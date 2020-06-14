Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Bihar's COVID-19 cases reach 6,289 as 193 test positive; Patna, Bhagalpur account for 10% of infections
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: The total number of coronavirus cases in Bihar rose to 6,289 on Saturday with 193 new cases, while the death toll stood at 35, health department officials said.
Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Saturday empowered health, revenue and police officials to impose fine up to Rs 1,000 for violations of norms to contain COVID-19.
Gujarat on Saturday reported 517 new COVID-19 cases and 33 deaths, including 26 from Ahmedabad, taking the total case count to 23,079 and fatalities to 1,449, state health department said.
Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Saturday said that the government has reduced the rates of the COVID-19 tests conducted by private laboratories from Rs 4,500 to Rs 2,200. Talking to PTI, Tope said the lowering of rates for the tests would provide a relief to the people.
The Bombay High Court has refused to pass an order directing the government to conduct trials of possible COVID-19 drugs or treatment on inmates of jails or correctional homes who have contracted coronavirus.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a detailed meeting with senior ministers and officials to review India’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.
1,989 new coronavirus cases and 30 deaths were reported in Tamil Nadu today. Total number of cases in the state is now 42,687, including 18,878 active cases, 23,409 discharged and 397 deaths.
Uttar Pradesh reported 20 coronavirus deaths and 502 new cases pushing the state's COVID-19 tally to 13,118.
Loss of smell (anosmia) or loss of taste (ageusia) has been added to the list of coronavirus symptoms in the document 'Clinical Management Protocol: COVID-19' issued by the Health Ministry.
Taking note of the "gravity" of the coronavirus situation in the National Capital, the Delhi High Court has directed the AAP government and the Centre to increase the number of beds and ventilators for COVID-19 patients.
Amid a massive spike in coronavirus cases in India, experts on Saturday came down hard on the ICMR for its findings to assert that there was no community transmission of COVID-19, saying it was not reflective of the current situation and the government was showing "obstinacy" in accepting the truth.
Emphasising that community transmission was on in many parts of the country, the experts asked the government to admit it so that people don’t get complacent.
At least 1,233 members of the Mumbai Police recover from the novel coronavirus as of Saturday, said Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. Of the, 334 cops have returned to duty.
"A total of 1233 policemen from the Mumbai Police Force have successfully defeated COVID-19. 334 of them have returned to duty. Congratulations to these corona warriors. I am proud of the Mumbai Police who risk their lives to perform their duties diligently," state home minister Anil Deshmukh tweeted.
Three deaths and 118 fresh cases of coronavirus were reported in Rajasthan on Saturday, taking the total number of fatalities and positive cases to 275 and 12,186, respectively, officials said.
Two deaths were reported from Jaipur and one from Bharatpur on Saturday, they said.
Under government's Vande Bharat Mission, 3,908 stranded Indians have returned home on Friday. Twenty-eight repatriation flights of Air India and Al express are scheduled for Saturday to evacuate Indian nationals.
India reached three lakh coronavirus cases in a matter of ten days since it had recorded two lakh cases. The toll climbed to 8,884 with 386 new fatalities as on Saturday.
India took 64 days to cross the one lakh-mark from 100 cases, then in another fortnight it reached the grim milestone of two lakh cases. It has now become the fourth worst-hit nation by the pandemic with a caseload of 3,08,993.
Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Saturday said that the government has reduced the rates of the COVID-19 tests conducted by private laboratories from Rs 4,500 to Rs 2,200.
Talking to PTI, Tope said the lowering of rates for the tests would provide a relief to the people.
"Rs 2,200 will be charged for collecting the swabs through viral transport media (VTM) from hospitals, while it would cost Rs 2,800 for collection of swab from home. Earlier, the charges were Rs 4,500 and Rs 5,200 respectively,” he said.
Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday said that the Delhi government cannot violate the ICMR guidelines "that state certain conditions" prerequisite for conducting COVID-19 tests.
Jain's comments come a day after the Supreme Court slammed the Delhi government for drop in COVID-19 testing from 7,000 to 5,000 amid rising coronavirus cases in the National Capital.
"If you want the number of tests conducted for COVID-19 to increase, then ask ICMR to change its guidelines. We cannot flout ICMR guidelines that state certain conditions which are prerequisite for tests," said the Delhi health minister on Saturday.
According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 55,07,182 COVID-19 samples have been tested as on Saturday till 9 am. While, in the past 24 hours, 1,43,737 samples were tested, ICMR said.
Registering a record-jump of 225 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, Odisha recorded a total of 3,723 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, said the state health department.
For the fourth consecutive day, the number of recoveries have exceeded the total number of active COVID-19 cases in India after 1,54,330 patients were cured of the infectious disease as on Saturday.
Of the 3,08,993 cases, there are 1,45,779 active cases, said the health ministry on Saturday.
