-operation at international level, FIFPRO expressed concern that “a significant number of clubs ... have begun to immediately lay off players or unilaterally reduce their salaries”.
“We call on clubs with short-term financial difficulties to meet with national player unions to negotiate fair and proportionate arrangements which respect their legal obligations,” FIFPRO added.
Follow LIVE Updates on Coronavirus Outbreak here
Updated Date: Mar 28, 2020 09:02:32 IST
Tags : Copa America, Coronavirus Outbreak, Coronavirus Pandemic, Euro 2020, FIFPro, KickingAround
