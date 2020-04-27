Coronavirus Outbreak: Vijay Deverakonda announces Rs 1.30 cr fund for those affected by pandemic in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana
Actor Vijay Deverakonda took to social media and announced that he will be donating Rs 1.30 crore via his Deverakonda Foundation to those affected by the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
The money will help families buy essential items like groceries, according to the foundation's website. Currently, the team is only working to provide relief to those in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. So far they have been able to fund 52 households.
"None of us were prepared for this. But we are fighters. We shall survive this and come out of it strong. This thing hit me hard as well, but I am here now. I am here with my incredible team that never says no to a fight and we are happy to announce a 1.30 crore fund to help as many as we can. All we need is love, kindness and support and I am sending you all, my love and strength," wrote the actor.
Alongside the tweet, Deverakonda shared a video where he spoke about experiencing a financial setback due to the pandemic, especially because he was shouldering the responsibility of his family and 35 employees. While he was not unfamiliar with having less savings, providing the salaries of 35 people was still new to him.
The actor said his foundation will be training youth to gain employable skills so they can take up jobs after the pandemic. He revealed that in July 2019 he started a secret project with the aim to employ one lakh people.
For this, he hired a team in August 2019 with the goal to make 50 boys and girls job ready. By December they had shortlisted worthy job-seekers from a large pool of candidates, who were later trained to their best potential.
While the employment plan had to be deferred due to the national lockdown, Deverakonda said two people had already received their offer letters. The rest were expected to get jobs right after the coronavirus crisis was over.
He added his team was ready to enrol more youngsters in their skill development program. He said that he is setting aside an amount of Rs 1 crore for this project.
Deverakonda said that he has started a Middle Class Fund and invested Rs 25 lakh to help middle class families affected by the pandemic. He urged those who were struggling to make ends meet to log onto the foundation's website and share their details.
Updated Date: Apr 27, 2020 10:33:15 IST
