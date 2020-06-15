Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Confirmed cases in Bihar reach 6,475, toll rises to 36; senior police officer tests positive in Uttar Pradesh
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: The COVID-19 infection count reached 6,475 in Bihar on Sunday when 186 fresh cases were reported, while the toll reached 36 on account of a casualty reported from Vaishali district, officials said.
The Delhi government on Sunday withdrew its decision to declare small and medium multi-speciality nursing homes as "COVID nursing homes".
Meanwhile in Telangana, 23 journalists have tested positive for the viral infection, said the state health minister's office.
The Telangana government on Sunday said it will conduct COVID-19 tests on 50,000 people in 30 assembly segments in the state capital and four adjoining districts which are witnessing a spike in new cases in a bid to contain the spread.
The Railways has deployed 204 isolation coaches in four states, including 54 at Delhi's Shakurbasti railway station maintenance depot, officials said, adding that the number in the capital will be scaled up to 500 in the coming days.
Maharashtra on Sunday reported 3,390 new COVID-19 cases and 120 deaths, taking the overall count to 1,07,958 and fatalities to 3,950.
According to a bulletin issued by the West Bengal health department, 5,060 patients have been discharged till date and the discharge rate stands at 45.63 percent.
West Bengal registered an increase of 389 new infections and 12 fatalities till 9 am on Sunday, pushing the case count to 11, 087 and toll to 475.
1,974 new cases of the coronavirus infection and 38 deaths were reported in Tamil Nadu on Sunday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 44,661, including 19,676 active cases, 24,547 discharged and 435 deaths.
According to the Union health ministry data, the country recorded 311 new deaths in the 24-hour period till Sunday morning while the recovery rate rose to above 50 percent with 1,62,378 patients cured so far, leaving 1,49,348 cases active.
Home Minister Amit Shah calls meeting of all political parties of Delhi on Monday to review Covid-19 situation in capital.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday held a meeting with top functionaries of Delhi's three municipal bodies along with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to take stock of the COVID-19 situation in the national capital.
Five more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Nagaland on Sunday, taking the total number of infections in the state to 168, Health and Family Welfare Minister S Pangnyu said.
499 new cases of coronavirus were recorded in Uttar Pradesh in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of active cases to 4,948. A total of 8,268 people (60.72 percent) have recovered while 399 others lost their lives due to the disease, ANI quotes Principal Health Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad as saying.
Home Minister Amit Shah has directed immediate transfer of four IAS officers - Awanish Kumar and Monica Priyadarshini from Andaman and Nicobar, and Gaurav Singh Rajawat and Vikram Singh Mallik from Arunachal Pradesh to New Delhi to assist in the management of COVID-19, says MHA.
For the treatment of COVID-19 in private hospitals in Delhi, a committee has been formed under the chairmanship of Dr. Paul to provide 60% of the COVID beds in private hospitals at a low rate, to fix corona treatment & COVID testing which will submit its report by tomorrow, said Home Minister Amit Shah after meeting with Arvind Kejriwal.
Home Minister Amit Shah said that coronavirus testing will be conducted at all polling stations in Delhi's containment zones in a few days and Aarogya Setu app will be downloaded in the phones of the area's residents.
The Centre will provide 500 railway coaches to Delhi in view of shortage of beds for COVID-19 patients, Home Minister Amit Shah announced after a meeting with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Coronavirus testing in Delhi will be doubled in the next two days and be tripled in six days, Amit Shah added.
The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has said that 56,58,614 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the country till 9.00 am today. Of these, 1,51,432 were tested in the last 24 hours.
Rajasthan reports 131 new COVID-19 cases and 4 deaths till 10:30 am today, taking the total number of positive cases and deaths to 12,532 and 286 respectively, according to the latest update from the state health department.
The AAP-led Delhi government on Sunday said that orders are given to set up 20,000 new COVID-19 beds in the national capital in the next one week. Hotels to have 4000 beds, banquets halls to have 11000 beds and nursing homes to have 5000 beds, said that Delhi Government, reports ANI.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold a meeting with Delhi lieutenant governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and others on Sunday to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the National Capital. The meeting comes in the wake of rising coronavirus cases in Delhi. The tally has reached 36,000 and more than 1,200 people have died due to the virus in the city.
With 1.04 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (42,687), Delhi (38,958) and Gujarat (23,038).
India reports 11,929 new cases, the highest single-day spike, including 311 more fatalities. The total number of cases has now gone up to 3,20,922, and the toll is at 9,195. The reported active COVID-19 cases in India now stand at 1,49,348 with as many as 1,62,378 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged so far.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan to hold a meeting with Delhi LG Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and members of State Disaster Management Authority to review the situation in the capital regarding COVID-19 on Sunday at 11 am.
