Coronavirus Outbreak: Varun Dhawan urges followers to practice social distancing in his lockdown-themed rap video
After Kartik Aaryan's corona-themed monologue, actor Varun Dhawan on Friday penned and performed a lockdown-themed rap in an attempt to urge people to take the lockdown seriously and practice social distancing to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Dhawan also created a quirky video to support the rap song which featured him as the rap artist.
Besides Varun, the video featured excerpts from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's televised address in which he announced a nationwide lockdown as a precautionary measure against COVID-19.
The video also featured a scene from British television series Teletubbies, a scene from Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer Devdas and most importantly, country's deserted roads amid the lockdown.
"You can't go to the parlour, you can't go to the street, you can't go to sabzi mandi," Dhawan raps.
At an instance Dhawan is then seen indicating towards his refrigerator and saying, "this is all due to eat."
"Ghar se bahar nikala to corona hoga, gedi kiya to corona hoga, pyaar kia to dil tutega, dil tutega to dard hoga... kyu... its ****** lockdown," the 32-year-old actor raps in the video.
The Judwaa 2 actor ends the video by lauding the Prime Minister's move as he says, "Janta Curfew rocks!"
"#LOCKDOWN #vararaps, Stay indoors stay safe," he captioned the post and also thanked music composer Tanishk Bagchi who might have composed the song for him.
Check out the video here
View this post on Instagram
#LOCKDOWN 2️⃣1️⃣ #vararaps Stay indoors stay safe Thank you @tanishk_bagchi @ericpillai @dipraj_jadhav_edits @go_addy
A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on
The video was soon flooded with scores of comments from his fans and people from cinema fraternity.
Earlier actor Kartik Aaryan read out a monologue in an attempt to raise awareness about social distancing.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this week imposed a nationwide lockdown as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
The total number of people who have tested positive for the coronavirus rose to 724 on Friday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Updated Date: Mar 28, 2020 11:15:23 IST
Tags : Bollywood, Buzz Patrol, BuzzPatrol, Kartik Aaryan, Shareworthy, Varun Dhawan Coronavirus Rap, Varun Dhawan Rap
