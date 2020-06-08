Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Confirmed cases in Pune climb to 9,342 as district records 342 new infections, six deaths in 24 hrs
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Pune district reported 342 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its COVID-19 count to 9,307, a health official said on Saturday. The death toll due to the pandemic reached 407 with six persons succumbing to the infection, he said.
Bihar reported 233 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday as its tally for the dreaded disease shot up to 4,831, the health department said.
The Haryana government has decided to allow reopening of places of worship and shopping malls for public in a regulated manner across the state from June 8, except in Gurgaon and Faridabad districts worst-hit by COVID-19, according to a statement issued on Saturday.
Madhya Pradesh on Saturday recorded 232 new infections and 15 deaths, taking total number of cases to 9228 and death toll to 399, reports ANI.
Mumbai on Saturday reported 1,274 fresh cases and 57 deaths, taking the total number of cases to 47,128 and toll to 1,575, ANI quoted the Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation as saying.
An NDRF personnel tested positive for COVID-19 positive on June 4 in West Bengal. The person was a part of the team which went to the state for restoration. All the team members have been quarantined at the NDRF's quarantine center at Mundali Battalion in Cuttack, Odisha, a NDRF official told ANI.
Maharashtra on Saturday reported spike of 2,739 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall case count to 82,968 while the death toll rose by 120 to 2,969, state Health department said. A total of 2,234 patients were discharged in the day, pushing the tally of the recovered cases to 37,390 so far, a statement said.
The enforcement directorate headquarters in New Delhi was sealed on Saturday after 3 officials and two contract workers tested positive for the coronavirus, ANI reported.
Tamil Nadu on Saturday reported 1,458 cases - of which 1,423 were from the state while the remaining had returned from abroad or from other states- taking the total number of cases in the state to 30,152. The state also reported 19 COVID-19 casualties today taking the number of deaths related to the disease to 251. Chennai, which accounts for 20,993 cases and 197 deaths, recorded 1,146 new cases, according to data released by the state health department.
Kerala on Saturday registered as many as 108 new cases, taking the total number of such cases in the state to 1,807. The number of active cases in the state stands at 1, 029, said the state health department.
Two Vistara pilots have tested positive for COVID-19 after undergoing flight simulator training, the airline said on Saturday.
Surpassing Italy, the number of coronavirus cases in India climbed past 2.35 lakh on Saturday, taking the country to the sixth spot worldwide, according to the data released by John Hopkins University.
The number of coronavirus positive cases in Uttar Pradesh crossed the 10,000 with 370 fresh cases reported on Saturday even as the number of casualties rose to 268, reports PTI.
All asymptomatic COVID-19 patients and those having mild symptoms are to be discharged from hospitals within 24 hours of admission, and district surveillance officers should be reported, according to a Delhi government order dated 4 June.
The number of confirmed cases in Assam on Saturday rose to 2,324 after 81 more tested positive. State health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that 38 more patients were also discharged following their recovery.
Over 58 lakh migrant labourers have reached their native states so far, said Vinod Kumar Yadav, Chairman Railway Board on Saturday. As many as 4,286 Shramik special trains have plied to help the migrant workers return to their home states, said the Indian Railways official.
"The demand for these trains has decreased from 250 to about 137 per day. We operated 56 trains in the last two days, he further added.
The Punjab government on Saturday issued guidelines on reopening of of places of worship, hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services from 8 June. It said restrictions will be on 'dine-in' restaurants till further orders but permitted home delivery of food and take-aways till 8 pm.
In a bid to tackle the rising coronavirus cases in West Bengal, the state government has included eight more hospitals from various districts to its list of 69 dedicated COVID-19 care centres.
The state has also augmented the number of hospital beds and escalated levels of another 14 hospitals across various districts.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressed the widespread complaints and issue of black-marketing of beds in hospitals earmarked for COVID-19 patients.
Odisha on Saturday reported its highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases after 173 more people tested positive for the disease, taking the total in the state to 2,781, a health department official said.
