Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Confirmed cases in Bihar reach 6,475, toll rises to 36; senior police officer tests positive in Uttar Pradesh

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra Latest Update Local train services to start only for essential service staff in Mumbai from tomorrow The Western and Central Railways have decided to start local train services in Mumbai for essential services staff identified by the state government from Monday. While the Western Railways will run 60 pairs of train, the Central Railways will operate 100 pairs. Entry at stations will be given only on the basis of ID cards. General public will not be allowed to travel on these trains.

Coronavirus Outbreak in Uttar Pradesh Latest Update Senior police officer in Uttar Pradesh tests positive The Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime) in Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh has tested positive for COVID-19, a senior official said on Sunday. District Surveillance Officer Ranjan Gautam said, "In the report received on Sunday evening, 10 persons have tested COVID-19 positive, including the Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime)." PTI

Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Update Anand Vihar railway station makes space for COVID-19 isolation coaches The Railways will not run trains from Anand Vihar from Monday and the platforms will be reserved for isolation coaches the Centre will provide to Delhi to overcome the shortage of hospital beds for COVID-19 patients, sources told PTI. All five trains, which operated from Anand Vihar, will now run from Old Delhi station till further orders, the sources said on Sunday.

Coronavirus Outbreak in Bihar Latest Update Bihar's case count rises to 6,475, toll now 36 The COVID-19 infection count reached 6,475 in Bihar on Sunday when 186 fresh cases were reported, while the toll reached 36 on account of a casualty reported from Vaishali district, officials said. The state health department, however, could not provide details of the latest fatality from Vaishali which had earlier reported two coronavirus deaths and become the third district after Khagaria and Begusarai to have reported three deaths each. PTI

Coronavirus Outbreak in Jharkhand Latest Update Jharkhand records 37 new cases 37 cases of #COVID19 reported in Jharkhand today, taking the total number of cases to 1761 including 905 recoveries and 9 deaths: Jharkhand Health Department pic.twitter.com/qhDMW01Qa4 — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2020

Coronavirus Outbreak in Iran Latest Update Iran's daily toll crosses 100 for first time in two months Iran recorded 107 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 8,837. The total number of cases in the country has reached 187,427, reports Reuters. The number of daily deaths from the new coronavirus pandemic topped 100 for the first time in two months, said the news agency. “Today it was very painful for us to announce a triple digit statistic... this virus is unpredictable and shifting,” Health Ministry spokesman Sima Sadat Lari said on state TV.

Coronavirus Outbreak in Madhya Pradesh Latest Update COVID-19 case count in Madhya Pradesh reaches10,802 The COVID-19 case count in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,802 on Sunday after 161 fresh cases, including 50 in capital Bhopal, were reported in the last 24 hours, the state health department said. Twelve more patients succumbed to the infection in the state, which pushed the death toll to 459, it said. PTI

Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Update Delhi govt withdraws order declaring nursing homes as COVID-19 centres Delhi government withdraws its order declaring all nursing homes having bed strength between 10 beds to 49 beds as COVID-19 nursing homes, reports ANI. According to news agency PTI, the Delhi Medical Association (DMA) had also written to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressing opposition to the city government's decision to declare small and medium multi-speciality nursing homes as "COVID nursing homes". Kejriwal on Sunday said the bed strength in the National Capital for treating coronavirus patients will increase by 5,000 due to the decision. Small and medium multi-speciality nursing homes in the city having 10 to 49 beds have been declared as "COVID nursing homes" by the Delhi government to increase the bed capacity for coronavirus patients, according to an official order issued on Saturday. Only standalone exclusive eye centres, ENT centres, dialysis centres, maternity homes and IVF centres are presently exempted, the order said.

Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update Four more ITBP personnel test positive Four more personnel of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) tested positive for the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours. There are total 33 active cases while 195 have recovered till date: ITBP ANI

Coronavirus Outbreak in Telangana Latest Update 23 scribes test positive in Telangana 23 journalists were found to have contracted the coronavirus infection in Telangana today. So, far 60 journalists have contracted the disease and one of them died, ANI quotes the Telangana Health Minister's Office as saying.

Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: The COVID-19 infection count reached 6,475 in Bihar on Sunday when 186 fresh cases were reported, while the toll reached 36 on account of a casualty reported from Vaishali district, officials said.

The Delhi government on Sunday withdrew its decision to declare small and medium multi-speciality nursing homes as "COVID nursing homes".

Meanwhile in Telangana, 23 journalists have tested positive for the viral infection, said the state health minister's office.

The Telangana government on Sunday said it will conduct COVID-19 tests on 50,000 people in 30 assembly segments in the state capital and four adjoining districts which are witnessing a spike in new cases in a bid to contain the spread.

The Railways has deployed 204 isolation coaches in four states, including 54 at Delhi's Shakurbasti railway station maintenance depot, officials said, adding that the number in the capital will be scaled up to 500 in the coming days.

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 3,390 new COVID-19 cases and 120 deaths, taking the overall count to 1,07,958 and fatalities to 3,950.

According to a bulletin issued by the West Bengal health department, 5,060 patients have been discharged till date and the discharge rate stands at 45.63 percent.

West Bengal registered an increase of 389 new infections and 12 fatalities till 9 am on Sunday, pushing the case count to 11, 087 and toll to 475.

1,974 new cases of the coronavirus infection and 38 deaths were reported in Tamil Nadu on Sunday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 44,661, including 19,676 active cases, 24,547 discharged and 435 deaths.

According to the Union health ministry data, the country recorded 311 new deaths in the 24-hour period till Sunday morning while the recovery rate rose to above 50 percent with 1,62,378 patients cured so far, leaving 1,49,348 cases active.

Home Minister Amit Shah calls meeting of all political parties of Delhi on Monday to review Covid-19 situation in capital.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday held a meeting with top functionaries of Delhi's three municipal bodies along with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to take stock of the COVID-19 situation in the national capital.

Five more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Nagaland on Sunday, taking the total number of infections in the state to 168, Health and Family Welfare Minister S Pangnyu said.

499 new cases of coronavirus were recorded in Uttar Pradesh in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of active cases to 4,948. A total of 8,268 people (60.72 percent) have recovered while 399 others lost their lives due to the disease, ANI quotes Principal Health Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad as saying.

Home Minister Amit Shah has directed immediate transfer of four IAS officers - Awanish Kumar and Monica Priyadarshini from Andaman and Nicobar, and Gaurav Singh Rajawat and Vikram Singh Mallik from Arunachal Pradesh to New Delhi to assist in the management of COVID-19, says MHA.

For the treatment of COVID-19 in private hospitals in Delhi, a committee has been formed under the chairmanship of Dr. Paul to provide 60% of the COVID beds in private hospitals at a low rate, to fix corona treatment & COVID testing which will submit its report by tomorrow, said Home Minister Amit Shah after meeting with Arvind Kejriwal.

Home Minister Amit Shah said that coronavirus testing will be conducted at all polling stations in Delhi's containment zones in a few days and Aarogya Setu app will be downloaded in the phones of the area's residents.

The Centre will provide 500 railway coaches to Delhi in view of shortage of beds for COVID-19 patients, Home Minister Amit Shah announced after a meeting with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Coronavirus testing in Delhi will be doubled in the next two days and be tripled in six days, Amit Shah added.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has said that 56,58,614 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the country till 9.00 am today. Of these, 1,51,432 were tested in the last 24 hours.

Rajasthan reports 131 new COVID-19 cases and 4 deaths till 10:30 am today, taking the total number of positive cases and deaths to 12,532 and 286 respectively, according to the latest update from the state health department.

The AAP-led Delhi government on Sunday said that orders are given to set up 20,000 new COVID-19 beds in the national capital in the next one week. Hotels to have 4000 beds, banquets halls to have 11000 beds and nursing homes to have 5000 beds, said that Delhi Government, reports ANI.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold a meeting with Delhi lieutenant governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and others on Sunday to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the National Capital. The meeting comes in the wake of rising coronavirus cases in Delhi. The tally has reached 36,000 and more than 1,200 people have died due to the virus in the city.

