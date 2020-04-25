Coronavirus Outbreak: West Indies' Test series tour of England scheduled for June postponed in wake of COVID-19 crisis
The three-match Test series between West Indies and England in June has been postponed due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, Cricket West Indies (CWI) said on Friday.
The West Indies had been scheduled to play at The Oval from June 4-8, at Edgbaston from 12-16 June and at Lord’s from 25-29 June.
The decision to postpone the tour came as the result over the uncertainty surrounding the safe resumption of the sport in Britain as well as international air travel.
“We continue to be in regular dialogue with the ECB on when and how we might be able to rearrange the Test series,” said Cricket West Indies chief executive Johnny Grave in a statement.
“Clearly playing in June is now not possible and we will continue our discussions with the ECB and other Internationals Boards on trying to find new dates.
“We will only travel to England to play the series if our players can be assured that it is safe to do so.”
The CWI said the proposed window for the staging of this series is now July until the end of September.
Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak
Updated Date: Apr 25, 2020 11:41:41 IST
Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID, COVID-19, COVID-19 Cases, COVID-19 Pandemic, Cricket, Cricket West Indies, ECB, England, England And Wales Cricket Board, Sports, SportsTracker, West Indies, West Indies Cricket Team
Trending
-
World Malaria Day 2020: WHO's anti-malaria campaign and target to eliminate malaria from 35 more countries by 2030
-
Coronavirus India Roundup, April 24: Doubling rate improves to 10 days, Maharashtra sees over 750 cases in a day
-
Coronavirus Global Roundup, April 24: The US records over 3,000 deaths in a day while China records none in a week
-
Q&A: IIT Delhi team who developed low-cost COVID-19 test explain why India needed its own kit
-
World Meningitis Day 2020: Raising awareness about a disease that affects 5 million people every year
-
Coronavirus Global Roundup, April 23: The US approves first self-testing kit while China increases funding to WHO
Most Popular
-
COVID-19 Lockdown: Laid off and stranded without help, Indians living in Malaysia fear worse days ahead, plead New Delhi to take them back
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Delhi reports 128 new cases, two deaths in 24 hours; three army personnel test positive in Vadodara
-
Deep rot in West Bengal during COVID-19 lockdown: Mamata Banerjee has reason to be touchy over Centre's fact-finding attempts
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: MHA orders conditional exemption of shops outside limits of municipal corporations from lockdown restrictions
-
Oxford University kicks off coronavirus vaccine trials: First 2 volunteers injected as scientists express 'high degree of confidence'
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 83% patients in Maharashtra asymptomatic, working to slow down doubling rate, says state health minister