Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 50 NDRF personnel deployed in West Bengal during Cyclone Amphan test positive for COVID-19
Coronavirus Outbreak LATEST Updates: Eight members of a family have tested positive for coronavirus in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Sonebhadra, officials said on Monday.
Samples of the family were taken for Covid-19 testing after seven of its members returned from Mumbai on May 31, Chief Medical Officer SK Upadhyay said.
The results found that eight members had contracted the disease, he said.
The entire Markundi village in the Chopan area has been declared a Covid-19 hotspot, Upadhyay said.
The total number of cases in the district has reached 22, he said.
The Maharashtra health department said 2,553 fresh cases of coronavirus and 109 deaths were recorded in the state on Monday, taking total number of cases to 88,528 and toll to 3,169. Number of active cases stands at 44,374.
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia slammed Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and said that the BJP had "pressurised" Baijal to overrule the government's decision to give priority to residents of the city regarding treatment in public and private hospitals.
"BJP pressurised Lieutenant Governor and made him overrule our decision, now priority will not be given to people of Delhi in Delhi hospitals. Why is BJP doing politics over COVID-19 and trying to fail the policies of state governments?
"Delhi Government had taken the decision after thorough deliberations so that people of Delhi could get beds and treatment if cases increase in future. CM had planned how many beds were needed for how many cases and how they will be arranged," he said.
Delhi LG Anil Baijal on Monday overruled Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s order to test only symptomatic cases for COVID19. New order issued by LG states to follow ICMR guildelines, asymptomatic to also be tested.
Delhi LG and Delhi Disaster Management Authority chairman Anil Baijal directs authorities to ensure that medical treatment is not denied to any patient on the grounds of not being a resident of Delhi.
This came after the state government decided to limit treatment in government and private hospitals only to city dwellers.
"A meeting of State Disaster Management Authority will be held tomorrow on #COVID19 situation & to discuss whether there is community spread. If participant experts say there is community spread in Delhi, our strategy will change. I'll participate in meeting," Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said on Monday.
Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally has reached nearly 86,000, thus surpassing China — the country where coronavirus was first reported in 2019. Meanwhile, state capital Mumbai reports 48,774 cases – the highest in the state.
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday said the Delhi government has 8,500 to 9,000 beds for coronavirus patients, reports ANI. 'In the next 15 days we will take it to 15,000 to 17,000,' he adds. 'Since the doubling rate of cases is 14 to 15 days, we think cases will reach 56,000 in the next two weeks.'
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be tested for coronavirus after he developed COVID-19 symptoms, like fever and sore throat since Sunday, reports claimed.
Amid the Centre's Unlock 1.0 plan, which has allowed malls, restaurants and religious places to open from Monday except those in containment zones, Odisha government on Sunday announced that aforementioned areas will remain closed in the state till 30 June 2020. With new 138 coronavirus cases reported in Odisha today, the total has reached 2,994 in the state.
Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Sunday made an impassioned plea for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) to be depoliticised, saying it is a powerful mechanism that can be used to help the people of India in "their time of need".
With 206 more fatalities, India’s toll from the novel coronavirus pandemic surged to 7,135 on Monday with over2.5 lakh cases. This took the country's recovery rate to 48.36 percent.
The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has said that 47,74,434 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the country till 9.00 am today. Of these, 1,08,048 were tested in the last 24 hours.
With 85,975 confirmed cases of COVID-19 so far, Maharashtra remains worst-affected state in the country, followed by Tamil Nadu (31,667) and Delhi (27,654).
Principal Director General of Press Information Bureau, KS Dhatwalia has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been admitted to AIIMS, sources said on Sunday. Dhatwalia, who by virtue of heading the PIB, is also principal spokesperson to the central government.
As malls and shopping centres in the national capital re-open on Monday after more than two months, they will be focussing on hourly disinfection of the common areas, contactless shopping and physical distancing to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus.
Over the past weekend, India registers a total of 19,858 new COVID-19 cases and 581 deaths over the last two days. India registered its highest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases for the fifth consecutive day on Sunday, with 9,971 new infections taking the country's tally to 2,46,628, while the death toll rose to 6,929 with 287 fatalities. Meanwhile, on Saturday, India registered a total of 9,887 new COVID-19 cases and 294 new deaths.
India had raced past Spain on Saturday to become the fifth worst-hit nation by the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, only the US, Brazil, Russia and the UK are ahead of it.
The number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 1,20,406, according to the health ministry.
Meanwhile, some states announced guidelines on resuming some economic activities as part of the Unlock 1.0 phase.
States announce lockdown relaxations
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced that malls, restaurants and religious places in Delhi would open from Monday after more than two months since the coronavirus lockdown was imposed, but banquets and hotels would remain closed.
At an online briefing on Sunday, Kejriwal said hotels and banquets might be converted into hospitals in the coming days to treat the novel coronavirus patients and, therefore, they would remain shut.
"Malls, restaurants and religious places will be opening from tomorrow in Delhi in accordance with Centre's guidelines," he said.
The Uttarakhand government, too, issued orders allowing malls, restaurants, hotels and religious places outside containment zones and municipal area of Dehradun in the state to open from 7 am to 7 pm. According to the guidelines, pilgrims from other states will not be permitted till further orders.
In Jammu and Kashmir, religious places/places of worship will remain closed for public till further orders. No inter-province or inter-State/UT movement of individuals is allowed without obtaining permission.
