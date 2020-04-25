Coronavirus Outbreak: West Indies' Test series tour of England scheduled for June postponed in wake of COVID-19 crisis

The three-match Test series between West Indies and England in June has been postponed due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, Cricket West Indies (CWI) said on Friday.

The West Indies had been scheduled to play at The Oval from June 4-8, at Edgbaston from 12-16 June and at Lord’s from 25-29 June.

The decision to postpone the tour came as the result over the uncertainty surrounding the safe resumption of the sport in Britain as well as international air travel.

“We continue to be in regular dialogue with the ECB on when and how we might be able to rearrange the Test series,” said Cricket West Indies chief executive Johnny Grave in a statement.

“Clearly playing in June is now not possible and we will continue our discussions with the ECB and other Internationals Boards on trying to find new dates.

“We will only travel to England to play the series if our players can be assured that it is safe to do so.”

The CWI said the proposed window for the staging of this series is now July until the end of September.

Updated Date: Apr 25, 2020 11:41:41 IST

Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID, COVID-19, COVID-19 Cases, COVID-19 Pandemic, Cricket, Cricket West Indies, ECB, England, England And Wales Cricket Board, Sports, SportsTracker, West Indies, West Indies Cricket Team