Coronavirus Outbreak: WFI donates Rs 11 lakh in fight against pandemic, cricketer Poonam Yadav Rs 2 lakh, SAI Rs 76 lakh
New Delhi: Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, on behalf of the sports body, on Monday pledged to donate Rs 11 lakh to the PM Cares Fund for the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic while cricketer Poonam Yadav contributed Rs 2 lakh.
Employees of Sports Authority of India also donated their three days' salary to the PM Cares Fund, amounting to Rs 76 lakh.
Yadav, who played a crucial role in India's campaign in the Women's T20 World Cup 2020 in which India finished runners up, pledged to donate Rs 2 lakh for the cause.
"I have given my support to the PM-Cares fund and the UP CM relief fund. This is the only thing we can do in this time of crisis. I hope everyone contributes and we beat the pandemic soon. Stay safe everyone," Yadav tweeted.
I have given my support to the PM-Cares fund and the UP CM relief fund.
This is the only thing we can do in this time of crisis. I hope everyone contributes and we beat the pandemic soon.
Stay Safe everyone.@narendramodi @PMOIndia @myogiadityanath
— Poonam Yadav (@poonam_yadav24) March 30, 2020
Let’s raise funds and contribute towards India’s safety. We are proud to play our part and participate in India’s fight against COVID-19. #IndiaFightsCorona@KirenRijiju @DGSAI @RijijuOffice @PIB_India @PMOIndia @IndiaSports @AkashvaniAIR @YASMinistry @ddsportschannel pic.twitter.com/jfqe0vqD9E
— SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) March 30, 2020
On behalf of the Uttar Pradesh Wrestling Association, Brij Bhushan has announced they will contribute Rs 5 lakh towards the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.
The president of the wrestling body in Varanasi, Sanjay Kumar has announced a monetary aid of Rs 50,000 to the state CM's relief fund.
Brij Bhushan has praised star wrestler Bajrang Punia for his contribution and urged everyone to come forward and donate in this hour of crisis.
Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak
The pandemic has led to over 34000 deaths.
Updated Date: Mar 30, 2020 21:06:20 IST
Tags : Brij Bhushan Singh, Coronavirus, Coronavirus In India, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID, COVID-19, COVID-19 Cases, COVID-19 Pandemic, Poonam Yadav, Sports Authority Of India, Wrestling Federation Of India
Trending
-
Doctor’s Day 2020: Let's celebrate the heroes who made 152,314 recoveries possible so far
-
No community transmission of COVID-19 yet. Here's what stage 3 would mean for India
-
25,000 coronavirus deaths globally: Here's how the most vulnerable can stay safe
-
Why the Hantavirus is the least of your worries right now
-
What can we learn from the global response to the coronavirus pandemic?
-
How are we feeling? Mood of the nation in the time of coronavirus
Most Popular
-
Man dies from hantavirus in China: All you need to know about the virus, and how it spreads
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: WHO warns against using 'untested drugs' to fight COVID-19; Gujarat, Puducherry announce lockdown
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Centre suspends two Delhi govt officers, issues show-cause notice to two others over 'dereliction of duty'
-
Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: Karnataka govt launches 'Quarantine Watch' app to monitor people prescribed home isolation
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Andhra Pradesh reports sixth positive case; Jharkhand announces lockdown with immediate effect
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Toll in Italy crosses 10,000; Donald Trump mulls lockdown in COVID-19 'hotspots' as US records surge in cases