Of the 173 cases, 150 were in quarantine centres, where people returning from different states are staying. Twenty-three others were detected with the infection during contact-tracing exercises, he said.
The Tamil Nadu government sets the price limit for COVID-19 treatment in private hospitals at Rs 15,000 per day in Intensive care unit (ICU), PTI reported. In the general ward, the charges have been limited Rs 7,500 per day.
In the past 24 hours, two Maharashtra Police personnel have succumbed to the novel coronavirus, said the police force on Saturday. However, no cops have tested positive for the viral infection in the past 24 hours.
"Total number of police personnel who have tested positive for the virus is at 2,561. While, the toll stands at 33," said the Maharashtra Police.
Air India sold over 22,000 tickets for west-bound Vande Bharat fights from 5 pm on Friday till 8 am on Saturday after the airline's website experienced 6-7 times more activity.
Under the third phase of Mission Vande Bharat, Air India opened bookings for select destinations in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom and Europe at 5 pm on Friday.
Of the total 45,24,317 COVID-19 samples tested so far, 1,37,938 were tested in the past 24 hours, said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Saturday.
Another official at the Enforcement Directorate tested positive for the novel coronavirus, taking the total number of infections to six on Saturday, NDTV quoted sources as saying.
The headquarters in Delhi at the Lok Nayak Bhawan in Khan Market has been sealed till Sunday.
The Enforcement Directorate office has been shut until Sunday after five employees were found to be infected with coronavirus. The officials who have tested positive are - Special Director (HIU), Staff in Legal Section and Intelligence section, IO handling Aviation Scam.
India registered a total of 9,887 new COVID-19 cases and 294 deaths in the past 24 hours, according to the latest data released by the health ministry on Saturday. This takes the total confirmed cases to 2,36,657 nationwide.
Of the total 2.36 lakh COVID-19 cases, 1,14,072 people have been cured of the infectious disease as of Saturday, said the health ministry. This takes the COVID-19 recovery rate to 48.20 percent.
Surpassing Italy, the number of coronavirus cases in India climbed past 2.35 lakh on Friday, taking the country to the sixth spot worldwide, according to the data released by John Hopkins University. India on Friday registered 9,332 new COVID-19 cases and 297 deaths. The total stood at 2,36,047, including 6,647 deaths.
In terms of cases, India had crossed China - where the virus emerged late in 2019 - for the ninth spot just a week ago.
As India moves towards relaxing a two-and-half month-long stringent lockdown under a systematic unlock plan by the home ministry, COVID-19 cases have been rising exponentially with a jump of nearly 61,000 cases in the past one week. Medical experts feel that if the situation spirals out of control, the lockdown may have to be reimposed.
India saw 9,851 coronavirus cases and 273 deaths on Friday, pushing the nationwide infection tally to 2,26,770 and the toll from the deadly virus to 6,348, according to the Union health ministry. There has been a record spike in cases for three consecutive days now.
A 'failed' lockdown?
Most countries like Spain, Germany, Italy and the UK, lifted their respective lockdowns and curbs when their COVID-19 graphs either flattened or dipped, according to statistics shared on Twitter by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
This is what a failed lockdown looks like. pic.twitter.com/eGXpNL6Zhl
— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 5, 2020
India's COVID-19 curve has been steadily rising throughout the lockdown period with a massive spike in cases in the fourth phase of the lockdown that ended on 31 May and afterwards.
The fourth phase of the coronavirus-triggered lockdown, which began on 18 May, saw 85,974 COVID-19 cases till 8 am on Sunday, according to health ministry data.
The lockdown 1, which was first clamped on 25 March and spanned for 21 days, had registered 10,877 cases, while the second phase of the curbs that began on 15 April and stretched for 19 days till 3 May, saw 31,094 cases.
The third phase of the lockdown that was in effect for 14 days ending on 17 May, recorded 53,636 cases till 8 am of 18 May.