Nagaland, which has witnessed a recent spurt in COVID-19 cases, has also decided to keep places of worship and hotels closed till further orders, a senior official said. Lockdown measures issued by the chief secretary of Nagaland on 4 May will remain in place till further orders, Principal Secretary (Home) Abhijit Sinha told reporters.
"All places of worship shall be closed for public. Religious congregations are strictly prohibited," the notification issued by the chief secretary on 4 May said. The notification was issued to extend lockdown in the state. As per the notification, all hospitality services, barring those dealing with police personnel, government officials, healthcare workers and stranded persons, shall remain closed.
Maharashtra continues to report most cases, deaths
Of the 287 deaths reported since Saturday morning, 120 were from Maharashtra, 53 from Delhi, 29 from Gujarat, 19 from Tamil Nadu, 17 from West Bengal, 15 from Madhya Pradesh, 13 from Rajasthan, 10 from Telangana, three from Jammu and Kashmir, two each from Karnataka, Punjab and Chhattisgarh and one each from Kerala and Bihar.
Of the total 6,929 fatalities, Maharashtra tops the tally with 2,969 deaths, followed by Gujarat with 1,219 deaths, Delhi with 761, Madhya Pradesh with 399, West Bengal with 383, Uttar Pradesh with 257, Tamil Nadu with 251, Rajasthan with 231, Telangana with 123 and Andhra Pradesh with 73 deaths.
The death toll reached 59 in Karnataka and 50 in Punjab.
Jammu and Kashmir has reported 39 fatalities due to the disease, Bihar has 30, Haryana has 24 deaths, Kerala has 15, Uttarakhand has 11, Odisha has eight and Jharkhand has reported seven deaths so far.
Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh have registered five COVID-19 fatalities each. Assam and Chhattisgarh have recorded four deaths each.
Meghalaya and Ladakh have reported one COVID-19 fatality each, according to the Health Ministry data.
According to the Ministry''s website, more than 70 per cent of the deaths are due to comorbidities.
The highest number of confirmed cases in the country are from Maharashtra at 82,968, followed by Tamil Nadu at 30,152, Delhi at 27,654, Gujarat at 19,592, Rajasthan at 10,331, Uttar Pradesh at 9,733 and Madhya Pradesh at 9,228, according to the Health Ministry data updated in the morning.
The number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 7,738 in West Bengal, 5,213 in Karnataka, 4,915 in Bihar and 4,510 in Andhra Pradesh.
It has risen to 3,952 in Haryana, 3,496 in Telangana, 3,467 in Jammu and Kashmir and 2,781 in Odisha.
Punjab has reported 2,515 coronavirus infections so far, while Assam has 2,397 cases. A total of 1,807 people have been infected with the virus in Kerala and 1,303 in Uttarakhand.
Jharkhand has registered 1,000 cases, Chhattisgarh has 923, Tripura has 747, Himachal Pradesh has 400, Chandigarh has 309 cases, Goa has 267, Manipur has 157, Nagaland has 107, and Puducherry and Ladakh have 99 cases.
Arunachal Pradesh has 47 COVID-19 cases, while Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Meghalaya have registered 33 infections each.
Mizoram has reported 24 cases and Dadar and Nagar Haveli has 19 cases, while Sikkim has reported seven cases till now.
The Union health ministry cited a WHO situation report which said that deaths in India per lakh population (0.49) are much lower than the world average of 5.17 and are the lowest among countries that have eased lockdown such as Germany (10.35), Italy (55.78), the UK (59.62) and Spain (58.06).
Cases in India per lakh population (17.32) are much lower than the world average of 87.74 and are the lowest among countries that have eased lockdown such as Germany (219.93), Italy (387.33), the UK (419.54) and Spain (515.61).
The Indian Council of Medical Research has further ramped up the testing capacity for detecting the novel coronavirus in infected persons.
The number of government labs has been increased to 531 and private labs to 228, taking the total number of labs to 759.
As many as 1,42,069 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of samples tested till now to 46,66,386.
Govt says it is 'fine-tuning' strategy against COVID-19
Asserting that coronavirus is a "new agent" about which not everything is known, the governerment on Sunday defended the timing of imposition of the lockdown and rejected as "baseless" media reports expressing concerns that it did not take inputs from technical experts while drawing up its COVID-19 strategy.
The government also said it is "fine-tuning" its strategy based on emerging knowledge and experience on the ground.
In a statement, the Health Ministry said a section of the media is reporting on the decisions regarding India''s approach to the pandemic and asserted that the decision on the lockdown was taken in the background of rapid escalation of COVID-19 cases.
"The doubling rate of cases had dropped to a low level, pointing toward a dangerous trajectory of high case load and high mortality, as experienced by many western countries. The possibility that our health systems could soon be overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients seemed to be real," the ministry said.
There was all round consensus on the lockdown among all state governments, it said.
Meanwhile, civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that India will take a decision on resumption of international passenger flights as soon as countries ease restrictions on entry of foreign nationals.
Countries like Japan and Singapore have put significant restrictions on entry of foreigners amid the coronavirus pandemic.
"A decision to resume regular international operations will be taken as soon as countries ease restrictions on entry of foreign nationals. Destination countries have to be ready to allow incoming flights," Puri said on Twitter.
India resumed its domestic passenger flights on 25 May after a gap of two months due to the coronavirus-triggered lockdown.
