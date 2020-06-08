Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Confirmed cases in Pune climb to 9,342 as district records 342 new infections, six deaths in 24 hrs

Auto Refresh Feeds

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra Latest Updates 342 new coronavirus cases in Pune district, six deaths Pune district reported 342 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its COVID-19 count to 9,307, a health official said on Saturday. The death toll due to the pandemic reached 407 with six persons succumbing to the infection, he said. "Of the 342 cases, 290 are from the Pune Municipal Corporation limits, which now has 7,722 patients. On the other hand, 259 patients were also discharged from the hospitals," the official said

Coronavirus Outbreak in Odisha Latest Updates Nine IAS officers relieved from COVID-19 duty amid corruption allegation The Odisha government on Saturday said it has withdrawn nine senior IAS officers from COVID-19 duty in a bid to send "new warriors" to continue the long fight against the disease which has claimed eight lives in the state.The clarification came a day after the Opposition Congress and BJP alleged corruption in management and purchase of medical equipment and protective gear against the coronavirus. They alleged the same equipment were purchased at different prices from different suppliers. Denying the allegations, Health and Family Welfare Minister N K Das said there has been no corruption in the purchase of equipment. "The allegation of different prices for a single item perhaps stemmed from two factors," Das said. "First, the incentive offered by the state government if a certain product is supplied by a vendor within a specified number of days. The second factor is the hike in prices of products by the central government in March. We purchased products at prices fixed by the Centre. Therefore, there is no corruption here as alleged by the Opposition.

Institutional quarantine centres set up in all Arunachal districts All the 25 districts of Arunachal Pradesh now has institutional quarantine centres to keep migrants coming from outside and the government has decided to establish one dedicated COVID-19 hospital in each district, official sources said on Saturday. In the quarantine centres set up with proper monitoring mechanism, there are provisions for segregation of people coming from red, orange and green zones, they said. PTI

Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Updates Delhi govt directs hospitals to procure, stock PPE kits, oxygen masks for three months Delhi government hospitals have been directed to procure and stock "sufficient supplies" of medical equipment like personal protection equipment kits and oxygen masks for at least the next three months amid a spurt in coronavirus cases in the city, officials said on Saturday. Delhi Health Secretary Padmini Singla in an order issued on Friday said it has been observed that there has been a surge in the number of cases of COVID-19 in the last one week in Delhi, resulting in additional demand of beds, consumable and infrastructure. PTI

Coronavirus Outbreak in Jharkhand Latest Updates COVID-19 toll in Rajasthan rises to 231 after 13 more fatalities The death toll due to COVID-19 in Rajasthan rose to 231 as 13 patients succumbed to the disease on Saturday, officials said. Four deaths were reported from Jaipur and one each from Bharatpur, Bhilwara, Dholpur, Jodhpur, Kota, Nagaur and Swai Madhopur. Two patients who died here are of other states, they said. The number of cases in the state climbed to 10,337 as 253 more people tested positive for the disease, officials said.

Coronavirus Outbreak in Jharkhand Latest Updates Jharkhand reports 90 new cases 90 new cases of #COVID19 recorded in Jharkhand today, taking total number of cases to 1028 out of which 548 cases are active: State Health department pic.twitter.com/Aqi8DOKBwd — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2020

With 233 fresh cases, Bihar's COVID-19 case count rises to 4,831 Bihar reported 233 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday as its tally for the dreaded disease shot up to 4,831, the health department said. Significant numbers of cases were reported from north Bihar districts such as Darbhanga, Samastipur, Supaul, East Champaran, West Champaran, Madhubani, Purnea, Saran and Kishanganj. South of the Ganges, the spike was notable in Munger, Bhagalpur, Bhojpur and Kaimur. Four people tested positive in Patna district. No fresh casualties were reported in the state where the death toll remained at 29. PTI

Coronavirus Outbreak in Haryana Latest Updates Haryana reports record jump of 355 new cases Coronavirus cases count rises to 3,952 in Haryana with biggest single-day jump of 355 new cases, including 129 in Gurgaon, 89 in Sonipat and 39 in Faridabad, PTI quoted the state health department as saying.

Coronavirus Outbreak in Uttar PradeshLatest Updates 21 new COVID-19 cases in Noida, tally 591 Twenty-one more people were found positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Saturday, taking the total number of cases in the district to 591, officials said. Also, 29 COVID-19 patients were discharged after recovery, bringing down the active cases to 201, the officials said. A 41-year-old man died at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida on Saturday. His COVID-19 test report is awaited, according to officials.