The total confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the world stand at 77.6 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University CSSE. This figure includes COVID-19 patients who have recovered and the overall global death toll which stands at 4.2 lakh.
India surged past three lakh COVID-19 cases on Saturday with the country recording the biggest daily jump of 11,458 new infections. According to figures released by the Union Ministry of Health And Family Welfare at its 8 am briefing, the nationwide tally stood at 3,08,993 while the number of deaths reached 8,884 with 386 fatalities reported in 24 hours.
India took 64 days to cross one lakh cases from 100 infections, then in another fortnight it crossed two lakh cases while it surged past three lakh cases in just 10 days, according to news agency PTI.
According to coronavirus statistics website Worldometer, India is currently the fourth worst-hit nation by the COVID-19 pandemic. It had surpassed the United Kingdom on Thursday.
In the meantime, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a review meeting of the COVID-19 situation and response with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, top bureaucrats and representatives of Empowered Groups.
The meet focussed on augmenting testing as well as the number of beds and services to effectively handle the peak surge of daily cases, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office.
Delhi surpasses Maharashtra in daily deaths for first time
According to the health ministry, of the 386 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours (till 8 am Saturday), Delhi accounted for the highest 129 fatalities followed by Maharashtra 127.
The virus is moving rapidly in Delhi, which for the first time reported over 2,000 cases on Friday, and Maharashtra, where the number of cases has crossed one lakh.
Gujarat reported 30 deaths, Uttar Pradesh 20, Tamil Nadu 18, West Bengal, Telangana and Madhya Pradesh nine each, Karnataka and Rajasthan seven each, Haryana and Uttarakhand six each, Punjab four, Assam two, Kerala, Jammu and Kashmir and Odisha one each.
Of the total 8,884 deaths, Maharashtra as per the health ministry figures, accounts for 3,717 fatalities followed by Gujarat with 1,415, Delhi with 1,214, West Bengal with 451, Madhya Pradesh with 440, Tamil Nadu with 367, Uttar Pradesh with 365, Rajasthan with 272 and Telangana with 174 deaths.
Maharashtra has also reported the maximum number of cases at 1,01,141 followed by Tamil Nadu (40,698), Delhi (36,824), Gujarat (22,527), Uttar Pradesh (12,616), Rajasthan (12,068) and Madhya Pradesh (10,443).
The ministry said 7,984 cases are being reassigned to states and "our figures are being reconciled with the ICMR". State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation, it added.
Loss of smell and taste among symptoms; HCQ not to be used in severe cases
Later in the day, the health ministry released the revised clinical management protocols in which it said that loss of smell (anosmia) and loss of taste (ageusia) have also been reported as symptoms of the novel coronavirus infection.
Backtracking from its earlier stance, the ministry said that the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) should be used in the early course of the disease to achieve any meaningful effect and should be avoided in severe cases.
In the new set of protocols, the ministry has removed its earlier recommendation of using hydroxychloroquine in combination with azithromycin in severe cases and requiring ICU management.
It also recommended the use of anti-viral drug remdesivir under emergency use authorisation, and off-label application of immunomodulator tocilizumab and convalescent plasma therapy for treating COVID-19 patients in moderate stage of criticality.
New cases reported in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu
Meanwhile, many states and Union Territories including Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra and Tripura reported an increase in COVID-19 cases.
Tamil Nadu reported 30 COVID-19 deaths that occurred on various dates recently together on Saturday pushing the toll to 397 while the state recorded 1,989 fresh cases, propelling the infection count to 42,687 in Tamil Nadu and 30,444 in the state capital Chennai.
State health minister C Vijayabaskar announced that 2,000 more nurses have been appointed to cater to requirements in state-run hospitals in Chennai and nearby districts of Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengelpet.
Also, he said that as many as 81 rapid response mobile medical teams have been deployed in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengelpet and Kanchpeepuram districts today in addition to the 173 mobile health teams already on the job in the Greater Chennai Corporation areas.
In Andhra Pradesh, the COVID-19 graph climbed further up to 5,676 as 222 new cases were added while fatalities increased by two to 82. In the last 24 hours, 94 coronavirus patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the cumulative to 3,185.
Sources told PTI that two more employees in the state Secretariat tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours even as the Andhra Pradesh government issued a directive to its staff and officers not to move out of the state, including Hyderabad, where most of the employees families are located.
In Kerala, four health workers were among the 85 people who tested positive for COVID-19, taking the infection count to 2,406. The active cases in the state touched 1,342 while 1,045 people have recovered from the infection, including 46, who were discharged today.