Last Friday, the number of COVID-19 cases stood at 1,65,799, while a week before that on 22 May, there were 1,18,447 cases. Therefore, the spike in the last one week has been of 60,971 cases, while the increase in the number of infections in the week before that was 47,352.
At present, India is the world's seventh-worst hit nation in terms of overall case count, after the US, Brazil, Russia, the UK, Spain and Italy. When the lockdown started, India was nowhere on the chart and had just a 100 cases.
Experts say re-imposition of lockdown may be necessary
"Whenever lockdown is opened in phases, there will be a spurt in cases. A lockdown basically is used to prepare for the pandemic and halt the spread," said Dr Vikas Maurya, director and head of the Department of Pulmonology and Sleep Disorders at Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh.
"Increase in cases will be there when unlocking is done in phases, but what is important is to be mindful that the situation should not spiral out of control, as if it does, then lockdown will have to be re-imposed," Maurya told PTI.
Noted lung surgeon Dr Arvind Kumar said that it was important to ensure that people continue to have a "self-imposed" lockdown and follow the "four golden principles" — don't go out unless necessary, always wear a mask, keep distance and keep washing hands.
"Right now the situation does not warrant a re-imposition of the lockdown, but if the situation spirals out of control, then we would have to go back to a lockdown," he told PTI.
Kumar, who works at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi, also asserted that it was too early to allow religious places and malls to open as there are not enough checks to ensure that people will not flout norms.
Dr Vivek Nangia, director and head pulmonology at Fortis Hospital in Delhi's Vasant Kunj area, also said that the rapid rise in cases was worrying.
It is still early to open malls and religious places as if congregations start to happen, then things could spiral out of control, he told PTI.
Despite this, the Union Health Ministry on Thursday issued standard operating procedures to be followed by religious places, shopping malls, restaurants, hotels and offices to contain the spread of COVID-19 as India gears up to reopen the economy.
The preparations for reopening the economy, which has been severely hit by the coronavirus-triggered lockdown, from 8 June comes amid mounting cases and toll in the country.
Meanwhile, the health ministry data showed the number of active COVID-19 cases in the country at 1,10,960 while 1,09,461 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, it said.
Thus, around 48.27 per cent patients have recovered so far.
The first case of COVID-19 in India was reported on 30 January from Kerala after a medical student of Wuhan university, who had returned to India, tested positive for the virus.
Kerala's daily count touches three digit, UP, Tamil Nadu register spike in cases
For the first time, Kerala's COVID-19 daily figures touched three digits with the state recording 111 cases, prompting Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to term the situation grim.
The surge in positive cases has pushed the infection count to 1,699 while 1.77 lakh people are under observation. On 8 May, Kerala had declared that it had flattened the coronavirus curve after reporting a solitary case and just 16 people under treatment. However, with more people coming to the state from abroad and other states, the cases have seen a sudden spike.
Likewise, Uttar Pradesh recorded its biggest single-day jump of 496 COVID-19 cases, taking the state's tally to 9,733, while 12 more people succumbed to the disease, a senior official said.
With the fresh deaths, the toll in the state has risen to 257, said principal secretary, health, Amit Mohan Prasad.
There are 3,828 active cases in the state, while 5,648 people have recovered and been discharged from hospitals, he said.
Maharashtra reported 2,436 new coronavirus patients on Friday, taking the tally of cases in the state to 80,229, a health department statement said. The state reported 139 COVID-19 deaths on Friday , taking the toll to 2,849.
Out of 139 deaths, 93 were reported from Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) including 54 from Mumbai city. Mumbai accounts for 46,080 coronavirus cases and 1,519 deaths. The larger MMR has recorded 60,604 cases and 1,903 deaths.
Tamil Nadu also continued to witness a surge in COVID-19 infections with 1,438 cases and 12 deaths reported on Friday, taking the count to 28,694 and fatalities to 232. Of the fresh positive cases, Chennai alone accounted for 1,116 with the state capital's aggregate touching a whopping 19,826. Continuing with the trend of a new high everyday, Tamil Nadu on the sixth straight day Friday reported 1,000 plus cases and the newly infected include six people from Qatar, five from Dubai and one from Sri Lanka, a health department bulletin said.