Of the 386 new COVID-19 deaths reported by the health ministry at 8 am on Saturday, 129 were in Delhi, 127 in Maharashtra, 30 in Gujarat, 20 in Uttar Pradesh, 18 in Tamil Nadu, nine each in West Bengal, Telangana and Madhya Pradesh, seven each in Karnataka and Rajasthan, six each in Haryana and Uttarakhand, four in Punjab, two in Assam, one each in Kerala, Jammu and Kashmir and Odisha.
India reported a surge in the COVID-19 fatalities, adding 386 deaths in the past 24 hours. This took the toll across the nation to 8,884 on Saturday. At present, India's COVID-19 mortality rate is at 2.9 percent.
India registered a record-jump of 11,458 new coronavirus cases taking the overall count to more than three lakh on Saturday. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases climbed to 3,08,993.
Rahul Gandhi on Saturday tweeted four graphs illustrating the four phases of nationwide lockdown in India reflecting no decline in the number of COVID-19 cases. "Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results," said Rahul on Twitter.
The percentage of positive cases has seen a sharp increase despite a lockdown since mid-March. The first lockdown was imposed in India on 25 March.
The doubling time of coronavirus cases in India has improved to 17.4 days currently from 15.4 days a couple of weeks ago, the Union health ministry said on Friday, even as the country for the first time recorded over 10,000 new instances of the infection in a day.
At the time the lockdown was imposed on 25 March, the doubling rate of COVID-19 cases was 3.4 days, it said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting with the state chief ministers over video conference on 16 and 17 June to assess the COVID-19 situation after a surge in the number of cases was recorded across India.
The Prime Minister’s Office tweeted a schedule of his meetings with the chief ministers. On 17 June, Modi will speak to the chief ministers of the most-affected states. The prime minister’s last meeting with the chief ministers was on 12 May.
Maharashtra became the first state to report a total of over one lakh cases of the novel coronavirus, as India's tally of COVID-19 cases neared three lakh with the country recording over 10,000 cases in a day for the first time since the first infection was detected in India on 30 January.
According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's 8 am update on Friday, India's cases have risen to 2,978,535 and the toll has mounted to 8,498, with 10,956 fresh infections and 396 fatalities being recorded recorded in the last 24 hours.
In India, more than 1.47 lakh COVID-19 patients have recovered so far, while there are nearly 1.42 lakh active cases at present, according to the health ministry.
Meanwhile, the government stressed on the need for stringent containment measures to check the pandemic with the last one lakh cases emerging in just ten days.
The Centre has asked states and UTs to pay special attention on emerging epicentres of cases and to focus on containment, testing and tracing, upgrading health infrastructure, clinical management and community engagement for effective management of COVID-19, the Union Health Ministry said.
The rising cases prompted the Prime Minister's Office to announce on Friday that a fresh round of consultation will be held between between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief ministers next week. Modi will hold the video-conferencing with chief ministers on 16 and 17 June.
This would be the prime minister's sixth round of consultation with the chief ministers, the last being on 11 May.
SC raps Delhi govt, three other states over 'sorry state of affairs'
The rising number of cases in the country have also brought to light the poor health infrastructure. The Supreme Court stated on Friday that the situation was "grim" at hospitals in Delhi, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Gujarat, as it took note of reports about "horrific scenes" at the National Capital's COVID-19 dedicated LNJP hospital.
The court said the duty of the Delhi government does not end by informing citizens that it has arranged 5,814 beds in government hospitals and 9,535 beds in private hospitals. It said the situation in Delhi is "horrendous, horrific and pathetic".
Raising questions over poor patients' care, disposal of dead bodies and lesser number of COVID testing, the apex court said, "All these facts, which have been brought to the notice of the court by the media reports, clearly indicate a very sorry state of affairs of the patients of COVID-19 in the Government hospitals in the NCT of Delhi as well as in other states."
It directed chief secretaries of Delhi, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Gujarat to take "remedial action" to ensure proper management of patients at hospitals.
Separately in an order on a PIL, the top court took serious note of non-payment of salary to doctors treating COVID-19 patients and said the country cannot afford to have "dissatisfied soldiers" in the war against the pandemic.
"In war, you do not make soldiers unhappy. Travel an extra mile and channel some extra money to address their grievances. Country cannot afford to have dissatisfied soldiers in this war which is being fought against Corona," the court said.
The Delhi High Court also directed the North Delhi Municipal Corporation to pay by 19 June the salary for March to resident doctors in its six hospitals.
Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal, in the meantime, constituted a high-level expert committee, which includes Indian Council of Medical Research Director-General Balram Bhargava, to suggest effective steps to deal with the outbreak in the city.
Cases from states
According to a PTI tally, figures announced by states and UTs, as of 10.15 pm, showed the overall national tally of confirmed cases having risen to 3,00,519 and the toll to 8,872.
Maharashtra, the worst-hit state, saw its own tally cross the 1-lakh mark after 3,493 new cases were reported to take its total to 1,01,141, while its death toll rose to 3,717.
The state also reported a large number of recoveries. As many as 126 cancer patients, who had tested COVID-19 positive, have also recovered in Mumbai itself.