Coronavirus Outbreak in Haryana Latest Updates No 'prasad' in temples, no touching of idols: UP issues unlock' guidelines Devotees cannot make any offering of prasad' nor will be able to to touch statues, idols or holy books in places of worship as and when they visit them after their opening, the Uttar Pradesh government said on Saturday. In an elaborate guideline, issued on Saturday on relaxation of COVID-19 lockdown curbs, the government said the distribution of prasad or sprinkling of holy water too will not be allowed inside religious places after their opening on 8 June. The visitors to religious places will have to use their own mats for sitting there and their managing authorities will have to ensure social distancing in shrines, said Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi on Saturday while releasing an elaborate guidelines on reopening of religious places, offices, malls, hotels etc outside containment zones. PTI

Bihar reported 233 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday as its tally for the dreaded disease shot up to 4,831, the health department said.

The Haryana government has decided to allow reopening of places of worship and shopping malls for public in a regulated manner across the state from June 8, except in Gurgaon and Faridabad districts worst-hit by COVID-19, according to a statement issued on Saturday.

Madhya Pradesh on Saturday recorded 232 new infections and 15 deaths, taking total number of cases to 9228 and death toll to 399, reports ANI.

Mumbai on Saturday reported 1,274 fresh cases and 57 deaths, taking the total number of cases to 47,128 and toll to 1,575, ANI quoted the Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation as saying.

An NDRF personnel tested positive for COVID-19 positive on June 4 in West Bengal. The person was a part of the team which went to the state for restoration. All the team members have been quarantined at the NDRF's quarantine center at Mundali Battalion in Cuttack, Odisha, a NDRF official told ANI.

Maharashtra on Saturday reported spike of 2,739 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall case count to 82,968 while the death toll rose by 120 to 2,969, state Health department said. A total of 2,234 patients were discharged in the day, pushing the tally of the recovered cases to 37,390 so far, a statement said.

The enforcement directorate headquarters in New Delhi was sealed on Saturday after 3 officials and two contract workers tested positive for the coronavirus, ANI reported.

Tamil Nadu on Saturday reported 1,458 cases - of which 1,423 were from the state while the remaining had returned from abroad or from other states- taking the total number of cases in the state to 30,152. The state also reported 19 COVID-19 casualties today taking the number of deaths related to the disease to 251. Chennai, which accounts for 20,993 cases and 197 deaths, recorded 1,146 new cases, according to data released by the state health department.

Kerala on Saturday registered as many as 108 new cases, taking the total number of such cases in the state to 1,807. The number of active cases in the state stands at 1, 029, said the state health department.

Two Vistara pilots have tested positive for COVID-19 after undergoing flight simulator training, the airline said on Saturday.

Surpassing Italy, the number of coronavirus cases in India climbed past 2.35 lakh on Saturday, taking the country to the sixth spot worldwide, according to the data released by John Hopkins University.

The number of coronavirus positive cases in Uttar Pradesh crossed the 10,000 with 370 fresh cases reported on Saturday even as the number of casualties rose to 268, reports PTI.

All asymptomatic COVID-19 patients and those having mild symptoms are to be discharged from hospitals within 24 hours of admission, and district surveillance officers should be reported, according to a Delhi government order dated 4 June.

The number of confirmed cases in Assam on Saturday rose to 2,324 after 81 more tested positive. State health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that 38 more patients were also discharged following their recovery.

Over 58 lakh migrant labourers have reached their native states so far, said Vinod Kumar Yadav, Chairman Railway Board on Saturday. As many as 4,286 Shramik special trains have plied to help the migrant workers return to their home states, said the Indian Railways official.

"The demand for these trains has decreased from 250 to about 137 per day. We operated 56 trains in the last two days, he further added.

The Punjab government on Saturday issued guidelines on reopening of of places of worship, hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services from 8 June. It said restrictions will be on 'dine-in' restaurants till further orders but permitted home delivery of food and take-aways till 8 pm.

In a bid to tackle the rising coronavirus cases in West Bengal, the state government has included eight more hospitals from various districts to its list of 69 dedicated COVID-19 care centres.

The state has also augmented the number of hospital beds and escalated levels of another 14 hospitals across various districts.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressed the widespread complaints and issue of black-marketing of beds in hospitals earmarked for COVID-19 patients.

Odisha on Saturday reported its highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases after 173 more people tested positive for the disease, taking the total in the state to 2,781, a health department official said.

Of the 173 cases, 150 were in quarantine centres, where people returning from different states are staying. Twenty-three others were detected with the infection during contact-tracing exercises, he said.

