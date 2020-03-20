Coronavirus outbreak: Workplaces in Mumbai, Pune to remain shut till 31 March, govt offices to operate at 25% attendance, says Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai: Amid growing concern over spread of coronavirus, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Friday that all workplaces in major cities in Maharashtra, including Mumbai and Pune, will remain closed till 31 March.

CM Uddhav Thackeray announces that from this Midnight, all workplaces will remain closed till 31st March.

This is applicable in Mumbai, MMR Region, Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad and Nagpur.

Govt offices to operate at 25% attendance.

This will be applicable in Mumbai, MMR Region, Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad and Nagpur, Thackeray told reporters. Government offices will operate at 25 percent attendance, he said.

