Coronavirus Outbreak: Vidya Balan pledges to donate 1000 PPE kits to frontline health workers
Vidya Balan has decided to donate 1000 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits to the frontline healthcare staff across India.
In a video message posted on her Facebook page, the actor announced that she is also collaborating with celebrity shout-out platform Tring to raise money for additional 1000 PPE kits.
In the war against COVID-19 our health care professionals are like our soldiers at the border fighting for our health and freedom. Just like we equip our soldiers for the battle we must do the same with our medical staff. There is a critical shortage of PPE for our senior doctors, residents, nurses and ward boys in their daily work.
Here is the announcement
View this post on Instagram
Namaste, it is critical that we provide PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) kits to our healthcare workers for their protection in this #WarAgainstCovid19. I am donating 1000 PPE kits for our medical staff and have partnered with Tring to raise donation for another 1000 PPE kits which are in immediate need across India for our doctors and medical staff. For your contribution, I will send you a personal thank you video message recognising your generosity. This video will be in permanent memory with you. Log onto www.tring.co.in and go to my profile to donate or you can click this link: www.tring.co.in/Vidya-Balan Let's all join the #WarAgainstCovid19 and #UniteForHumanity #StaySafe #StayHome #JustTringIt #IndiaFightsCorona
A post shared by Vidya Balan (@balanvidya) on
As a result, a lot of our hospitals are not functioning at full capacity. Join me in changing this now. I am donating 1000 PPE ktis to hospital and medical staff across the country. And I am pledging to raise money for another 1000, she said.
According to a statement issued by the actor's team, she has joined hands with Tring to provide additional 1000 PPE kits, in association with Manish Mundra of Drishyam Films and photographer-producer Atul Kasbekar.
For donations made through Tring, Vidya will be recognising the support of every donor by sending a personal thank you video message, and a chance for a two-minute video call with her.
Vidya said each PPE kit is worth Rs 650 (all-inclusive of delivery costs and applicable taxes) and it consists of one coverall laminated and waterproof, nitrile gloves, goggles, face shields, 3-ply surgical mask and shoe covers.
Today, Vidya said that money for over 2500 kits, double the initial target, had been raised. She thanked those who had donated to the campaign, adding that the fundraiser will be active for some more time.
Here is the follow-up video
View this post on Instagram
Thank you very much for your generous donations from all over the world. I’m elated to share that we have raised 2500+ kits accounting over Rs.16 lakhs within few hours. A load of gratitude for helping in donating over double our initial target. The campaign will run for some more time, so if you haven’t been able to donate yet but want to help out, go to www.tring.co.in and donate whatever you can. Every single kit is helping protect a life. The #WarAgainstCovid19 continues, let’s #UniteForHumanity #StayHome #StaySafe
A post shared by Vidya Balan (@balanvidya) on
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
Updated Date: Apr 26, 2020 11:51:20 IST
Tags : Bollywood, Buzz Patrol, BuzzPatrol, Coronavirus Outbreak, COVID-19, PPE, Tring, Vidya Balan
Trending
-
Coronavirus Global Roundup, April 25: NASA develops new ventilator prototype, cases rise in Africa and Brazil
-
World Malaria Day 2020: WHO's anti-malaria campaign and target to eliminate malaria from 35 more countries by 2030
-
Coronavirus India Roundup, April 24: Doubling rate improves to 10 days, Maharashtra sees over 750 cases in a day
-
Coronavirus Global Roundup, April 24: The US records over 3,000 deaths in a day while China records none in a week
-
Q&A: IIT Delhi team who developed low-cost COVID-19 test explain why India needed its own kit
-
World Meningitis Day 2020: Raising awareness about a disease that affects 5 million people every year
Most Popular
-
COVID-19 Lockdown: Laid off and stranded without help, Indians living in Malaysia fear worse days ahead, plead New Delhi to take them back
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Delhi reports 128 new cases, two deaths in 24 hours; three army personnel test positive in Vadodara
-
Deep rot in West Bengal during COVID-19 lockdown: Mamata Banerjee has reason to be touchy over Centre's fact-finding attempts
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: MHA orders conditional exemption of shops outside limits of municipal corporations from lockdown restrictions
-
Oxford University kicks off coronavirus vaccine trials: First 2 volunteers injected as scientists express 'high degree of confidence'
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 83% patients in Maharashtra asymptomatic, working to slow down doubling rate, says state health minister