The Tamil Nadu government sets the price limit for COVID-19 treatment in private hospitals at Rs 15,000 per day in Intensive care unit (ICU), PTI reported. In the general ward, the charges have been limited Rs 7,500 per day.

In the past 24 hours, two Maharashtra Police personnel have succumbed to the novel coronavirus, said the police force on Saturday. However, no cops have tested positive for the viral infection in the past 24 hours.

"Total number of police personnel who have tested positive for the virus is at 2,561. While, the toll stands at 33," said the Maharashtra Police.

Air India sold over 22,000 tickets for west-bound Vande Bharat fights from 5 pm on Friday till 8 am on Saturday after the airline's website experienced 6-7 times more activity.

Under the third phase of Mission Vande Bharat, Air India opened bookings for select destinations in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom and Europe at 5 pm on Friday.

Of the total 45,24,317 COVID-19 samples tested so far, 1,37,938 were tested in the past 24 hours, said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Saturday.

Another official at the Enforcement Directorate tested positive for the novel coronavirus, taking the total number of infections to six on Saturday, NDTV quoted sources as saying.

The headquarters in Delhi at the Lok Nayak Bhawan in Khan Market has been sealed till Sunday.

The Enforcement Directorate office has been shut until Sunday after five employees were found to be infected with coronavirus. The officials who have tested positive are - Special Director (HIU), Staff in Legal Section and Intelligence section, IO handling Aviation Scam.

India registered a total of 9,887 new COVID-19 cases and 294 deaths in the past 24 hours, according to the latest data released by the health ministry on Saturday. This takes the total confirmed cases to 2,36,657 nationwide.

Of the total 2.36 lakh COVID-19 cases, 1,14,072 people have been cured of the infectious disease as of Saturday, said the health ministry. This takes the COVID-19 recovery rate to 48.20 percent.

Surpassing Italy, the number of coronavirus cases in India climbed past 2.35 lakh on Friday, taking the country to the sixth spot worldwide, according to the data released by John Hopkins University. India on Friday registered 9,332 new COVID-19 cases and 297 deaths. The total stood at 2,36,047, including 6,647 deaths.

In terms of cases, India had crossed China - where the virus emerged late in 2019 - for the ninth spot just a week ago.

As India moves towards relaxing a two-and-half month-long stringent lockdown under a systematic unlock plan by the home ministry, COVID-19 cases have been rising exponentially with a jump of nearly 61,000 cases in the past one week. Medical experts feel that if the situation spirals out of control, the lockdown may have to be reimposed.

India saw 9,851 coronavirus cases and 273 deaths on Friday, pushing the nationwide infection tally to 2,26,770 and the toll from the deadly virus to 6,348, according to the Union health ministry. There has been a record spike in cases for three consecutive days now.

A 'failed' lockdown?

Most countries like Spain, Germany, Italy and the UK, lifted their respective lockdowns and curbs when their COVID-19 graphs either flattened or dipped, according to statistics shared on Twitter by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

This is what a failed lockdown looks like. pic.twitter.com/eGXpNL6Zhl — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 5, 2020

India's COVID-19 curve has been steadily rising throughout the lockdown period with a massive spike in cases in the fourth phase of the lockdown that ended on 31 May and afterwards.

The fourth phase of the coronavirus-triggered lockdown, which began on 18 May, saw 85,974 COVID-19 cases till 8 am on Sunday, according to health ministry data.

The lockdown 1, which was first clamped on 25 March and spanned for 21 days, had registered 10,877 cases, while the second phase of the curbs that began on 15 April and stretched for 19 days till 3 May, saw 31,094 cases.

The third phase of the lockdown that was in effect for 14 days ending on 17 May, recorded 53,636 cases till 8 am of 18 May.

Last Friday, the number of COVID-19 cases stood at 1,65,799, while a week before that on 22 May, there were 1,18,447 cases. Therefore, the spike in the last one week has been of 60,971 cases, while the increase in the number of infections in the week before that was 47,352.

At present, India is the world's seventh-worst hit nation in terms of overall case count, after the US, Brazil, Russia, the UK, Spain and Italy. When the lockdown started, India was nowhere on the chart and had just a 100 cases.

Experts say re-imposition of lockdown may be necessary

"Whenever lockdown is opened in phases, there will be a spurt in cases. A lockdown basically is used to prepare for the pandemic and halt the spread," said Dr Vikas Maurya, director and head of the Department of Pulmonology and Sleep Disorders at Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh.

"Increase in cases will be there when unlocking is done in phases, but what is important is to be mindful that the situation should not spiral out of control, as if it does, then lockdown will have to be re-imposed," Maurya told PTI.