With 1.04 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (42,687), Delhi (38,958) and Gujarat (23,038).

India reports 11,929 new cases, the highest single-day spike, including 311 more fatalities. The total number of cases has now gone up to 3,20,922, and the toll is at 9,195. The reported active COVID-19 cases in India now stand at 1,49,348 with as many as 1,62,378 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged so far.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan to hold a meeting with Delhi LG Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and members of State Disaster Management Authority to review the situation in the capital regarding COVID-19 on Sunday at 11 am.

The total confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the world stand at 77.6 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University CSSE. This figure includes COVID-19 patients who have recovered and the overall global death toll which stands at 4.2 lakh.

India surged past three lakh COVID-19 cases on Saturday with the country recording the biggest daily jump of 11,458 new infections. According to figures released by the Union Ministry of Health And Family Welfare at its 8 am briefing, the nationwide tally stood at 3,08,993 while the number of deaths reached 8,884 with 386 fatalities reported in 24 hours.

India took 64 days to cross one lakh cases from 100 infections, then in another fortnight it crossed two lakh cases while it surged past three lakh cases in just 10 days, according to news agency PTI.

According to coronavirus statistics website Worldometer, India is currently the fourth worst-hit nation by the COVID-19 pandemic. It had surpassed the United Kingdom on Thursday.

In the meantime, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a review meeting of the COVID-19 situation and response with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, top bureaucrats and representatives of Empowered Groups.

The meet focussed on augmenting testing as well as the number of beds and services to effectively handle the peak surge of daily cases, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office.

Delhi surpasses Maharashtra in daily deaths for first time

According to the health ministry, of the 386 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours (till 8 am Saturday), Delhi accounted for the highest 129 fatalities followed by Maharashtra 127.

The virus is moving rapidly in Delhi, which for the first time reported over 2,000 cases on Friday, and Maharashtra, where the number of cases has crossed one lakh.

Gujarat reported 30 deaths, Uttar Pradesh 20, Tamil Nadu 18, West Bengal, Telangana and Madhya Pradesh nine each, Karnataka and Rajasthan seven each, Haryana and Uttarakhand six each, Punjab four, Assam two, Kerala, Jammu and Kashmir and Odisha one each.

Of the total 8,884 deaths, Maharashtra as per the health ministry figures, accounts for 3,717 fatalities followed by Gujarat with 1,415, Delhi with 1,214, West Bengal with 451, Madhya Pradesh with 440, Tamil Nadu with 367, Uttar Pradesh with 365, Rajasthan with 272 and Telangana with 174 deaths.

Maharashtra has also reported the maximum number of cases at 1,01,141 followed by Tamil Nadu (40,698), Delhi (36,824), Gujarat (22,527), Uttar Pradesh (12,616), Rajasthan (12,068) and Madhya Pradesh (10,443).

The ministry said 7,984 cases are being reassigned to states and "our figures are being reconciled with the ICMR". State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation, it added.

Loss of smell and taste among symptoms; HCQ not to be used in severe cases

Later in the day, the health ministry released the revised clinical management protocols in which it said that loss of smell (anosmia) and loss of taste (ageusia) have also been reported as symptoms of the novel coronavirus infection.

Backtracking from its earlier stance, the ministry said that the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) should be used in the early course of the disease to achieve any meaningful effect and should be avoided in severe cases.

In the new set of protocols, the ministry has removed its earlier recommendation of using hydroxychloroquine in combination with azithromycin in severe cases and requiring ICU management.

It also recommended the use of anti-viral drug remdesivir under emergency use authorisation, and off-label application of immunomodulator tocilizumab and convalescent plasma therapy for treating COVID-19 patients in moderate stage of criticality.

New cases reported in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu

Meanwhile, many states and Union Territories including Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra and Tripura reported an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Tamil Nadu reported 30 COVID-19 deaths that occurred on various dates recently together on Saturday pushing the toll to 397 while the state recorded 1,989 fresh cases, propelling the infection count to 42,687 in Tamil Nadu and 30,444 in the state capital Chennai.

State health minister C Vijayabaskar announced that 2,000 more nurses have been appointed to cater to requirements in state-run hospitals in Chennai and nearby districts of Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengelpet.