"Most countries have less than 10 percent international operations because they are allowing entry only to their own citizens & have placed restrictions on foreign nationals," the minister stated.
Many countries are allowing inbound flights from a few nations, but have placed restrictions like quarantine or isolation, he said.
With inputs from PTI
Updated Date: Jun 09, 2020 07:20:33 IST
Tags : Arvind Kejriwal, Coronavirus In India, Coronavirus Lockdown, Coronavirus Outbreak, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID-19, COVID-19 Outbreak, COVID-19 Pandemic, Delhi, Guidelines For Lockdown, Guidelines For Lockdown 5, Health Ministry, Home Ministry Guidelines, India Domestic Flight Rules, Lockdown, Lockdown 5 Guidelines, Lockdown 5 In Maharashtra, Lockdown Guidelines, Lockdown In Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Maharashtra Lockdown
Trending
-
World Brain Tumour Day 2020: From changes in personality to seizures, tell-tale signs to look for in children
-
World Brain Tumour Day 2020: All you need to know about brain tumours, their symptoms and treatments
-
World Food Safety Day 2020: Seven hygienic food practices you should follow for a healthy life
-
It may be possible to genetically switch off aggressive breast cancer, new study suggests
-
Parenting woes: Whether you feel mild fatigue or are close to a burnout, here are eight tips to prevent emotional exhaustion
-
Heartburn drug famotidine may reduce symptoms of non-hospitalised COVID-19 patients, suggests case series
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Telangana bans trials of clothes in malls, no offerings to be made in religious places
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 50 NDRF personnel deployed in West Bengal during Cyclone Amphan test positive for COVID-19
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Delhi govt mandates 7-day self-isolation for all 'asymptomatic passengers' arriving in National Capital
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: With 1,82,143 COVID-19 cases reported till date, India now seventh worst-affected country, says WHO
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Gujarat BJP MLA Balram Thawani tests positive for COVID-19; 423 new cases reported in state today
-
Pfizer CEO says COVID-19 vaccine likely to be ready by October this year; 'will have enough evidence of safety, efficacy'
Highlights
Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Updates
Delhi govt says BJP 'pressurised' LG to overrul decision on priority for Delhiites
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia slammed Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and said that the BJP had "pressurised" Baijal to overrule the government's decision to give priority to residents of the city regarding treatment in public and private hospitals.
"BJP pressurised Lieutenant Governor and made him overrule our decision, now priority will not be given to people of Delhi in Delhi hospitals. Why is BJP doing politics over COVID-19 and trying to fail the policies of state governments?
"Delhi Government had taken the decision after thorough deliberations so that people of Delhi could get beds and treatment if cases increase in future. CM had planned how many beds were needed for how many cases and how they will be arranged," he said.
Coronavirus in West Bengal Latest Updates
Mamata Banerjee wishes Kejriwal 'a speedy recovery'
Coronavirus in Goa Latest Updates
Goa MLA asks Modi to shut border with Maharashtra
Independent MLA Rohan Khaunte on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking him to intervene to "get the border of Goa with Maharashtra sealed in view of the spike in COVID-19 cases", News18 reported.
He was quoted as saying that the total lockdown should continue in Goa as the state does not have the medical infrastructure to deal with the outbreak.
Coronavirus in Goa Latest Updates
Goa minister total lockdown won't be imposed in state again
Goa health minister Vishwajit Rane was quoted by News18 as saying that the state government wasn't planning to impose a total lockdown again in view of the spike in coronavirus cases.
"You cannot go on locking down areas. There is the concept of screening, home quarantine etc. It has to be a community effort. The CM is taking everybody into confidence to work out a consensus," he said.
Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Updates
Malls in Delhi open as COVID-19 lockdown eases
Ambience Mall in Vasant Kunj reopened for the public on Monday after the Ministry of Home Affairs allowed opening of shopping malls with certain precautionary measures amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Puducherry Latest Update
Puducherry reports 9 new cases, total in UT now at 75
Nine new active cases of COVID-19 were reported in Union Territory on Monday, raising the total to 75.
Director of Health and Family Services S Mohan Kumar, in a press release, said of the nine, six are in the Indira Gandhi Medical College Hospital, two in the Centrally administered JIPMER and one in the Government General Hospital in Mahe, an enclave of Puducherry in Kerala.
The patient in Mahe had returned from Saudi Arabia and been put in home quarantine for some days. He tested positive for the pandemic during an examination. The cumulative COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory now stood at 127 with four discharges.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Manipur Latest Update
Manipur registers 27 new COVID-19 cases
With 37 new coronavirus cases in Manipur, the state now has a total of 209 cases, ANI reports.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Goa Latest Update
Ahead of all-party meet, GFP hits out at Goa govt for mishandling outbreak in state
Ahead of an all-party meeting called by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday evening on the COVID-19 outbreak, the opposition Goa Forward Party released a series of tweets claiming the state government had mishandled the situation.
Goa currently has 300 COVID-19 cases, with a spike since movement of people was allowed amid the lockdown from 1 May.
In a tweet, Vijay Sardesai an MLA from FPD said the COVID warriors in the state had done a great job but the state government had messed up everything "due to their obsession with their political health at cost of public health".
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Update
Plea in HC against AAP govt order on only Delhi residents to be treated in pvt, govt hospitals
A plea was moved Monday in the Delhi High Court challenging the AAP government's order directing all hospitals under it as also the private ones to admit only "bona fide" residents of the national capital for treatment.
