Coronavirus Outbreak: Veteran Marathi playwright Ratnakar Matkar passes away in Mumbai
Veteran Marathi writer and playwright Ratnakar Matkari has died, family sources said on Monday.
Matkari, 81, considered a pioneer of the children’s drama movement in Marathi, died at a hospital in suburban Marol here late Sunday night, a BMC official said.
Matkari had tested coronavirus positive last week, the official said.
From story books for kids to plays, his work in Marathi literature was phenomenal, a writer said.
In his condolence message, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said, We have lost a precious gem from the world of literature. He wrote for children and for grown-ups as well.”
“His immense contribution in various forms such as plays, short stories, novel has enriched the world of Marathi literature,” Thackeray said.
महाराष्ट्राच्या साहित्य विश्र्वातील अमुल्य असे एक साहित्य 'रत्न' निखळले, अशा शब्दांत मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव बाळासाहेब ठाकरे यांनी ज्येष्ठ साहित्यिक, नाटककार रत्नाकर मतकरी यांना श्रद्धांजली वाहिली आहे. रत्नाकर मतकरी गेल्याची बातमी मनाला खूप वेदना देऊन जाणारी आहे.
— CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) May 18, 2020
रत्नाकर मतकरी यांनी त्यांच्या साहित्यातून, नाटकांमधून लहान मुलांना, मोठ्यांना निखळ आनंद दिला. आमच्या पिढीतल्या लहानांचे भाव विश्व साकारले, महाराष्ट्राचे साहित्य- नाट्य क्षेत्र समृद्ध केले. त्यांचे निधन निश्चितपणे धक्का देणारे आहे.
त्यांना भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजली!
— CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) May 18, 2020
Updated Date: May 18, 2020 17:48:02 IST