Maharashtra, the worst-affected state, recorded 3,427 new cases and 113 deaths. With this, the total number of cases soared to 1,04,568 and toll rose to 3,830 reported ANI quoting the state health department.
Amidst the rising cases, Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said that the government has reduced the rates of the COVID-19 tests conducted by private laboratories from Rs 4,500 to Rs 2,200.
"Rs 2,200 will be charged for collecting the swabs through viral transport media (VTM) from hospitals, while it would cost Rs 2,800 for collection of swab from home. Earlier, the charges were Rs 4,500 and Rs 5,200 respectively," he said.
In Mumbai, four policemen succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, the worst in terms of single-day toll for any unit of the force in Maharashtra since the outbreak began. So far, 25 personnel and one officer of Mumbai Police have died of COVID-19, while several hundred are undergoing treatment for the infection at various hospitals, an official told PTI.
Odisha on Saturday reported its highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases after 225 people tested positive for the disease, taking the state's infection count to 3,723, a health department official said.
Of the fresh cases, 196 were reported from various quarantine centres where people returning from other states were lodged, while 29 others were detected through contact-tracing exercises, he said.
Punjab's case count rose to 3,063 as the state reported 77 new infections and two deaths on Saturday. Sixty-five persons have died due to the viral infection in the state so far, of which 19 deaths were reported since 1 June, according to news agency PTI.
In the meantime, the COVID-19 case count in Tripura crossed the 1000-mark as 37 people tested positive for the infection on Saturday, taking the total number of cases to 1,001.
Out of 210 samples tested for #COVID19, 37 Cases found #POSITIVE. All of them have travel history.
The count includes :
🔹Sepahijala Dist : 34
🔹Gomati Dist : 03#TripuraCOVID19Count
— Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) June 13, 2020
In Assam, health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the health department will conduct 50,000 random tests in Guwahati city, which has reported 176 cases till date. Of these, 25 patients have no travel history, he said.
The state government may consider re-imposing a lockdown in the city if a sizeable number of new cases are detected, he said.
Two-thirds of total infections from five states
Amidst the rising cases in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the country's response to the COVID-19 pandemic with senior ministers and top bureaucrats. He took stock of the pandemic situation in different states and Union Territories, including Delhi, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.
Reviewed the COVID-19 situation across the nation during a high level meeting. We also reviewed the roadmap ahead, and steps to contain the pandemic in the parts where most cases are coming from. https://t.co/xqW6RszF21
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 13, 2020
During the meet, it was observed that two-thirds of India's COVID-19 infection load are in five states with an overwhelming proportion of cases in big cities, the statement said.
"In view of the challenges being faced, particularly by the large cities, it was discussed to augment testing as well as the number of beds and services to effectively handle the peak surge of daily cases," added the statement.
"The present and emerging scenario of the COVID-19 disease in the capital" was also discussed and the projections for next two months was deliberated, the statement said.
Modi suggested that the home minister and the health minister convene an emergency meeting with the Lt Governor and the Chief Minister of Delhi, along with senior officials of the central and the NCT governments as also officials of municipal corporations of Delhi, to plan a "coordinated and comprehensive response" to the pandemic. The meets suggested by the prime minister are scheduled to take place on Sunday.
Highlights
Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra Latest Update
Mumbai registers 1,395 new cases, 79 deaths; recovery rate 46%, says civic body
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Update
Cases in Delhi spike by 2,224 to 41,182
2,224 fresh COVID-19 cases and 56 deaths were reported in Delhi today. Total number of cases in the National Capital is now at 41,182, including 15,823 recovered/discharged/migrated, 24,032 active cases and 1327 deaths, reports ANI quoting the state health department.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra Latest Update
Infection count in Maharashtra surges by 3,390 to 1.07 lakh
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Plea in SC raises concern over safety of health care workers
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
India 9th worst-hit in terms of COVID-19 deaths; recoveries surpass active cases
Coronavirus Outbreak in Assam Latest Update
Total COVID-19 cases near 4,000 mark in Assam
The novel coronavirus cases in Assam inched towards the 4,000 mark on Sunday with 43 more people testing positive for the infection, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
Fourteen of the new cases were from Nagaon district, followed by 10 each in Golaghat and Kamrup, two each in Jorhat, Baksa and Chirang, and one each in Karbi Anglong, Dhemaji and Bongaigaon, Sarma tweeted.
The new infections have taken the tally to 3,943, out of which 2,127 are active cases, Sarma added.