The application contended that the Delhi government's 7 June order was unconstitutional and "against humanity".
The order stated: "It has been observed that there has been a huge surge in number of positive cases of COVID-19 in the last few days in Delhi, resulting in additional demand of hospital beds, consumables and infrastructure.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Rupee settles 3 paise higher at 75.55 against US dollar
The rupee settled on a muted note, up 3 paise, at 75.55 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday as dollar-buying by banks as well as importers and rebounding crude prices restricted gains of the local unit.
Forex traders said positive domestic equities, sustained foreign fund flows and the revival of business activity are supporting the rupee, but dollar demand and rising crude oil prices are weighing on the domestic unit.
The rupee opened at 75.59 against the US dollar and finally settled at 75.55, registering a rise of 3 paise over its previous close. It had settled at 75.58 against the greenback on Friday.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra Latest Update
Mumbai remains worst-affected district in Maharashtra
Maharashtra registers the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India with nearly 86,000 cases while with its capital Mumbai reports 48,774 cases – the highest in the state.
Thane and Pune follow Mumbai with 13,014 and 9,705 cases, respectively. Other districts having COVID-19 cases in four digits are Aurangabad (1,965), Nashik (1,521), Palghar (1,485), Raigad (1,441), Solapur (1,343) and Jalgaon (1,049), according to Public Health Department, Maharashtra.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra Latest Update
Maharashtra COVID-19 cases surpass China
Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally has reached nearly 86,000, thus surpassing China — the country where coronavirus was first reported in 2019.
According to the Union Health Ministry data on Monday, India registered 206 COVID-19 fatalities and a record single-day spike of 9,983 cases till 8 am. Of these, Maharashtra reported 91 deaths and 3,007 coronavirus cases.
With this, the total tally of the state rises to 85,975, exceeding even that of China, whose total number of cases stood at 84,191, as per Johns Hopkins University data.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra Latest Update
Two coronavirus postive prisoners escape from COVID care centre
Two prisoners who recently tested positive for coronavirus escaped from a COVID care centre in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district, a prison official said on Monday. The duo bent grilles of a window to make space to sneak out and used bed sheets as ropes to climb down from their room at the facility late Sunday night, he said.
A prison employee has been suspended and a case has been registered at Begumpura police station, he said. "Teams have been sent out and search for the prisoners is on," a jail official told PTI.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra Latest Update
250-bed COVID care centre set up in Aurangabad
A 250-bed hospital to treat COVID-19 patients has been set up by the state-run Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation in a period of one month in Aurangabad city and will be ready for use in a week's time, said district collector Uday Choudhari on Monday.
The facility has come up in an MIDC building in Chikalthana industrial area and will work as a COVID care center for now, with the option of converting it into a dedicated COVID health care centre if required, Choudhari told PTI.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Goa Latest Update
Goa churches, mosques not to reopen today
Churches and mosques in Goa have decided to remain closed for some more time, even though the state government has allowed reopening of religious places from Monday as part of the lockdown relaxations. Temple committees, however, are yet to take a call on opening their shrines for devotees in the coastal state.
A spokesman of the Goa Church on Sunday said looking at the COVID-19 situation in the state, churches would not be opened from Monday and they would wait for some more time to decide on it.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Assam Latest Update
Assam registers 12 new cases, total now at 2,693
Assam reported 12 new coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the COVID-19 tally to 2,693 in the state, Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. Assam had crossed the 2,600-mark with 208 new COVID-19 positive cases on Sunday.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Andhra Pradesh Latest Update
Andhra reports 125 new cases, takes total to 3,843
In Andhra Pradesh, 125 new coronavirus cases were reported in last 24 hours. So far, 14,246 samples were tested. There are total 3,843 Covid-19 cases, while 2,387 discharged. So far, 75 deaths were reported, while there are 1381 active cases.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra Latest Update
Jitendra Awhad asks people to stay cautious during lockdown easing
Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Jitendra Awhad has expressed fear that COVID-19 cases may rise in Thane's Mumbra township if residents do not take adequate precautions during the relaxation of lockdown from Monday.
Talking to reporters on Sunday night, Awhad, who is an MLA from Kalwa-Mumbra constituency of Thane district and himself suffered from COVID-19 in April, appealed to people to maintain social distancing and follow all safety guidelines. Till Sunday, Thane district reported 11,359 COVID-19 cases, which includes a number of cases from Mumbra area.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Update
EC official tests positive for COVID-19
An official of the Election Commission has tested positive for COVID-19, sources in the poll panel said on Monday. The official, an assistant section officer, had tested positive on Friday evening, the sources told PTI.
He sits on the second floor of Nirvachan Sadan and is attached with the electronic voting machine (EVM) division of the poll panel. All standard operating procedures issued by the Union Health Ministry to deal with such cases are being followed, the sources said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Update
Delhi HC issues notice to ensure hospitals don't deny admission of COVID-19 patients
Delhi High Court on Monday issued a notice to the Delhi government on a petition seeking direction for ensuring that government and private hospitals shall not deny admission to asymptomatic and symptomatic COVID-19 patients, reports ANI. The petition has also sought direction for not charging a high amount for PPE from patients.
The Delhi High Court also sought explanations from delhi government and ICMR on the NCT govt's decision to exclude asymptomatic direct contacts of confirmed cases from COVID-19 testing, say reports.
