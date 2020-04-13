You are here:
Coronavirus Outbreak: Vijay Deverakonda visits Telangana police headquarters to express gratitude for their service during lockdown

FP Staff Apr 13, 2020 13:51 PM IST

Vijay Deverakonda, on Saturday, visited the Telangana DGP headquarters to thank the officers, who are working relentlessly to combat the spread of coronavirus.

The official handle of DGP Telangana Police posted a video with Deverakonda and expressed their gratitude for his visit.

Check out the post here

In the video, Deverakonda said that he visted DGP Mahendar Reddy's office to thank the officers. He said, "I came here to thank the police force on behalf of the Telugu film industry. I was in a meeting where they are helping essential service providers run their operations without any hiccups. You’re also helping keep up law and order, apart from helping us break the chain. We might play heroes on screen but you are the true heroes as you are putting your lives at risk."

In addition, Deverakonda unveiled the Face Protective Sheilds that were donated by the Telangana Doctors foundation to the police officials. He said, "I thank the police for working so hard to implement this lockdown. You inspire us to be good citizens."

Apart from Deverakonda, major South Indian stars such as Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Prabhas, Ram Charan are sharing the importance of social distancing.

Chiranjeevi has also donated Rs 1 crore for the daily wage workers and those belonging to the lower-income groups in the Telugu film industry.

Mahesh said he has donated Rs 1 crore to the CM relief fund of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. "Lauding the exemplary efforts of the government in tackling the Coronavirus and doing their best to contain it," he said.

Kalyan too announced on Twitter that he will donate Rs 1 crore to PM relief fund.

Updated Date: Apr 13, 2020 13:51:32 IST