Coronavirus Outbreak in J&K Latest Update
69-yr-old succumbs to COVID-19 in Jammu, takes toll in J&K to 56
A 69-year-old coronavirus positive man died at a hospital in Jammu on Sunday, taking the death toll to seven in the Jammu region and to 56 in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.
The Jammu region had recorded 1,135 coronavirus cases till Saturday evening, of which six people -- three in Jammu district and one each in Udhampur, Doda and Rajouri -- died, while 388 others have recovered from the infection.
The Kashmir valley recorded 3,743 cases and 49 deaths, as of Saturday evening. Srinagar leads the list of deaths of COVID-19 patients with 13 fatalities, followed by 10 in Baramulla, eight in Kulgam, five each in Anantnag and Shopian, three in Kupwara, two each in Budgam and Pulwama and one in Bandipora district.
Out of total cases in Kashmir, 1881 have recovered from the infection and there are 1,813 active cases.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Goa Latest Update
May re-introduce screening of all train passengers, says Goa minister
The Goa government may re-introduce screening for all people arriving in the state by trains in view of the rise in COVID-19 cases, state health minister Vishwajit Rane said on Sunday.
The standard operating procedures (SOPs) introduced by the Pramod Sawant government recently had laid down that people could skip coronavirus testing on arrival if they agree to stay in home quarantine for 14 days.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Tamil Nadu Latest Update
CM assures COVID-19 affected AIADMK MLA all medical aid
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Sunday spoke to a party MLA admitted to a private hospital with COVID-19 and assured him of all necessary medical assistance.
The chief minister had a telephonic conversation with Sriperumbudur legislator K Palani, who was admitted to a private hospital in the city, an official release here said. Palaniswami told his junior colleague that he has asked state Health Minister C Vijaya Baskar to ensure all necessary medical assistance to him.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Delhi L-G inspects campus where 10,000 COVID-19 beds are to be set-up
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal inspects the Radha Soami Satsang Beas campus in Chhattarpur, where the government plans to set up 10,000 beds.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Puducherry Latest Update
Puducherry reports 18 new cases, takes total infections to 194
Eighteen more COVID-19 cases in Puducherry took the tally of infections to 194 on Sunday, while fatalities remained at four with no fresh deaths being reported.
Of the 18 who tested positive in the last 24 hours, 13 were admitted to the Indira Gandhi Government Medical college hospital at nearby Kadirkamam, three to the centrally administered JIPMER here and two at Karaikal and Mahe, Director of Health and Family Welfare Services S Mohan Kumar said. There are presently 99 active cases in the hospitals.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Tripura Latest Update
45 new COVID-19 cases reported in Tripura, total count rises to 1,046
Forty-five more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Tripura, taking the tally in the northeastern state to 1,046 on Sunday, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said. Sepahijala district reported 44 new cases, while West Tripura one. All the new patients have travel history outside the state, he said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Himachal Pradesh Latest Update
Himachal registers six new cases, takes total to 508
Himachal Pradesh on Sunday reported six new COVID-19 positive cases, taking the total number of positive cases to 508, according to the state health department, reports ANI
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Update
Centre, Delhi govt to fight COVID-19 together: Kejriwal after meeting with Shah
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said the Centre and the Delhi government will fight COVID-19 together in the national capital, which has witnessed a spurt in coronavirus cases. The chief minister said a high-level meeting called by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the COVID-19 situation in Delhi was "extremely productive".
"Extremely productive meeting between the Delhi govt and Central govt. Many key decisions taken. We will fight against corona together," Kejriwal tweeted after the meeting.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Update
Five senior Central govt officer to assist Delhi officials: Amit Shah
To help Delhi fight the spike in coronavirus cases, five senior officers of the government of India will assist the Delhi government, Home Minister Amit Shah announced.
Moreover, scout guides, NCC and NSS cadets and members of other voluntary organisations will be asked to volunteer for health services during the pandemic.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Update
Committee will ensure lower cost for 60% of private hospital beds: Amit Shah
A committee will be formed to ensure that in private hospitals treating coronavirus patients in Delhi, 60% of the beds are charged at a low rate and to also ascertain the cost of COVID-19 treatment and testing.
Moreover, new guidelines will ensure that people conducting the last rites will not have to wait for long periods.