A PIL filed by by 77-yr-old Renu Goswami questioned why the Delhi government opted to reduce the testing capacity. Next hearing is on 22 June .
Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Update
INS Shardul to repatriate over 200 Indians stranded in Iran
In the second phase of Operation Samudra Setu, the Indian Navy's INS Shardul reached Iran's port Bandar Abbas to repatriate 200 Indian Nationals stranded there. Covering a distance of 1,650 kilometres, the warship will ferry Indian nationals to Porbandar in Gujarat.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Update
Kejriwal develops fever, sore throat; to be tested for COVID-19
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be tested for coronavirus after he developed COVID-19 symptoms, like fever and sore throat since Sunday, reports claimed.
Arvind Kejriwal, who suffers from diabetes, has cancelled all his scheduled meetings and put himself into self-isolation.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Update
Delhi govt has 8,500 to 9,00 beds for COVID-19 patients, says Satyender Jain
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday said the Delhi government has 8,500 to 9,000 beds for coronavirus patients, reports ANI. “In the next 15 days we will take it to 15,000 to 17,000,” he adds. “Since the doubling rate of cases is 14 to 15 days, we think cases will reach 56,000 in the next two weeks.”
He also said had the Centre stopped international flights on time, the situation could have been better, ANI reports. “Given the cases, hospitals are needed for Delhites,” he says. “Neighboring states say they have less cases so it shouldn’t be issue.”
Coronavirus Outbreak in Rajashtan Latest Update
Rajasthan hospital staff face FIR for anti-Muslim WhatsApp chats, say reports
The Rajasthan Police on Sunday filed a First Information Report against three staff members, including a doctor, of a private hospital in Churu district for allegedly planning to discriminate against COVID-19 patients from the Muslim community, reported the Hindustan Times. The FIR also named a lab technician and a compounder, reports Scroll.in.
The three have been booked under Sections 153A (attack upon any religion) and 505 (Statements conducing to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Announcement of Delhi hospitals to be reserved for Delhiites 'unfortunate': Mayawati
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Monday termed as "unfortunate" Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's announcement that hospitals run by the Delhi government and private entities will only treat Delhiites during the novel coronavirus crisis. The BSP leader also demanded that the Centre intervene in the matter.
Kejriwal on Sunday, while making the announcement, had also said that hospitals run by the Centre will have no such restriction, and if people from other states come to the national capital for specific surgeries, they can get medical treatment at private hospitals.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Odisha Latest Update
Odisha reports 138 new COVID-19 cases, total climbs to 2,994
Odisha on Monday reported 138 new COVID-19 cases, taking the state's virus tally to 2,994, an official said. Of the 138 fresh cases, 125 have been detected from quarantine centres where people returning from different states are lodged, while 13 are local contact cases, he said.
Of the total 2,994 COVID-19 cases, 1,089 are active as 1,894 patients have recovered from the disease and nine people have died.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Chhattisgarh Latest Update
Chhattisgarh CM says proposed Electricity Amendment Bill 'harmful' for poor
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel says the proposed Electricity Amendment Bill 2020 is harmful for the poor and farmers. He urges Centre to put the Bill on hold for the time being. “It is requested that once crisis [coronavirus outbreak] gets settled, fresh draft may be worked with prior discussions with states,” he says in a letter to Union minister RK Singh.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Odisha Latest Update
Odisha govt to keep malls, restaurants and religious places closed till 30 June
Amid the Centre's Unlock 1.0 plan, which has allowed malls, restaurants and religious places to open from Monday except those in containment zones, Odisha government on Sunday announced that aforementioned areas will remain closed in the state till 30 June 2020.
With new 138 coronavirus cases reported in Odisha today, the total has reached 2,994 in the state, reports News18.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Mizoram Latest Update
More than Rs 18 lakh collected as fine from 8,107 people
More than Rs 18 lakh has been collected as fine from 8,107 people for violating the Mizoram (Containment and Prevention of COVID-19) Ordinance 2020, police said. The fine was collected from 8,107 people arrested since May 4 for violating the ordinance and other lockdown rules, a police statement said on Sunday.
Of the 8,107 people, 1,355 were caught by volunteers of local or village level task forces, it said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
India Navy begins evacuation of Indian citizens from Iran
Indian Navy had launched Operation Samudra Setu to repatriate Indian citizens commencing 8 May. Indian Naval ships Jalashwa and Magar have already evacuated 2,874 personnel from Maldives and Sri Lanka to ports of Kochi and Tuticorin. In the next phase of Operation Samudra Setu, Indian Naval Ship Shardul will evacuate Indian citizens on 8 June from the port of Bandar Abbas, Islamic Republic of Iran, to Porbandar, Gujarat. The Indian Mission in Islamic Republic of Iran is preparing a list of Indian citizens to be evacuated and will facilitate their embarkation after requisite medical screening.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Sonia Gandhi calls MGNREGA a powerful mechanism, asks Centre not to play politics 'in time of crisis'
Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Monday made an impassioned plea for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) to be depoliticised, saying it is a powerful mechanism that can be used to help the people of India in "their time of need".
Sonia, penning a column in the Indian Express, called MGNREGA a shining example of radical and rational systemic change that had proved its worth in the years it has been in existence, even enduring six years of a hostile government. Quoting from Mahatma Gandhi's book Freedom's Battle, Sonia said "when ridicule fails to kill a movement it begins to command respect" and that there was no better example of this in independent India than MGNREGA.