Horrifying reports emerging from the National Capital, which is currently the second-worst affected state by the COVID-19 pandemic.
In Delhi, a record number of 2,137 new cases were detected to take its tally to 36,824, while its toll rose to 1,214, authorities said.
In Tamil Nadu, another badly hit state, the tally saw a record one-day jump of 1,982 cases to cross the 40,000-mark, while the toll reached 367.
Gujarat reported 495 new cases and 31 more fatalities, taking its case count to 22,562 and the toll to 1,416.
Uttar Pradesh reported 20 more COVID-19 deaths and 528 fresh cases, the biggest single-day spike so far for the state. This took the state's toll to 365 and the case count to 12,616. However, more than 7,600 people have recovered already, giving a recovery rate of over 60 percent.
West Bengal breached the 10,000-mark with its highest single-day spike of 476 cases, while nine more fatalities were reported to take the toll to 451.
New cases were also reported from Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry, Goa, Chhatisgharh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Odisha, Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur, Sikkim, Tripura and Arunachal Pradesh, among other states and UTs.
India is currently the fourth worst-hit nation by the COVID-pandemic 19 after the US, Brazil and Russia. While the US has reported more than 20 lakh confirmed cases so far, the tally for Brazil is over 8 lakh and for Russia more than 5 lakh.
Globally, more than four lakh have lost their lives and over 75 lakh have tested positive for COVID-19 since its emergence in China last December. However, nearly 36 lakh have recovered too.
With inputs from PTI
Updated Date: Jun 14, 2020 07:33:35 IST
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
23:45 (IST)
Coronavirus Outbreak in Himachal Pradesh Latest Update
Address proof must to enter Himachal Pradesh
23:37 (IST)
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Update
Nursing homes with 10 to 49 beds to be used for COVID-19 treatment, orders Delhi govt
In order to prevent COVID-19 patients from coming into contact with non-COVID patients and to increase the bed capacity in view of a potential growth in cases in the National Capital, the Delhi government has ordered all nursing homes in NCT of Delhi having bed strength of 10 to 49 beds to exclusively treat coronavirus cases, reports ANI. All such nursing homes (10 to 49 bedded) are required to make their COVID beds functional within three days failing which would initiate action against the defaulter nursing home, states the order.
23:31 (IST)
Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra Latest Update
358 new coronavirus cases in Pune district, 13 deaths
358 new coronavirus patients were found in Pune district since previous evening, taking the number of cases to 11,560, a health official said on Saturday. The death toll in the district reached 484 with 13 patients succumbing to the infection during this period. "Of 358 cases, 282 were found in Pune Municipal Corporation limits, where 9,448 cases have been reported so far. 163 patients were also discharged from the hospitals upon recovery," said the official.
PTI
23:24 (IST)
Coronavirus Outbreak in Chhattisgarh Latest Update
Cases in Chhattisgarh up by 67 to 1,512
Chhattisgarh reports 67 new COVID-19 positive cases, taking the total number of positive cases to 1,512. Number of active cases stand at 875, ANI quotes the State Health Department as saying.
23:20 (IST)
Coronavirus Outbreak in Telangana Latest Update
Nineteen of family test positive in Telangana's Sangareddy
Nineteen members of a family in Telangana's Sangareddy district have tested positive for coronavirus,health department officials told news agency PTI. They said a 55-year-old woman in Zaherabad was admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad earlier this week with multiple health problems. Her swabs were collected for coronavirus tests on June 9, but she died the same day.The woman was buried in the town on June 10 with 25 relatives attending the funeral.Meanwhile her samples tested positive on June 10, following which all the relatives were put in isolation at the government hospital here and their swabs were sent for COVID-19 tests.
23:07 (IST)
Coronavirus Outbreak in Jharkhand Latest Update
Confirmed cases in Jharkhand climb to 1,711
23:04 (IST)
Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Update
Europe nations sign deal for 400 million vaccine doses
Pharma giant AstraZeneca has struck a deal with Europe’s Inclusive Vaccines Alliance to supply up to 400 million doses of an experimental COVID-19 vaccine, reports AP. The alliance forged by Germany, France, Italy and the Netherlands to speed up production of a coronavirus vaccine is set to take delivery by the end of 2020 of a vaccine being tested by the University of Oxford. The agreement struck Saturday aims to make the vaccine available to other European countries that wish to take part. The cost is expected to be offset by funding from the governments.
22:58 (IST)
Coronavirus Outbreak in West Bengal Latest Update
West Bengal's COVID-19 count rises to 10,698
West Bengal reports 454 new COVID-19 positive cases, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 10,698 including 463 deaths and 5,693 active cases, ANI reports quoting the state health department
22:55 (IST)
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
We must focus on controlling number of fatalities, says Anand Mahindra
22:47 (IST)
Coronavirus Outbreak in Bihar Latest Update
With 193 fresh cases, Bihar's cases climb to 6,289