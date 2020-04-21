Coronavirus Outbreak: West Bengal receives first set of rapid test kits; 78 persons screened in a day, two found positive
New Delhi: Health Department of West Bengal on Tuesday said it has received the first set of rapid test kits from Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). This comes days after the department levelled allegations against the top medical body for supplying defective COVID-19 test kits.
The department said that 78 rapid tests were conducted on Monday and two positive cases have been found.
"In our continuous endeavour to ramp up COVID-19 testing, upon receiving the first set of Rapid Test Kits from ICMR day before yesterday, 78 rapid tests were carried out yesterday- 64 in Howrah and 14 in Kolkata. Only two cases were found positive, both from Kolkata," the state Department of Health and Family Welfare tweeted.
Earlier, the state health department of West Bengal had alleged defective test kits supplied by the ICMR being the reason behind the delay in COVID-19 testing in the state.
Updated Date: Apr 21, 2020 14:33:10 IST
Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus In West Bengal, Coronavirus Lockdown, Coronavirus Outbreak, COVID-19, NewsTracker, West Bengal