Read full report here
Coronavirus Outbreak in Telangana Latest Update
79 government doctors test positive in two weeks in Hyderabad: Report
In the last two weeks, 79 government doctors have tested positive for COVID in Hyderabad, said a Resident Doctors Association, reports The Indian Express. The latest was from Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), where four doctors and three paramedics tested positive on Saturday.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Mizoram Latest Update
8 new COVID-19 cases in Mizoram, total climbs to 42
Eight more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, taking the total number of cases in the state to 42, an official of the Health department said on Monday. Of the 244 samples tested on Sunday, 8 have come out as positive, he said.
The official said that the new 8 patients - 5 females and 3 males were diagnosed with COVID-19 at Zoram Medical College (ZMC) on Sunday night.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra Latest Update
No new COVID-19 cases reported in past 24 hrs: Maharashtra Police
No new COVID-19 case was reported in the Maharashtra Police department over the last 24 hours. However, one death was reported during the same period. The total confirmed COVID-19 cases in the police force stand at 2,562, including 34 deaths, reports ANI.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra Latest Update
Dharavi shows signs of flattening of coronavirus curve
In apparent signs of flattening of the coronavirus curve, Dharavi, believed to be Asia's largest slum located in Mumbai and also a hotspot, has reported not a single COVID-19 death in the last six days while 939 of the total 1,899 patients have recovered, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials said on Sunday.
While 34 people tested positive for coronavirus on 1 June, the number has now come down to 10, reports PTI.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
India's recovery rate now at 48.36%
With 206 more fatalities, India’s death toll from the novel coronavirus pandemic surged to 7,135 on June 8, according to the Union Health Ministry. The number of active cases in India stands at 1,25,381. About 1,24,094 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, the health ministry said.
"Thus, around 48.36 percent patients have recovered so far," a senior health ministry official said, reports moneycontrol.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Pakistan Latest Update
Pakistan reports 4,728 new coronavirus cases, total crosses 100,000-mark
Pakistan's number of coronavirus cases has surpassed the 100,000-mark after 4,728 new infections were identified in the last 24 hours, while the death toll reached 2,067 with 65 fresh fatalities, health officials said on Monday.
Out of the total 103,671 cases, Punjab has registered 38,903, Sindh 38,108, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 13,487, Balochistan 6,516, Islamabad 5,329, Gilgit-Baltistan 932 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir 396 cases, the Ministry of National Health Services reported.
It said that 65 more patients died due to COVID-19, taking the number of deaths to 2,067 in the country. So far, 34,355 patients have fully recovered.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Maharashtra reports most no of deaths due to COVID-19 followed by Gujarat, Delhi
Out of the total 7,135 COVID-19 fatalities recorded in India so far, Maharashtra tops the tally with 3,060 deaths followed by Gujarat with 1,249 deaths and Delhi with 761. Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal have reported 412 and 396 deaths, respectively.
Uttar Pradesh’s tally is at 275, followed by Tamil Nadu with 269, Rajasthan with 240 and Telangana with 123 deaths. The death toll has reached 75 in Andhra Pradesh, 61 in Karnataka and 51 in Punjab.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
ICMR says over 47 lakh samples tested for COVID-19 till 9 am today
The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has said that 47,74,434 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the country till 9.00 am today. Of these, 1,08,048 were tested in the last 24 hours.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra Latest Update
Heavy traffic jam seen on Mumbai's Western Expressway Highway
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Traffic congestion seen on Delhi Noida flyover
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Decision on restarting international flights to be made after countries ease restrictions
Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has said a decision on restarting international flights will be made after countries begin easing restrictions on the entry of foreigners. “Most countries have less than 10 percent international operations because they are allowing entry only to their own citizens and have placed restrictions on foreign nationals,” he tweets. “Destination countries have to be ready to allow incoming flights.”
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
CRPF contable dies of COVID-19
A Central Reserve Police Force constable died of the coronavirus on Sunday night, reports ANI.
Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Update
Business economists expect worst slump since 1940s: Survey
Business economists expect the United States to suffer its worst downturn this year in more than seven decades before growth resumes sometime next year. Overhanging that forecast, though, is the risk that a second wave of the coronavirus could threaten the economy once again.
A survey released Monday by the National Association for Business Economics predicts that the gross domestic product the total value of goods and services produced in the United States will fall 5.9% for 2020 as a result of the recession triggered by the virus.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Puducherry Latest Update
Puducherry reports 128 COVID-19 cases
A total of 128 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Puducherry to date. Of these, 75 are active cases and 52 have been treated and discharged.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Petrol, diesel price hiked by 60 paisa per litre for second straight day
Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 60 paisa per litre on Monday, for the second day in a row, as state-owned oil firms reverted to daily price revisions after a 83-day hiatus.
Petrol price in Delhi was hiked to Rs 72.46 per litre from Rs 71.86 on Sunday, while diesel rates were increased to Rs 70.59 a litre from Rs 69.99, according to a price notification of state oil marketing companies.
This is the second daily increase in rates in a row. Oil companies had on Sunday raised prices by 60 paisa per litre on both petrol and diesel after ending a 83-day hiatus in daily rate revision.
Coronavirus Outbreak in New Zealand Latest Update
New Zealand's last known coronavirus case has recovered: PM
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Monday she was confident New Zealand has halted the spread of the coronavirus after the last known infected person in the country recovered, reports AP.