In Gujarat, 510 new coronavirus patients were detected since previous evening, the highest increase in a single day, while 35 patients died, the state health department said.
Gujarat is the fourth worst-affected state in the country as per health ministry figures.
The total number of positive cases in the state has gone up to 19,119, while death toll due to coronavirus rose to 1,190, it said.
Nurses at Delhi's AIIMS threaten one-day walk out
Meanwhile, according to AP, nurses at a Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) threatened Friday to stage a one-day walkout next week if working conditions don't improve.
The nurses at AIIMS, a leader in treatment of COVID-19 cases, have been protesting since Monday over long shifts and the need to use congested cubicles to change in and out of personal protective equipment, a possible health risk.
More than 350 medical workers at AIIMS and 150 family members have been infected by the virus since March, the hospital's medical superintendent Dr DK Sharma told AP. He said about 60 percent have recovered.
“If day after day our health care workers are infected... we are going to face a big issue,” said Fameer CK, general secretary of the union that represents 5,000 nurses at AIIMS.
The union issued the threat to stay home from work next Wednesday after talks with the hospital administration on Thursday ended without agreement, he said.
Hospital authorities refused to comment on the protest.
With inputs from agencies
Updated Date: Jun 08, 2020 07:24:06 IST
Highlights
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
NDRF personnel part of West Bengal rescue team tests positive; entire team quarantined
An NDRF personnel tested positive for COVID-19 positive on June 4 in West Bengal. The person was a part of the team which went to the state for restoration. All the team members have been quarantined at the NDRF's quarantine center at Mundali Battalion in Cuttack, Odisha, a NDRF official told ANI.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Gujarat Latest Updates
Ahmedabad COVID-19 case count nears 14,000, fatalities 994
The number of COVID-19 cases in Ahmedabad rose to 13,967 on Saturday with 289 more people testing positive for coronavirus while the death toll rose by 26 to 994, a Health official said. A total of 210 patients were discharged from hospitals in the day, the official said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra Latest Updates
Maharashtra sees 2,739 new COVID-19 cases; death toll nears 3,000
Maharashtra on Saturday reported spike of 2,739 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall case count to 82,968 while the death toll rose by 120 to 2,969, state Health department said. A total of 2,234 patients were discharged in the day, pushing the tally of the recovered cases to 37,390 so far, a statement said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Updates
ED building sealed after 3 officials test positive for coronavirus
The enforcement directorate headquarters in New Delhi was sealed on Saturday after 3 officials and two contract workers tested positive for the coronavirus, ANI reported.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Jammu and Kashmir Latest Updates
Three more COVID-19 deaths push toll to 39 in
Three more COVID-19 deaths were reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, taking the total number of fatalities due to the disease in the Union Territory to 39, officials said. While two deaths took place in the Kashmir Valley, another was recorded in the Jammu region, they said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra Latest Updates
29 Aurangabad central jail inmates test positive
A few days after an inmate tested positive for novel coronavirus in the central jail in Harsul in Maharashtra's Aurangabad, 29 others who were in contact were detected with the infection on Saturday afternoon, said an official.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
FIR against Ganga Ram hospital for 'violating' COVID-19 norms
An FIR has been lodged against the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH) here for allegedly violating COVID-19 regulation norms, after Delhi government registered a compliant with the police in this connection. According to the FIR, a copy of which is available with PTI, the complainant is a senior official of the Delhi government's heath department.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
Researchers at IIT-Hyderabad develop low-cost test kit
A team of researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Hyderabad claims to have developed a first-of-its kind COVID-19 test kit that can deliver results within 20 minutes.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
Centre files affidavit in SC, claims states, railways provided food, water to migrant workers free of cost
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
Nearly 58 lakh migrant workers travelled home in 4,286 Shramik special trains: Indian Railways
Over 58 lakh migrant labourers have reached their native states so far, said Vinod Kumar Yadav, Chairman Railway Board on Saturday. As many as 4,286 Shramik special trains have plied to help the migrant workers return to their home states, said the Indian Railways official.