"For the treatment of COVID-19 in private hospitals in Delhi, a committee has been formed under the chairmanship of Dr. Paul (of Niti Aayog) to provide 60% of the COVID beds in private hospitals at a low rate, to fix corona treatment & COVID testing which will submit its report by tomorrow," said Home Minister Amit Shah after meeting with Arvind Kejriwal.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Update
COVID-19 tests to begin at polling stations in Delhi's containment zones: Amit Shah
Home Minister Amit Shah said that coronavirus testing will be conducted at all polling stations in Delhi's containment zones in a few days and Aarogya Setu app will be downloaded in the phones of the area's residents. "The government of India has fully assured the government of Delhi of the availability of necessary resources, like oxygen cylinders, ventilators, pulse oximeters and all other requirements to fight this epidemic," Shah said.
Additionally, a committee of senior AIIMS doctors will be formed to provide correct information and guidance to small hospitals in Delhi, he added, for which a helpline number will be released tomorrow.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Update
COVID-19 testing to be tripled in 6 days: Amit Shah
Coronavirus testing in Delhi will be doubled in the next two days and be tripled in six days, Home Minister Amit Shah announced after meeting Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
"Comprehensive house-to-house health survey will be done in Delhi's containment zones for COVID-19 contact tracing," he said, according to PTI, adding that the Narendra Modi-led government is committed to control the spread of COVID-19.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Update
Centre to provide 500 railway coaches to Delhi amid shortage of beds
The Centre will provide 500 railway coaches to Delhi in view of shortage of beds for COVID-19 patients, Home Minister Amit Shah announced after a meeting with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
"These railway coaches will not only increase the number of beds in Delhi by 8,000, but these coaches will also be equipped with all facilities to fight COVID-19," he said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Update
Amit Shah, Arvind Kejriwal meet amid spike in cases in Delhi
Union Minister Amit Shah and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met at the Ministry of Home Affairs to discuss the National Capital's response to coronavirus.
Lockdown extension was not discussed during this meet, sources told CNN-News18. However, a comprehensive review of the prevailing situation in Delhi was held.
This is the second meeting between Shah and Kejriwal in less than a week. Today's meeting, which began at 11 am, was also attended by Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Dr Randeep Guleria, Director of AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) and members of the SDMA (State Disaster Management Authority).
Coronavirus Outbreak in Pakistan Latest Update
Pakistan records highest single-day increase of 6,825 new cases, total now at 1,39,230
Pakistan has recorded its highest number of coronavirus cases in a single day with 6,825 new patients, taking the tally to 1,39,230, while more than 80 people lost their lives in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said on Sunday.
The Ministry of National Health Services said that the country's death toll due to the COVID-19 has reached 2,632 with 81 more fatalities.
It said that in the last 24 hours, 6,825 people tested positive for the coronavirus, the highest number of increase in a single day so far, taking the total number of cases to 1,39,230. The number of people who have so far recovered has reached 51,735, it said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Kerala Latest Update
Man conducts daily pujas for 'Corona Devi' in Kerala
As the coronavirus spread causes distress worldwide, a man in Kerala is worshipping the deadly pathogen as a Goddess and praying for the well being of frontline warriors,with his move drawing flak on social media.
A thermacol replica of of 'SARS CoV2, the virus that has affected millions worldwide and over three lakh in India, with red protrusions as seen in pictures, finds a place in the large puja room in the house of Anilan at Kadakkal.
"I am worshipping the coronavirus as a goddess and doing daily pujas for the safety and well being of health professionals, police personnel and scientists, who are toiling to discover a vaccine, fire force and media personnel and others engaged in the battle against the virus, he said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Meghalaya Latest Update
3 more persons recover from COVID-19 in Meghalaya
Three more coronavirus-infected persons have been cured of the disease in Meghalaya, taking the total number of people recovered from the infection to 26 in the state, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said on Sunday. No fresh COVID-19 case has been detected in the state since 10 June, he said.
With this, the recovery rate in the state has gone up to nearly 60 per cent, which is more than the national average, a health department official told PTI. The state has reported 44 COVID-19 cases so far, out of which one person affected by the contagion has died.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi to increase by 5000, says Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said the bed strength in the national capital for treating coronavirus patients will increase by 5000 after the city government decided to declare small and medium multi-speciality nursing homes as "COVID nursing homes".
Small and medium multi-speciality nursing homes in the city having 10 to 49 beds have been declared as "COVID nursing homes" by the Delhi government to increase the bed capacity for coronavirus patients, according to an official order issued on Saturday. Only standalone exclusive eye centres, ENT centres, dialysis centres, maternity homes and IVF centres are presently exempted, the order said.
"With the Delhi government's decision, over 5000 beds will be available for coronavirus patients. In the next few days, our officials will talk to owners of each nursing home to solve their problems," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
COVID-19 may result in job losses in dealerships worse than last year's slowdown: FADA
Automobile dealers' body FADA fears that the coronavirus pandemic could result in job losses in dealerships which could be worse than what was experienced last year when over two lakh jobs were lost due to a prolonged slowdown in the automobile industry, according to a top federation official.