It has been 17 days since the last new case was reported in New Zealand, and Monday also marked the first time since late February that there have been no active cases.
New Zealand has tested almost 40,000 people in the past 17 days and no one has been in a hospital with COVID-19 for 12 days, Ardern said at a news conference. She also announced the Cabinet agreed to another phase of the country's reopening at midnight.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Maharashtra, Tamil remain worst hit
With 85,975 confirmed cases of COVID-19 so far, Maharashtra remains worst-affected state in the country, followed by Tamil Nadu (31,667) and Delhi (27,654).
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
India reports 9,983 new cases, takes total to over 2.5 lakh
India’s total rises to 2,56,611 on Monday morning after 9,983 new cases and 206 deaths were reported in 24 hours. This is the highest single-day rise yet. The toll now stands at 7,135, an increase of 206 deaths.
As many as 1,24,095 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged so far with 1,25,381 active cases.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Update
Maulana Saad yet to submitted COVID-19 test report to Delhi Police
Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad has not yet submitted his Covid-19 test reports to Delhi Police crime branch, reports ANI. According to crime branch, they are waiting for Saad's test report only after that they will call him for questioning. So far, the crime branch has questioned six people in the case, while questioning with Saad is still pending.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Pvt hospitals charging hefty sums from COVID-19 patients: BJP
Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Council Praveen Darekar has claimed that private hospitals are charging hefty amounts from COVID-19 patients and demanded the state government to intervene in the matter.
The state government has included COVID-19 treatment under the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana, but private hospitals are still charging huge sums from patients, the BJP leader told reporters here on Sunday.
Coronavirus Outbreak in US Latest Update
Boxer Mayer tests positive for COVID-19, out of return bout
Junior lightweight contender Mikaela Mayer has tested positive for COVID-19 and won't fight in the co-main event of Las Vegas' first major boxing card since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, reports AP
Mayer announced her positive test on social media Sunday, two days before her scheduled bout against Helen Joseph in the Top Rank show at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Tuesday night.
Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Update
Global COVID-19 total rises to over 70 lakh cases, crosses 4 lakh deaths
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases globally, has crossed the 70 lakh-mark, according to Johns Hopkins University CSSE. This number includes the death toll of over 4 lakh.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Update
Documents required for person to be eligible for COVID-19
The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government on Sunday issued a list of documents that would make a person eligible to be treated for the coronavirus at all state government and private hospitals in the city. These include:
Coronavirus Outbreak in China Latest Update
China reports six new imported COVID-19 cases
China has reported six new imported coronavirus infections, including two asymptomatic cases, health officials said on Monday.
Out of the four confirmed imported coronavirus cases reported on Sunday, three are from Sichuan Province and one from Shanghai, the National Health Commission (NHC) said. Two new asymptomatic cases from overseas were also reported on Sunday, it said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra Latest Update
BEST to operate 250 additional buses in Mumbai from today
The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST) will start operating 250 more buses in Mumbai in addition to 1,800 from today. Now, employees of government, private sectors and those who are self-employed can also travel in these buses, PTI has reported.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Update
Delhi malls, shopping centres to reopen from today
As malls and shopping centres in the national capital re-open on Monday after more than two months, they will be focussing on hourly disinfection of the common areas, contactless shopping and physical distancing to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus.
The managements of the malls and shopping complexes have issued detailed guidelines to shops, offices and restaurants to keep the infection at bay. Several malls have set up UV sterilisation chambers for people to disinfect their belongings.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Update
Delhi's COVID-19 total crosses 28,000-mark, toll mounts to 812
The number of coronavirus cases in the national capital crossed the 28,000-mark with 1,282 fresh infections while the death toll climbed to 812 on Sunday, a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government said on Sunday said.
In an order issued to all private hospitals identified for the purpose of treating COVID-19 patients, the Delhi government has asked them to provide their schedule of charges for treatment of the virus to the Directorate General of Health services, Delhi and the same is also to be displayed at conspicuous places in their hospitals.
According to the health bulletin, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi rose to 28,936 with 1,282 fresh cases.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Update
Places of worship set to reopen from today
Having sanitised their premises and equipped with measures to implement social distancing norms, places of worship in Delhi are ready to throw their doors open to the faithful from Monday after remaining closed for nearly two and a half months due to the lockdown prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Due to the surge here in cases of coronavirus infection, various steps have been taken by the heads and management bodies of prominent shrines in the city that draw huge numbers of devotees, such as setting up sanitisation tunnels, prohibiting prasad distribution and floral offerings, using thermal guns to measure body temperatures, removing carpets and promoting the use of the Aarogya Setu app.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Telangana Latest Update
Telangana CMO sealed after personal secretary tests positive for COVID-19
One of the offices of Telangana Chief Minister Office (CMO) have been sealed after a member tested positive for coronavirus, reports News18. The person was a Personal Secretary of a senior bureaucrat. However, this will not have any impact on Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao as he works out of his residence. Staff members have been quarantined.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Health ministry publishes New Drugs and Clinical Trials (Amendment) Rules
The Union Health Ministry has come up with draft New Drugs and Clinical Trials (Amendment) Rules, inserting provisions for "compassionate use" of any unapproved drug that is in the phase-III clinical trial, either in India or abroad, by importing or indigenous manufacturing.
The move is aimed at facilitating availability of new drugs which are in Phase-III clinical trials (human trials) for severely-ill COVID-19 patients in the country.