Noted lung surgeon Dr Arvind Kumar said that it was important to ensure that people continue to have a "self-imposed" lockdown and follow the "four golden principles" — don't go out unless necessary, always wear a mask, keep distance and keep washing hands.

"Right now the situation does not warrant a re-imposition of the lockdown, but if the situation spirals out of control, then we would have to go back to a lockdown," he told PTI.

Kumar, who works at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi, also asserted that it was too early to allow religious places and malls to open as there are not enough checks to ensure that people will not flout norms.

Dr Vivek Nangia, director and head pulmonology at Fortis Hospital in Delhi's Vasant Kunj area, also said that the rapid rise in cases was worrying.

It is still early to open malls and religious places as if congregations start to happen, then things could spiral out of control, he told PTI.

Despite this, the Union Health Ministry on Thursday issued standard operating procedures to be followed by religious places, shopping malls, restaurants, hotels and offices to contain the spread of COVID-19 as India gears up to reopen the economy.

The preparations for reopening the economy, which has been severely hit by the coronavirus-triggered lockdown, from 8 June comes amid mounting cases and toll in the country.

Meanwhile, the health ministry data showed the number of active COVID-19 cases in the country at 1,10,960 while 1,09,461 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, it said.

Thus, around 48.27 per cent patients have recovered so far.

The first case of COVID-19 in India was reported on 30 January from Kerala after a medical student of Wuhan university, who had returned to India, tested positive for the virus.

Kerala's daily count touches three digit, UP, Tamil Nadu register spike in cases

For the first time, Kerala's COVID-19 daily figures touched three digits with the state recording 111 cases, prompting Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to term the situation grim.

The surge in positive cases has pushed the infection count to 1,699 while 1.77 lakh people are under observation. On 8 May, Kerala had declared that it had flattened the coronavirus curve after reporting a solitary case and just 16 people under treatment. However, with more people coming to the state from abroad and other states, the cases have seen a sudden spike.

Likewise, Uttar Pradesh recorded its biggest single-day jump of 496 COVID-19 cases, taking the state's tally to 9,733, while 12 more people succumbed to the disease, a senior official said.

With the fresh deaths, the toll in the state has risen to 257, said principal secretary, health, Amit Mohan Prasad.

There are 3,828 active cases in the state, while 5,648 people have recovered and been discharged from hospitals, he said.

Maharashtra reported 2,436 new coronavirus patients on Friday, taking the tally of cases in the state to 80,229, a health department statement said. The state reported 139 COVID-19 deaths on Friday , taking the toll to 2,849.

Out of 139 deaths, 93 were reported from Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) including 54 from Mumbai city. Mumbai accounts for 46,080 coronavirus cases and 1,519 deaths. The larger MMR has recorded 60,604 cases and 1,903 deaths.

Tamil Nadu also continued to witness a surge in COVID-19 infections with 1,438 cases and 12 deaths reported on Friday, taking the count to 28,694 and fatalities to 232. Of the fresh positive cases, Chennai alone accounted for 1,116 with the state capital's aggregate touching a whopping 19,826. Continuing with the trend of a new high everyday, Tamil Nadu on the sixth straight day Friday reported 1,000 plus cases and the newly infected include six people from Qatar, five from Dubai and one from Sri Lanka, a health department bulletin said.

In Gujarat, 510 new coronavirus patients were detected since previous evening, the highest increase in a single day, while 35 patients died, the state health department said.

Gujarat is the fourth worst-affected state in the country as per health ministry figures.

The total number of positive cases in the state has gone up to 19,119, while death toll due to coronavirus rose to 1,190, it said.

Nurses at Delhi's AIIMS threaten one-day walk out

Meanwhile, according to AP, nurses at a Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) threatened Friday to stage a one-day walkout next week if working conditions don't improve.

The nurses at AIIMS, a leader in treatment of COVID-19 cases, have been protesting since Monday over long shifts and the need to use congested cubicles to change in and out of personal protective equipment, a possible health risk.

More than 350 medical workers at AIIMS and 150 family members have been infected by the virus since March, the hospital's medical superintendent Dr DK Sharma told AP. He said about 60 percent have recovered.

“If day after day our health care workers are infected... we are going to face a big issue,” said Fameer CK, general secretary of the union that represents 5,000 nurses at AIIMS.

The union issued the threat to stay home from work next Wednesday after talks with the hospital administration on Thursday ended without agreement, he said.

Hospital authorities refused to comment on the protest.

With inputs from agencies