"The demand for these trains has decreased from 250 to about 137 per day. We operated 56 trains in the last two days, he further added.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Punjab Latest Updates
Preparations underway in Chandigarh malls ahead of reopening on 8 June
Coronavirus Outbreak in Andhra Pradesh Latest Updates
161 new confirmed cases in Andhra take state total to 3,588
In the past 24 hours, 161 new positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Andhra Pradesh. The total number of confirmed cases in the state climbed to 3,588 including 1,192 active cases, said the state health department on Saturday.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Bihar Latest Updates
Bihar reports 4,745 COVID-19 cases
147 more individuals tested positive for COVID-19 in Bihar, taking the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the state to 4,745 on Saturday, said the state health department.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Punjab Latest Updates
Punjab issues guidelines on reopening from 8 June
The Punjab government has issued guidelines for reopening of places of worship, hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services and shopping malls from 8 June after Centre announced 'Mission Begin Again'.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Punjab Latest Updates
Punjab CM announces the constitution of SIT to probe illicit liquor sale
To probe the illicit sale and smuggling of liquor in Punjab during the COVID-19 lockdown, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh announced the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Saturday.
The office of the Chief Minister (CMO) tweeted about the constitution of the SIT today.
"Promising strict action against all those involved, Chief Minister Amarainder Singh announced the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to thoroughly probe the illicit sale and smuggling of liquor during the lockdown period," the tweet read.
Coronavirus Outbreak in West Bengal Latest Updates
State-run tourist lodges, schools converted to dedicated COVID-19 facility in Bengal
With the subsequent spike in coronavirus cases in the state, the West Bengal government has converted state-run tourist lodges and a school into a dedicated COVID-19 healthcare facility.
The Tribeni tourist lodge in Lamahata in Darjeeling will be converted to SARI hospital (Level 2) with a capacity of 150 beds. Similarly, the Modern School at Manikchak, Malda, will be converted to SARI hospital (Level 2) with the capacity of 50 beds.
Coronavirus Outbreak in West Bengal Latest Updates
Eight more COVID-19 hospitals to be set up in West Bengal
In a bid to tackle the rising coronavirus cases in West Bengal, the state government has included eight more hospitals from various districts to its list of 69 dedicated COVID-19 care centres.
The state has also augmented the number of hospital beds and escalated levels of another 14 hospitals across various districts.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Karnataka Latest Updates
Hotels in Bengaluru adhere to social distancing rule ahead of reopening from 8 June
Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Update
Testing to continue at 36 government, private labs: Kejriwal
Refuting rumours that coronavirus testing has been halted in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that 36 government and private labs are carrying out tests.
He also said that the government will deploy medical professionals at each private hospital to keep tab on available beds for COVID-19 patients. The move comes amid complaints of refusal of beds to coronavirus patients.
Meanwhile, a Delhi government order cited health ministry guidelines to reiterate that asymptomatic and mild symptom patients don’t need hospitalisation and can be quarantine at home. A mild or asymptomatic person has to be discharged by the hospital within 24 hours of admission, it stated.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Jharkhand Latest Updates
Jharkhand's COVID-19 recovery rate at 43.71%
The COVID-19 recovery rate in Jharkhand stood at 43.71 percent after 410 patients were cured of the viral infection in the state, said the health department on Saturday.
While lives of seven people were claimed by the novel coronavirus in the state.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Jharkhand Latest Updates
Jharkhand reports 95 new COVID-19 cases
Jharkhand reported 95 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the state to 938 on Saturday. This figure includes 521 active cases, said the state health department.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Odisha Latest Updates
Odisha reports highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases today
Odisha on Saturday reported its highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases after 173 more people tested positive for the disease, taking the total tally in the state to 2,781, a health department official said.
