Coronavirus Outbreak: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Farhan Akhtar urge people to stand up against domestic violence amid lockdown
Bollywood celebrities including filmmaker Karan Johar, Anushka Sharma, Farhan Akhtar among others have expressed concern over the increase in domestic violence cases in the country during nationwide lockdown.
In a one-minute video clip titled 'Lockdown On Domestic Violence', prominent faces including cricketers Virat Kohli, Mithali Raj, actors Madhuri Dixit, Dia Mirza, Rahul Bose, Vidya Balan, urged people to take a firm stand against domestic violence.
"During the lockdown there has been a sharp increase in the number of domestic violence cases. To all the men we say, now is the time to standup against this violence. To all the women we say, now is the time to stand up and break the silence.
"If you're a witness to domestic violence in your home, please report. If you're a witness to domestic violence in your neighborhood, please report. If you're a survivor of domestic violence, please report it. Let's put a lockdown on domestic violence," the stars said in the video.
Taking to Twitter, Johar thanked Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for "this critical initiative."
"The cases of domestic violence have been rising rapidly across the country, and now is the time to stand up against it!" he tweeted.
I express my gratitude to the honorable Chief Minister @UddhavThackeray for this critical initiative! The cases of domestic violence have been rising rapidly across the country, and now is the time to stand up against it! #LockdownOnDomesticViolence #Dial100 @cmoMaharashtra pic.twitter.com/NPiw9UIxnx
— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 19, 2020
"Lockdown on Domestic Violence" is an initiative by Akshara Centre, in collaboration with Special Cell for Women and Children. It is supported by Maharashtra government and Maharashtra police.
Updated Date: Apr 20, 2020 13:26:08 IST
