Coronavirus Outbreak: Veteran actor Kiran Kumar tests positive, actor says he's under home quarantine

Press Trust of India May 24, 2020 11:02 AM IST

Veteran film and TV actor Kiran Kumar has tested positive for coronavirus and is currently under home quarantine.

The 74-year-old actor said he is asymptomatic and is doing "absolutely fine."

Kiran Kumar | Twitter

"I am asymptomatic. On 14 May, I went to the hospital for a medical check-up, where the COVID-19 test was mandatory. So I got myself tested and the result was positive.

"But I had no symptoms then, nor do I have any now. There's no fever, no cough, I'm fine and have self quarantined at home," Kumar told PTI.

The actor, who had featured in films like Dhadkan, Mujhse Dosti Karoge, among others, said it has been ten days since the test happened and he still hasn't developed any symptoms

"My family lives on the second floor of the building and I'm currently on the third floor. On 26 May or 27 May, I am going to get my second test done. At the moment I'm absolutely fine," he added.

As of Saturday, Maharashtra recorded total 47,190 coronavirus cases, with 1,577 death toll, according to the state health department.

Updated Date: May 24, 2020 11:02:07 IST