Of the 173 cases, 150 were in quarantine centres, where people returning from different states are staying. Twenty-three others were detected with the infection during contact-tracing exercises, he said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Odisha Latest Updates
Odisha govt relieves 9 IAS officers from COVID-19 duty
Some senior officers engaged in COVID-19 duty have been spared to attend to their original administrative responsibilities. They performed very well under trying circumstances. We thank them for their dedication, said Odisha Chief Secretary AK Tripathy.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Tamil Nadu Latest Updates
Tamil Nadu caps charges for COVID-19 treatment in private hospitals
The Tamil Nadu government sets the price limit for COVID-19 treatment in private hospitals at Rs 15,000 per day in Intensive care unit (ICU), PTI reported. While in the general ward the charges have been limited Rs 7,500 per day.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Manipur Latest Updates
Manipur records 143 COVID-19 cases
Manipur registered a total of 143 COVID-19 cases after 11 more individuals tested positive for the novel coronavirus, said the state health department on Saturday. Of the total, there are 91 active cases in the state.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Mizoram Latest Updates
Two returnees from Delhi test positive in Mizoram taking state total to 24
Two individuals, who recently returned from New Delhi to Mizoram, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the state. With this, the total number of positive cases climbed to 24 in the state.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra Latest Updates
Two more Maharashtra cops succumb to COVID-19 taking toll to 33
In the past 24 hours, two Maharashtra Police personnel have succumbed to the novel coronavirus, said the police force on Saturday. However, no cops have tested positive for the viral infection in the past 24 hours.
"Total number of police personnel who have tested positive for the virus is at 2,561. While, the toll stands at 33," said the Maharashtra Police.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Tamil Nadu Latest Updates
In Photos: Anti-malarial disinfectant sprayed in Tamil Nadu village
Coronavirus Outbreak in Uttarakhand Latest Updates
Uttarakhand to conduct board exams between 20 and 23 June
Board examinations for Classes 10 and 12 in Uttarakhand, which were deferred due to COVID-19 pandemic, will be held from 20-23 June. The evaluation of answer sheets is scheduled to be completed till 15 July, said State Secretary (Education) Meenakshi Sundaram K.
As per the official letter issued on Friday, Sundaram directed Uttarakhand Department of Education to keep District Magistrate(s) of the concerned examination centres informed.
Coronavirus Outbreak in United States Latest Updates
Trump says India, China will have more COVID-19 cases with more tests
US President Donald Trump has said that countries like India and China would have much more coronavirus cases than America if they conduct more tests.
Trump, in his remarks at Puritan Medical Products in Maine, said that the US has carried out 20 million tests. India has so far conducted over 4 million coronavirus tests, according to the health ministry.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
COVID-19 might help India expand Ayushman Bharat health scheme: WHO
The COVID-19 pandemic, which has presented challenges for several nations, could be an opportunity for India to speed up the health insurance scheme Ayushman Bharat, especially with a focus on primary healthcare, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
Air India sells over 22,000 tickets for west-bound Vande Bharat fights in 15 hours
Air India sold over 22,000 tickets for west-bound Vande Bharat fights from 5 pm on Friday till 8 am on Saturday after the airline's website experienced 6-7 times more activity.
Under the third phase of Mission Vande Bharat, Air India opened bookings for select destinations in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom and Europe at 5 pm on Friday.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Odisha Latest Updates
Odisha records 10 deaths due to COVID-19; recovery rate at 57.7%
Of the total number of 2,781 COVID-19 cases in Odisha, there are 1,167 active cases, said the state health department on Saturday. Ten deaths have been recorded due to the novel coronavirus so far.
While, the COVID-19 recovery rate in the state was 57.7 percent after 1,604 patients were cured of the disease.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Odisha Latest Updates
Odisha reports 2,781 COVID-19 cases
With 173 more individuals testing positive for the novel coronavirus in Odisha, the total number of infections in the state increased to 2,781.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
India now sixth worst COVID-hit nation: John Hopkins University
According to the US-based John Hopkins University, India is now the six worst-affected nation in terms of number of COVID-19 cases with over 2.36 lakh infections.
