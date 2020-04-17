Coronavirus Outbreak: World Athletics to lead panel of Olympic sports on organisation of events amidst ongoing pandemic

The governing body of track and field is leading a panel of Olympic sports to advise on safely organizing mass gathering events amid the coronavirus pandemic.

World Athletics says the Outbreak Prevention Taskforce includes the International Institute for Race Medicine and officials from cycling, rowing, skiing, triathlon and the International Paralympic Committee.

They will get input from a member of the World Health Organization’s coronavirus mass gatherings expert group.

The panel has its first meeting next week and plans to work with advisers from industry, sponsors and the media. Aims include guidance on risk assessment and how sports can “plan a return to normal activities in the aftermath of the COVID-19 outbreak or similar future situations.”

Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak

Updated Date: Apr 17, 2020 18:52:25 IST

Tags : Athletics, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID, COVID-19, COVID-19 Cases, COVID-19 Pandemic, SportsTracker, WHO, World Athletics, World Health Organisation