Coronavirus Outbreak: Vijay Deverakonda visits Telangana police headquarters to express gratitude for their service during lockdown
Vijay Deverakonda, on Saturday, visited the Telangana DGP headquarters to thank the officers, who are working relentlessly to combat the spread of coronavirus.
The official handle of DGP Telangana Police posted a video with Deverakonda and expressed their gratitude for his visit.
Check out the post here
ThanQ Vijay @TheDeverakonda
For coming to support us #InFightAgainstCovid19 on
behalf of Tollywood. Where a single word of appreciation inspire us tonnes of times,ur representing here millions of hearts Industry&Audience who admire', I think there won't b perfect unit to measure pic.twitter.com/EEDgKk8FqK
— DGP TELANGANA POLICE (@TelanganaDGP) April 11, 2020
In the video, Deverakonda said that he visted DGP Mahendar Reddy's office to thank the officers. He said, "I came here to thank the police force on behalf of the Telugu film industry. I was in a meeting where they are helping essential service providers run their operations without any hiccups. You’re also helping keep up law and order, apart from helping us break the chain. We might play heroes on screen but you are the true heroes as you are putting your lives at risk."
In addition, Deverakonda unveiled the Face Protective Sheilds that were donated by the Telangana Doctors foundation to the police officials. He said, "I thank the police for working so hard to implement this lockdown. You inspire us to be good citizens."
Apart from Deverakonda, major South Indian stars such as Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Prabhas, Ram Charan are sharing the importance of social distancing.
Chiranjeevi has also donated Rs 1 crore for the daily wage workers and those belonging to the lower-income groups in the Telugu film industry.
Mahesh said he has donated Rs 1 crore to the CM relief fund of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. "Lauding the exemplary efforts of the government in tackling the Coronavirus and doing their best to contain it," he said.
Kalyan too announced on Twitter that he will donate Rs 1 crore to PM relief fund.
Updated Date: Apr 13, 2020 13:51:32 IST
Tags : Buzz Patrol, BuzzPatrol, Coronavirus, Coronavirus In India, COVID-19, South Indian Movies, SouthIndianMovies, Vijay Deverakonda
Trending
-
Initial study of remdesivir, an antiviral drug, shows that two-thirds of severe COVID-19 patients got better
-
Coronavirus India Roundup, April 11: 1,035 new cases, lockdown extension till 30 April imminent
-
Coronavirus Global Roundup, April 11: UK and US suffer worst days yet, Turkey imposes curfew, Apple and Google partner to fortify contact tracing
-
100,000 lives lost to COVID-19 in the world: Why the virus has hit some countries harder than others
-
Coronavirus Global Roundup, April 10: Recovered patients test positive in South Korea, ceasefire in Yemen, WHO warns that African cases will rise
-
Coronavirus India Roundup, April 10: Death toll crosses 200, first Operation SHIELD deemed successful in Delhi, Punjab extends lockdown
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 600 new cases detected across country today, says ICMR; Odisha to set up two dedicated COVID-19 hospitals
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: 45-yr-old woman becomes first COVID-19 patient in Tripura; ICMR says over one lakh samples tested
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: After Mumbai, Pune makes masks mandatory in public places; count in Bihar reaches 39
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Maharashtra govt to accommodate people from Mumbai's densely populated areas in govt schools, fire brigade to sanitise community toilets
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Delhi needs at least 2 lakh PPEs 'immediately', says Kejriwal govt; 183 new COVID-19 cases reported today
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: No COVID-19 cases reported in Goa today; Maharashtra tally rises to 1,018