The country is now behind US, Brazil, Russia, Spain and the UK, according to the data released by John Hopkins University.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
Over 45 lakh COVID-19 samples tested till now: ICMR
Of the total 45,24,317 COVID-19 samples tested so far, 1,37,938 were tested in the past 24 hours, said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Saturday.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
Six Enforcement Directorate employees test positive for COVID-19
Another official at the Enforcement Directorate tested positive for the novel coronavirus, taking the total number of infections to six on Saturday, NDTV quoted sources as saying.
The headquarters in Delhi at the Lok Nayak Bhawan in Khan Market has been sealed till Sunday.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
ED Office sealed after five employees test positive
The Enforcement Directorate office has been shut until Sunday after five employees were found to be infected with coronavirus. The officials who have tested positive are - Special Director (HIU), Staff in Legal Section and Intelligence section, IO handling Aviation Scam.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Bihar Latest Updates
29 people succumb to COVID-19 in Bihar
After the sample of another deceased patient in Bihar tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the COVID-19 toll in the state climbed to 29, officials said on Saturday.
The number of confirmed cases soared to 4,598 in the state with 146 fresh infections.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
India's COVID-19 recovery rate at 48.20%
Of the total 2.36 lakh COVID-19 cases in India, 1,14,072 people have been cured of the infectious disease as of Saturday, said the health ministry. This takes the COVID-19 recovery rate to 48.20 percent.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
6,642 COVID-19 deaths in India so far: health ministry
Of the total 2.36 lakh infections in India, there are 1,15,942 active cases nationwide, according to the recent data released by the health ministry on Saturday. After 294 more people succumbed to the viral infection, the COVID-19 toll across the nation stood at 6,642.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
India records 9,887 new COVID-19 cases with 294 deaths in past 24 hours: health ministry
India registered a total of 9,887 new COVID-19 cases and 294 deaths in the past 24 hours, according to the latest data released by the health ministry on Saturday. This takes the total confirmed cases to 2,36,657 nationwide.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Updates
Delhi's COVID-19 recovery rate sees a dip from 39.58% to 39.16%
The recovery rate of COVID-19 patients in Delhi has gradually fallen in the last 11 days, dipping to 39.16 percent as reported on Friday, according to official figures.
This is the second time in the last two weeks that the recovery rate has fallen to below 40 percent. On 4 June, the recovery rate reported was 39.58 percent.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Uttar Pradesh Latest Updates
Preparations underway at malls in Moradabad ahead of reopening on Monday
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
India records over 2.35 lakh cases, surpasses Italy for sixth spot
Surpassing Italy, the number of coronavirus cases in India climbed past 2.35 lakh on Friday, taking the country to the sixth spot worldwide, according to the data released by John Hopkins University. India on Friday registered 9,332 new COVID-19 cases and 297 deaths. The total stood at 2,36,047, including 6,647 deaths.
In terms of cases, India had crossed China - where the virus emerged late in 2019 - for the ninth spot just a week ago.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
Coronavirus Outbreak in Assam Latest Updates
Assam's COVID-19 recovery rate at 22.7%
Of the total 2,243 confirmed coronavirus cases in Assam, at least 509 patients were cured of the viral infection as of Friday, taking the recovery rate in the state to 22.7 percent.
So far, four people have lost their lives to the infectious disease in the state.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Assam Latest Updates
90 new COVID-19 cases emerge in Assam
Of the new 90 COVID-19 cases in Assam, 37 were reported in Dhubri, 15 in Dima Hasao, seven each in Karimganj, Cachar, and Baksa, six in Hailakandi, three in Udalguri, two each in South Salmara and Dhemaji, while one each in Nalbari, Barpeta, Bongaigaon and Chirang.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Assam Latest Updates
Assam records 2,243 confirmed cases
After 90 more people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Assam, the total confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state reached 2,243 on Friday, according to Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Coronavirus Outbreak in United States Latest Updates
US COVID-19 toll over 1.09 lakh
Over 900 people succumbed to the novel coronavirus in the United States in the past 24 hours, bringing the toll to 109,042 on Saturday. The country registered more than 1.89 million COVID-19 cases, according to a real-time tally maintained by Johns Hopkins University.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
Bookings open for select destinations in US, UK, Canada and Europe: Air India
Bookings for select destinations in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom and Europe etc under Phase three of Mission Vande Bharat opened at 5 pm on Friday, according to Air India.
