Coronavirus Outbreak: West Bengal government issues orders closing schools, colleges and hostels till 10 June
To ensure adequate precaution against the novel coronavirus, the West Bengal government has decided to close all educational institutes in the state till 10 June.
The order was issued by the Department of Higher Education, Government of West Bengal, and has been sent to vice-chancellors of all universities.
The order said administrative departments of colleges and universities, including the office of the vice chancellor, registrar, finance/examination department, head of the institute and emergency services may remain open if required and must abide by protocols.
Hostels will also remain closed till 10 June. All necessary arrangements as per the medical protocol should be made by institutes for foreign students who are not being able to leave the campus, the notice said.
West Bengal has so far reported 12 COVID-19 deaths and more than 330 people have been infected with the virus.
The central government has extended the nationwide lockdown till 3 May. Several educational institutes across the country have started online classes to ensure that learning process continues during the time of the coronavirus lockdown.
Updated Date: Apr 20, 2020 15:49:58 IST