Also, he said that as many as 81 rapid response mobile medical teams have been deployed in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengelpet and Kanchpeepuram districts today in addition to the 173 mobile health teams already on the job in the Greater Chennai Corporation areas.

In Andhra Pradesh, the COVID-19 graph climbed further up to 5,676 as 222 new cases were added while fatalities increased by two to 82. In the last 24 hours, 94 coronavirus patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the cumulative to 3,185.

Sources told PTI that two more employees in the state Secretariat tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours even as the Andhra Pradesh government issued a directive to its staff and officers not to move out of the state, including Hyderabad, where most of the employees families are located.

In Kerala, four health workers were among the 85 people who tested positive for COVID-19, taking the infection count to 2,406. The active cases in the state touched 1,342 while 1,045 people have recovered from the infection, including 46, who were discharged today.

Maharashtra, the worst-affected state, recorded 3,427 new cases and 113 deaths. With this, the total number of cases soared to 1,04,568 and toll rose to 3,830 reported ANI quoting the state health department.

Amidst the rising cases, Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said that the government has reduced the rates of the COVID-19 tests conducted by private laboratories from Rs 4,500 to Rs 2,200.

"Rs 2,200 will be charged for collecting the swabs through viral transport media (VTM) from hospitals, while it would cost Rs 2,800 for collection of swab from home. Earlier, the charges were Rs 4,500 and Rs 5,200 respectively," he said.

In Mumbai, four policemen succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, the worst in terms of single-day toll for any unit of the force in Maharashtra since the outbreak began. So far, 25 personnel and one officer of Mumbai Police have died of COVID-19, while several hundred are undergoing treatment for the infection at various hospitals, an official told PTI.

Odisha on Saturday reported its highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases after 225 people tested positive for the disease, taking the state's infection count to 3,723, a health department official said.

Of the fresh cases, 196 were reported from various quarantine centres where people returning from other states were lodged, while 29 others were detected through contact-tracing exercises, he said.

Punjab's case count rose to 3,063 as the state reported 77 new infections and two deaths on Saturday. Sixty-five persons have died due to the viral infection in the state so far, of which 19 deaths were reported since 1 June, according to news agency PTI.

In the meantime, the COVID-19 case count in Tripura crossed the 1000-mark as 37 people tested positive for the infection on Saturday, taking the total number of cases to 1,001.

Out of 210 samples tested for #COVID19, 37 Cases found #POSITIVE. All of them have travel history. The count includes : 🔹Sepahijala Dist : 34

🔹Gomati Dist : 03#TripuraCOVID19Count — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) June 13, 2020

In Assam, health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the health department will conduct 50,000 random tests in Guwahati city, which has reported 176 cases till date. Of these, 25 patients have no travel history, he said.

The state government may consider re-imposing a lockdown in the city if a sizeable number of new cases are detected, he said.

Two-thirds of total infections from five states

Amidst the rising cases in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the country's response to the COVID-19 pandemic with senior ministers and top bureaucrats. He took stock of the pandemic situation in different states and Union Territories, including Delhi, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

Reviewed the COVID-19 situation across the nation during a high level meeting. We also reviewed the roadmap ahead, and steps to contain the pandemic in the parts where most cases are coming from. https://t.co/xqW6RszF21 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 13, 2020

During the meet, it was observed that two-thirds of India's COVID-19 infection load are in five states with an overwhelming proportion of cases in big cities, the statement said.

"In view of the challenges being faced, particularly by the large cities, it was discussed to augment testing as well as the number of beds and services to effectively handle the peak surge of daily cases," added the statement.

"The present and emerging scenario of the COVID-19 disease in the capital" was also discussed and the projections for next two months was deliberated, the statement said.

Modi suggested that the home minister and the health minister convene an emergency meeting with the Lt Governor and the Chief Minister of Delhi, along with senior officials of the central and the NCT governments as also officials of municipal corporations of Delhi, to plan a "coordinated and comprehensive response" to the pandemic. The meets suggested by the prime minister are scheduled to take place on Sunday.