The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), however, said a clear picture will emerge only after the end of this month when it will roll out a survey to understand how its dealer members are planning with regards to reduction of outlets and manpower.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Madhya Pradesh Latest Update
101-year-old coronavirus patient dies in Indore
A 101-year-old man, who was among the oldest COVID-19 patients in the country, died at a private hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city, the hospital authorities said.
The victim, who was suffering from breathing difficulty, was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences on Thursday, the hospital's chest department head Dr Ravi Dosi said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
ICMR has tested over 56 lakh samples so far
The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has said that 56,58,614 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the country till 9.00 am today. Of these, 1,51,432 were tested in the last 24 hours.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Odisha Latest Update
Odisha reports 186 new cases, takes total to 3,909
Odisha detects 186 new COVID-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases to 3,909, according to the state health department's latest bulletin.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Update
Kejriwal, Harsh Vardhan arrive for meeting with MHA
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal arrived at Ministry of Home Affairs, ahead of MHA's review meeting with Delhi LG Anil Baijal over COVID19 situation in the national capital.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Rajasthan Latest Update
131 new cases emerge from Rajasthan, takes total to 12,532
Rajasthan reports 131 new COVID-19 cases and 4 deaths till 10:30 am today, taking the total number of positive cases and deaths to 12,532 and 286 respectively, according to the latest update from the state health department.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Update
Delhi govt to set up 20,000 new COVID-19 beds
The AAP-led Delhi government on Sunday said that orders are given to set up 20,000 new COVID-19 beds in the national capital in the next one week. Hotels to have 4000 beds, banquets halls to have 11000 beds and nursing homes to have 5000 beds, said that Delhi Government, reports ANI.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Update
Cap on private hospital fees likely on today's agenda, says report
The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will discuss fixing a price ceiling for the treatment of COVID-19 patients and reducing the cost of testing in private labs, reports The Indian Express.
The meeting agenda reads, “Fixing price ceiling for treatment by private hospitals as some of them are charging exorbitant price and seeking huge advances… Fixing ceiling for charges of private ambulance services as some of them are charging huge prices. Reducing prices being charged by private labs for COVID tests to make it affordable to the general public.”
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Govt unlikely to go for privatisation of PSBs this fiscal
Privatisation of any public sector bank (PSB) during the current fiscal is very unlikely due to their low valuations and mounting stressed assets amid the COVID-19 crisis, sources said.
At present, four public sector banks are under the RBI's Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) framework, which puts several restrictions on them, including on lending, management compensation, and directors' fees.
So, it does not make any business sense to sell these lenders — Indian Overseas Bank (IOB), Central Bank of India, UCO Bank and United Bank of India — as there will not be any suitors for them from the private banking space, the sources said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Madhya Pradesh Latest Update
MP health dept proposes to rope in volunteers as 'COVID Mitra'
The Madhya Pradesh health department has proposed to rope in volunteers as 'COVID Mitra' to help the government in containing the spread of coronavirus in the state.
The 'COVID Mitra' will be equipped with an oximeter to check the oxygen levels of people, the state health officials said during a COVID-19 review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday. Any healthy individual up to 45 years of age, or a social/voluntary organisation in an urban area can be made COVID Mitra', they suggested.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Update
Delhi CM urges doctors to register with govt to offer free healthcare advice over phone
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday appealed to all doctors to volunteer for Delhi Government's free telemedicine helpline and help people with medical advice and guidance amid COVID-19. He urged them to register with the government by giving a missed call on 08047192219.
Taking to Twitter CM Kejriwal wrote, "I appeal to all doctors to volunteer for Delhi government's Corona Telemedicine Helpline. Give a missed call now to 08047192219 to register. The people of Delhi need your support in this difficult hour. #DelhiFightsCorona." In a video message, CM Kejriwal stated, never in the history of mankind has such a great calamity occurred.
Coronavirus Outbreak in China Latest Update
China reports 66 new COVID-19 cases after sudden spike in Beijing
China has reported 66 new coronavirus cases, the largest since the disease was controlled in its first epicentre Wuhan in April, prompting the authorities to go into a "wartime" mode to stem the spread of COVID-19 in the capital Beijing which has seen a sudden spike in the number of infections, health officials said on Sunday.
The officials of the China's National Health Commission (NHC) said that 57 new confirmed COVID-19 infections, including 38 domestically transmitted, were reported on Saturday.
