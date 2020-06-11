Coronavirus Outbreak: World Athletics puts out recommendations for meets including use of sanitisers for pole vault, relay race
Bern: Athletics meeting organisers have been advised to put chlorine in the water jump, clean relay batons between each use and add a solution containing a virucide agent to sandpits as part of hygiene guidelines for events during the coronavirus pandemic.
After a wave of postponements, World Athletics is hoping that a shortened season can take place between August and October including a number of elite Diamond League meetings.
The recommendations for organisers include the use of face masks by all officials, media and athletes in the stadium, except when they are warming up or competing.
It also suggested the organisers provide participants with a welcome bag that includes at least three single-use masks, bottles of hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes.
During competition, officials who come into close contact with athletes should wear protective glasses or a plastic face shield, in addition to a mask, the guidelines say.
For track events, starting blocks should be cleaned between each race, chlorine added to the water jump for the steeplechase and relay batons cleaned “between each use”.
For the high jump and pole vaults, the use of hand sanitizers is recommended between each attempt.
Officials should clean the landing mat between each jump using a mop and virucidal solution, or use a thin layer of recyclable plastic that can be placed on the mat.
The sand in the long and triple jump pits should be “mixed with a solution that contains biodegradable and non-skin-aggressive virucide agent”, it added.
Click here for LIVE updates on the coronavirus outbreak
Updated Date: Jun 11, 2020 22:56:02 IST
Tags : Athletics, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID, COVID-19, COVID-19 Cases, COVID-19 Pandemic, SportsTracker, World Athletics
Trending
-
Second wave of COVID-19: What we can learn from 1918 Spanish flu and why caution fatigue is biggest challenge
-
Coronavirus outbreak may lead to rise in paranoia, depression and other mental health disorders, suggest studies
-
American study, involving 7.5 lakh COVID-19 patients, finds individuals with blood group 'O' less likely to contract coronavirus
-
Conception not as simple as a sperm race: research reveals how female reproductive system chooses most ideal sperm
-
COVID-19 precautions: Six common and dangerous mistakes you may make while wearing a face mask
-
Canadian researchers reveal they might be able to stop cancer from becoming drug resistant by restricting lipid synthesis
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 3,254 new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra today; state home minister inaugurates care centre for cops in Navi Mumbai
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Telangana bans trials of clothes in malls, no offerings to be made in religious places
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Chief medical superintendent in UP's Ambedkar Nagar district succumbs to COVID-19; state reports 389 new cases today
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Delhi govt mandates 7-day self-isolation for all 'asymptomatic passengers' arriving in National Capital
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 50 NDRF personnel deployed in West Bengal during Cyclone Amphan test positive for COVID-19
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Delhi AAP MLA Raaj Kumar Anand tests positive, say reports; confirmed cases reach 23,645 in National Capital