"#FlyAI: Bookings for select destinations in USA, Canada, UK & Europe etc under Phase 3 of Mission Vande Bharat opened at 5 pm today. Around 60 million hits received till 7 pm on our website and 1700 seats sold through website alone in 2 hours. Bookings continue and tickets are being issued," the national carrier said in a tweet on Friday.
The third phase of the mission will begin from 11 June and continue till 30 June.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Gujarat Latest Updates
Textile market in Surat face labour shortage
Amid easing of lockdown restrictions across the country, the textile market in Gujarat's Surat has resumed operations but businessmen complain of shortage of labourers.
They are urging the government to provide some relaxations in the guidelines, especially pertaining to quarantine upon labourers' return, ANI reported.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Tripura Latest Updates
Tripura reports 695 COVID-19 cases
With 48 more people testing positive for the novel coronavirus in Tripura, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state climbed to 695 on Saturday, PTI quoted officials as saying.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Tamil Nadu Latest Updates
Hotels, restaurants in Coimbatore gear up to resume operations from 8 June
"We'll use only 50 percent seating capacity, we're providing partition between tables. We'll use leaves to serve customers, that is disposable. Customers will also be thermally screened," said an employee of RHR hotel in Coimbatore.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra Latest Updates
342 new coronavirus cases in Pune district, six deaths
Coronavirus Outbreak in Odisha Latest Updates
Nine IAS officers relieved from COVID-19 duty amid corruption allegation
Institutional quarantine centres set up in all Arunachal districts
All the 25 districts of Arunachal Pradesh now has institutional quarantine centres to keep migrants coming from outside and the government has decided to establish one dedicated COVID-19 hospital in each district, official sources said on Saturday. In the quarantine centres set up with proper monitoring mechanism, there are provisions for segregation of people coming from red, orange and green zones, they said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Updates
Delhi govt directs hospitals to procure, stock PPE kits, oxygen masks for three months
Delhi government hospitals have been directed to procure and stock "sufficient supplies" of medical equipment like personal protection equipment kits and oxygen masks for at least the next three months amid a spurt in coronavirus cases in the city, officials said on Saturday. Delhi Health Secretary Padmini Singla in an order issued on Friday said it has been observed that there has been a surge in the number of cases of COVID-19 in the last one week in Delhi, resulting in additional demand of beds, consumable and infrastructure.
PTI
Coronavirus Outbreak in Jharkhand Latest Updates
COVID-19 toll in Rajasthan rises to 231 after 13 more fatalities
The death toll due to COVID-19 in Rajasthan rose to 231 as 13 patients succumbed to the disease on Saturday, officials said. Four deaths were reported from Jaipur and one each from Bharatpur, Bhilwara, Dholpur, Jodhpur, Kota, Nagaur and Swai Madhopur. Two patients who died here are of other states, they said. The number of cases in the state climbed to 10,337 as 253 more people tested positive for the disease, officials said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Jharkhand Latest Updates
Jharkhand reports 90 new cases
With 233 fresh cases, Bihar's COVID-19 case count rises to 4,831
Coronavirus Outbreak in Haryana Latest Updates
Haryana reports record jump of 355 new cases
Coronavirus Outbreak in Uttar PradeshLatest Updates
21 new COVID-19 cases in Noida, tally 591
Coronavirus Outbreak in Haryana Latest Updates
No 'prasad' in temples, no touching of idols: UP issues unlock' guidelines