Also on Saturday, nine new asymptomatic cases were reported, it said. Currently, 103 people with asymptomatic symptoms are kept under quarantine.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu remain worst-hit
With 1.04 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (42,687), Delhi (38,958) and Gujarat (23,038).
Coronavirus Outbreak in Madhya Pradesh Latest Update
Bhopal allows religious places to open outside containment zones from Monday
The Bhopal administration allows religious places outside containment zones in the district to reopen from Monday, reports PTI. Authorities will have to ensure that physical distancing guidelines are followed and put in place all safety measures.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
India registers 11,929 new cases, 311 deaths in past 24 hours
India reports 11,929 new cases, the highest single-day spike, including 311 more fatalities. The total number of cases has now gone up to 3,20,922, and the toll is at 9,195.
The reported active COVID-19 cases in India now stand at 1,49,348 with as many as 1,62,378 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged so far.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Punjab Latest Update
Weekend lockdown comes into effect in Punjab from today
Weekend lockdown in effect in the state today, only essential shops allowed to be open. The Punjab government has also barred inter-dist movement on weekends except for e-pass holders, reports ANI.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Chhattisgarh Latest Update
Social distancing norms flouted at Cong's MLA protest in Chhattisgarh
Norms of social distancing were allegedly flouted at a protest organised by Congress MLA Vinay Jaiswal in the Korea district. Jaiswal was staging a protest to demand the reinstatement of 32 workers of a company.
Jaiswal said, "Based on a fictitious probe, the workers were sacked by South Eastern Coalfields Ltd. during previous BJP government in the state." In a video of the incident, Jaiswal could be seen surrounded by nearly a dozen protesters with some of them seen without masks. They raised slogans and held placards against the sacking of workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Uttarakhand Latest Update
Uttarakhand imposes fine of Rs 5,000 or six months' jail for not wearing face masks in public
Those who do not wear masks in public places and who violate COVID-19 quarantine rules in Uttarakhand will face six months in jail and fined Rs 5,000, the state government announced on Saturday.
Amendments have been made in Section 2 and 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act of 1897 to make face masks mandatory in the state. Uttarakhand is the third state after Kerala and Odisha to make changes to the act.
Coronavirus Outbreak in China Latest Update
China reports 57 new confirmed, 9 asymptomatic COVID-19 cases for June 13
China reported 57 new confirmed COVID-19 cases for 13 June, the highest since 13 April, according to data released by the national health authority on Sunday.
The National Health Commission said in a statement that 38 of the new confirmed cases were locally transmitted, with 36 of them in Beijing. This is the highest daily infection count for China’s capital since authorities started releasing data.
Beijing recorded a jump in new confirmed cases, up from six a day earlier, after it started doing mass-testing at the Xinfadi market in the city’s southwestern Fengtai district.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Health ministry issues revised clinical management protocols for virus
As the number of Covid-19 cases crossed the three lakh-mark, the government on Saturday came out with a revised treatment protocol to deal with the deadly infection, allowing use of antiviral drug Remdesivir in moderate cases and Hydroxychloroquine in patients during the early course of the disease.
It also recommended an off-label application of Tocilizumab, a drug that modifies the immune system or its functioning, and convalescent plasma for treating coronavirus-infected patients in moderate stage of the illness, besides adding loss of smell or taste to the list of Covid-19 symptoms.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Uttar Pradesh Latest Update
Pvt school waives off 3 months fee
A private school in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj district has waived off fees for 3 months, in wake of COVID-19 outbreak, reports ANI.
Coronavirus Outbreak in West Bengal Latest Update
12 succumb to COVID-19 in West Bengal, takes toll to 463
Twelve people in West Bengal succumbed to COVID-19 on Saturday, taking the death toll to 463, a bulletin of the state health department said. All of the 12 deaths were because of comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental, it added.
Five people from North 24 Parganas, four from Kolkata, two persons from South 24 Parganas and one from Howrah died in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.
Since Friday, a total of 454 fresh cases of COVID-19 have been reported from different districts of the state, pushing the total number of confirmed cases here to 10,698, it stated.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Update
Amit Shah, Harsh Vardhan to hold meeting with Delhi guv, Arvind Kejriwal
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan to hold a meeting with Delhi LG Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and members of State Disaster Management Authority to review the situation in the capital regarding COVID-19 on Sunday at 11 am.
Coronavirus Outbreak in West Bengal Latest Update
Fresh acrimony between TMC and Guv over video of decomposed bodies
The West Bengal governor and the ruling TMC were embroiled in fresh acrimony over a video showing decomposed bodies being loaded into a van by the city civic body in daylight for cremation.
