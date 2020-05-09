Coronavirus Outbreak: Watford becomes latest Premier League club to oppose resumption of season
Manchester: The chief executive of Premier League club Watford has said that plans to resume the season at neutral venues are unfair and that there could be enough clubs in opposition to stop the idea.
The Premier League’s “Project Restart” envisages a return to play in June, once given the green light from the government, with the remaining 92 matches held behind closed doors at neutral venues.
Scott Duxbury, CEO of Watford, says at least six clubs are against the plans — 14 of the 20 need to vote in favour for the proposals to be agreed.
Watford, who are 17th in the league and only above the relegation zone on goal difference, beat runaway leaders Liverpool in a shock victory at their Vicarage Road ground in February — a result Duxbury says was influenced by home advantage.
“We are now told we cannot play our remaining home games at Vicarage Road and the familiarity and advantage that brings,” Duxbury wrote in The Times on Saturday.
“With all these compromises and health risks we are asked to finish a competition that bears no resemblance to the one we started, which could end a small club like Watford’s time in the Premier League,”
“So is this fair? Does it have any semblance of sporting integrity? Of course not.”
The German Bundesliga will resume play on 16 May with home and away fixtures.
“They have found a way to implement all the proposals we have been talking about in our Premier League meetings without the need to resort to neutral venues,” Duxbury added.
“Critics will say my position is founded on self-interest and they would be absolutely right. I have a duty to protect my club and the people employed by it, some of whom have worked for Watford Football Club for more than 20 years and dedicated their lives to it.
“There is no altruism in the Premier League. There are 20 different vested interests, which sometimes align but more often than not work purely to protect each individual club,” he wrote.
The Watford official said that opposition to the idea, reported to be mainly from teams facing a relegation battle, means the league should rethink.
“How can the long-term future of clubs be determined under these fundamentally changed conditions? How is there any semblance of fairness? To wave aside all the fears and concerns is too simplistic. Surely all 20 clubs must agree the fairest way forward to complete the season?,” he said.
Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak
Updated Date: May 09, 2020 20:30:39 IST
Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID, COVID-19, COVID-19 Cases, COVID-19 Pandemic, Football, KickingAround, Premier League, Scott Duxbury, Vicarage Road, Watford
Trending
-
Coronavirus Global Roundup, May 8: Nearly 4 million cases, Japan approves Remdesivir, Australia's three-step reopening
-
Coronavirus India Roundup, May 8: PPE created by Navy gets approved, Indians evacuated from Abu Dhabi, Dhaka, Singapore
-
Could Vitamin D deficiency be harmful to COVID-19 patients?
-
World Thalassemia Day 2020: Three things you need to know about the treatment of thalassemia
-
World Red Cross Day 2020: Is donating blood safe during the COVID-19 pandemic?
-
Coronavirus Global Roundup, May 7: UK now worst-hit in Europe, Spain extends emergency, France to relax restrictions
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: ICMR expands list of private labs from 8 to 13 for real-time RT-PCR tests for COVID-19 in Delhi
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Confirmed cases in Delhi jump by 428 to 5,532, toll rises to 65; 1,542 recovered so far
-
India isn't flattening the COVID-19 curve; Health ministry must stop making this claim, test more, raise healthcare capacity
-
Coronavirus Outbreak: 72 families quarantined after pizza delivery boy tests positive for COVID-19 in South Delhi
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Confirmed cases in Bihar rise to 535 as 7 more test positive; Munger worst-affected district with 102 infections
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Gujarat reports 326 new COVID-19 cases as number of confirmed infections rises to 4,721; toll at 236