Coronavirus Outbreak in US Latest Update
US adds almost 700 new coronavirus deaths in 24 hours
The coronavirus pandemic killed 691 people in the United States over the past 24 hours, the lowest number in a week, figures from Johns Hopkins University showed on Sunday. There have been a total of 110,482 deaths in the country and 1,938,842 cases, the Baltimore-based institutions' real-time tracker reported at 8:30 pm (0030 GMT Sunday). Both the number of cases and the toll are, by far, the highest in the world.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
PIB Principal Director General tests positive for COVID-19, admitted to AIIMS
Principal Director General of Press Information Bureau, KS Dhatwalia has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been admitted to AIIMS, sources said on Sunday. Dhatwalia, who by virtue of heading the PIB, is also principal spokesperson to the central government.
He had on Monday and Wednesday shared the stage with Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Narendra Singh Tomar and Prakash Javadekar when they had briefed media on the decisions taken by the Union Cabinet.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
India registers almost 20,000 new cases over the weekend
Over the past weekend, India registers a total of 19,858 new COVID-19 cases and 581 deaths over the last two days.
India registered its highest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases for the fifth consecutive day on Sunday, with 9,971 new infections taking the country's tally to 2,46,628, while the death toll rose to 6,929 with 287 fatalities.
Meanwhile, on Saturday, India registered a total of 9,887 new COVID-19 cases and 294 new deaths. This took the total confirmed cases to 2,36,657 nationwide.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
23:56 (IST)
Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh Latest Updates
45 new COVID-19 cases in Indore district today
45 more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Indore district on Monday, taking the total number of positive cases to 3830. Death toll increased to 159 after 2 deaths were reported today: Chief Medical and Health Officer, Indore.
23:42 (IST)
Coronavirus in Jharkhand Latest Updates
147 new COVID-19 cases in Jharkhand today
147 new COVID19 positive cases reported in Jharkhand today (till 9 pm), taking the total number of positive cases to 1290: State Health Department
23:40 (IST)
Coronavirus in Spain Latest Updates
Spain health official warns against complacency
Spain’s top health official for the coronavirus response is warning against complacency, saying that the earlier detection and treatment of infections could be giving a deceiving impression that the virus might be weakening.
Fernando Simón, who heads Spain’s health emergency coordination center, said that the much lower rate of hospital admissions for COVID-19 and the lower age of incoming patients — who are now 52 on average compared with 61 in early May —might have contributed to the idea that the outbreak is less severe.
“There is no evidence that the virus is less virulent,” Simón said Monday during a daily briefing. “The most plausible explanation is simply that we now detect cases at a milder stage.”
(AP)
23:31 (IST)
Coronavirus Pandemic Latest Updates
WHO: spread from people without symptoms is rare
The World Health Organization says it still believes the spread of the coronavirus from people without symptoms is “rare,” despite warnings from numerous experts worldwide that such transmission is more frequent and likely explains why the pandemic has been so hard to contain.
Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO’s technical lead on COVID-19 said at a press briefing on Monday that many countries are reporting cases of spread from people who are asymptomatic, or those with no clinical symptoms. But when questioned in more detail about these cases, Van Kerkhove said many of them turn out to have mild disease, or unusual symptoms.
Although health officials in countries including Britain, the U.S. and elsewhere have warned that COVID-19 is spreading from people without symptoms, WHO has maintained that this type of spread is not a driver of the pandemic and is probably accounts for about 6% of spread, at most. Numerous studies have suggested that the virus is spreading from people without symptoms, but many of those are either anecdotal reports or based on modeling.
(AP)
23:17 (IST)
Coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir Latest Updates
Jammu and Kashmir govt issues SOPs for salons, barbershops
Government of Jammu and Kashmir issues Standard Operating Procedure for salons, barbershops and beauty parlour in the entire union territory.
23:00 (IST)
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates
Mumbai reports 1,314 new cases today
Around 1,314 cases of coronavirus were reported in Mumbai, News18 reported.
The total number of cases in the city rose to 49,863 on Monday and 64 new casualties were reported, taking the overall toll to 1,700, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.
22:54 (IST)
Coronavirus in Manipur Latest Updates
63 new COVID-19 cases in Manipur today
63 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Manipur on Monday, The Indian Express reported. The number of cases rose to 272 and active cases stood at 214.
"Monday recorded the highest single-day spike in the state with 100 cases of positive cases. Manipur Health Department said, of the total, 37 samples were tested late last night and 63 were tested on Monday. All those who have tested positive had returned from outside the state," the report said.
22:46 (IST)
Coronavirus in Goa Latest Updates
Goa reports 30 new COVID-19 cases
30 new positive cases reon Monday, taking the total number of positive cases to 330 including 263 active cases and 67 recovered, the Goa Health Department said.
22:37 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Three test positive in Union law ministry
"Three more people, including a deputy secretary and a member of the multi-tasking service (MTS), working in the Law Ministry have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said here. With this, the total number of COVID-positive cases reported in the ministry goes up to five, they said," News18 reported.
22:34 (IST)
Coronavirus in Odisha Latest Updates
49 NDRF personnel test positive in Odisha
49 NDRF personnel of 3rd Battalion, Mundali (Cuttack) tested positive for COVID-19. 178 NDRF personnel were tested for COVID-19 on their return to Cuttack from West Bengal after cyclone restoration work.