The TMC accused Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar of peddling "fake news", drawing sharp retort. Dhankhar charged that the party was "deflecting from the main issue". The West Bengal government on Saturday dismissed the contents of the video as a "one-off incident" and said it has no link with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Brazil Latest Update
Brazil reports second-highest COVID-19 deaths
Brazil's health ministry has said that the country has recorded a total of 41,828 deaths during the coronavirus pandemic, meaning it has surpassed the United Kingdom and now has the second-highest total in the world, according to tallies by Johns Hopkins University CSSE.
Brazilian officials on 12 June reported 909 deaths over the previous 24 hours. It is the hardest-hit nation in Latin America, with more than 8.2 lakh confirmed cases, report AP.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Update
Nursing homes in Delhi having 10 to 49 beds declared as COVID facilities
The Delhi government on Saturday declared small and medium multispeciality nursing homes having 10 to 49 beds as "COVID nursing homes" to increase the bed capacity for coronavirus patients, according to an official order. Only standalone exclusive eye centres, ENT centres, dialysis centres, maternity homes and IVF centres are presently exempted, the order said, reports PTI.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Assam Latest Update
Assam's COVID-19 total reaches 3,900 with 207 new cases
Assam's coronavirus infection tally reached 3,900 with 207 new cases on Saturday, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. Of the total 3,900 positive cases in the state, eight persons have died so far, including four this week.
The number of active cases is 2,084, while 1,805 have been cured and three persons have migrated, the minister said. Among the 207 cases detected on Saturday, 182 were reported late in the night and 25 others during the day, he said.
Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Update
Global COVID-19 cases cross 77 lakh; toll now at 4.2 lakh
The total confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the world stand at 77.6 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University CSSE. This figure includes COVID-19 patients who have recovered and the overall global death toll which stands at 4.2 lakh.
With over 20 lakh reported cases till date, the United States is the worst-affected country in the world. The US is followed by Brazil, Russia, the United Kingdom and India.
Coronavirus Outbreak in UK Latest Update
AstraZeneca agrees to supply Europe with 400 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccine
AstraZeneca Plc said on Saturday it signed a contract with European governments to supply the region with its potential vaccine against the coronavirus, the British drugmaker’s latest deal to pledge its drug to help combat the pandemic, reports Reuters.
The contract is for up to 400 million doses of the vaccine, developed by the University of Oxford, the company said, adding that it was looking to expand manufacturing of the vaccine, which said it would provide for no profit during the pandemic. Deliveries will start by the end of 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra Latest Update
Local train services to start only for essential service staff in Mumbai from tomorrow
The Western and Central Railways have decided to start local train services in Mumbai for essential services staff identified by the state government from Monday. While the Western Railways will run 60 pairs of train, the Central Railways will operate 100 pairs. Entry at stations will be given only on the basis of ID cards. General public will not be allowed to travel on these trains.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Uttar Pradesh Latest Update
Senior police officer in Uttar Pradesh tests positive
The Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime) in Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh has tested positive for COVID-19, a senior official said on Sunday. District Surveillance Officer Ranjan Gautam said, "In the report received on Sunday evening, 10 persons have tested COVID-19 positive, including the Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime)."
PTI
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Update
Anand Vihar railway station makes space for COVID-19 isolation coaches
The Railways will not run trains from Anand Vihar from Monday and the platforms will be reserved for isolation coaches the Centre will provide to Delhi to overcome the shortage of hospital beds for COVID-19 patients, sources told PTI. All five trains, which operated from Anand Vihar, will now run from Old Delhi station till further orders, the sources said on Sunday.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Bihar Latest Update
Bihar's case count rises to 6,475, toll now 36
Coronavirus Outbreak in Jharkhand Latest Update
Jharkhand records 37 new cases
Coronavirus Outbreak in Iran Latest Update
Iran's daily toll crosses 100 for first time in two months
Coronavirus Outbreak in Madhya Pradesh Latest Update
COVID-19 case count in Madhya Pradesh reaches10,802
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Update
Delhi govt withdraws order declaring nursing homes as COVID-19 centres
Delhi government withdraws its order declaring all nursing homes having bed strength between 10 beds to 49 beds as COVID-19 nursing homes, reports ANI.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Four more ITBP personnel test positive
Four more personnel of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) tested positive for the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours. There are total 33 active cases while 195 have recovered till date: ITBP
ANI
Coronavirus Outbreak in Telangana Latest Update
23 scribes test positive in Telangana
23 journalists were found to have contracted the coronavirus infection in Telangana today. So, far 60 journalists have contracted the disease and one of them died, ANI quotes the Telangana Health Minister's Office as saying.