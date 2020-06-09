Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 50 NDRF personnel deployed in West Bengal during Cyclone Amphan test positive for COVID-19

Auto Refresh Feeds

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh Latest Updates 45 new COVID-19 cases in Indore district today 45 more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Indore district on Monday, taking the total number of positive cases to 3830. Death toll increased to 159 after 2 deaths were reported today: Chief Medical and Health Officer, Indore.

Coronavirus in Jharkhand Latest Updates 147 new COVID-19 cases in Jharkhand today 147 new COVID19 positive cases reported in Jharkhand today (till 9 pm), taking the total number of positive cases to 1290: State Health Department

Coronavirus in Spain Latest Updates Spain health official warns against complacency Spain’s top health official for the coronavirus response is warning against complacency, saying that the earlier detection and treatment of infections could be giving a deceiving impression that the virus might be weakening. Fernando Simón, who heads Spain’s health emergency coordination center, said that the much lower rate of hospital admissions for COVID-19 and the lower age of incoming patients — who are now 52 on average compared with 61 in early May —might have contributed to the idea that the outbreak is less severe. “There is no evidence that the virus is less virulent,” Simón said Monday during a daily briefing. “The most plausible explanation is simply that we now detect cases at a milder stage.” (AP)

Coronavirus Pandemic Latest Updates WHO: spread from people without symptoms is rare The World Health Organization says it still believes the spread of the coronavirus from people without symptoms is “rare,” despite warnings from numerous experts worldwide that such transmission is more frequent and likely explains why the pandemic has been so hard to contain. Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO’s technical lead on COVID-19 said at a press briefing on Monday that many countries are reporting cases of spread from people who are asymptomatic, or those with no clinical symptoms. But when questioned in more detail about these cases, Van Kerkhove said many of them turn out to have mild disease, or unusual symptoms. Although health officials in countries including Britain, the U.S. and elsewhere have warned that COVID-19 is spreading from people without symptoms, WHO has maintained that this type of spread is not a driver of the pandemic and is probably accounts for about 6% of spread, at most. Numerous studies have suggested that the virus is spreading from people without symptoms, but many of those are either anecdotal reports or based on modeling. (AP)

Coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir Latest Updates Jammu and Kashmir govt issues SOPs for salons, barbershops Government of Jammu and Kashmir issues Standard Operating Procedure for salons, barbershops and beauty parlour in the entire union territory. Government of Jammu and Kashmir issues Standard Operating Procedure for salons, barbershops and beauty parlour in the entire union territory. pic.twitter.com/Vxd9OnhTZ2 — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2020

Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates Mumbai reports 1,314 new cases today Around 1,314 cases of coronavirus were reported in Mumbai, News18 reported. The total number of cases in the city rose to 49,863 on Monday and 64 new casualties were reported, taking the overall toll to 1,700, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

Coronavirus in Manipur Latest Updates 63 new COVID-19 cases in Manipur today 63 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Manipur on Monday, The Indian Express reported. The number of cases rose to 272 and active cases stood at 214. "Monday recorded the highest single-day spike in the state with 100 cases of positive cases. Manipur Health Department said, of the total, 37 samples were tested late last night and 63 were tested on Monday. All those who have tested positive had returned from outside the state," the report said.

Coronavirus in Goa Latest Updates Goa reports 30 new COVID-19 cases 30 new positive cases reon Monday, taking the total number of positive cases to 330 including 263 active cases and 67 recovered, the Goa Health Department said.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Three test positive in Union law ministry "Three more people, including a deputy secretary and a member of the multi-tasking service (MTS), working in the Law Ministry have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said here. With this, the total number of COVID-positive cases reported in the ministry goes up to five, they said," News18 reported.

Coronavirus in Odisha Latest Updates 49 NDRF personnel test positive in Odisha 49 NDRF personnel of 3rd Battalion, Mundali (Cuttack) tested positive for COVID-19. 178 NDRF personnel were tested for COVID-19 on their return to Cuttack from West Bengal after cyclone restoration work.

Coronavirus Outbreak LATEST Updates: Eight members of a family have tested positive for coronavirus in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Sonebhadra, officials said on Monday.

Samples of the family were taken for Covid-19 testing after seven of its members returned from Mumbai on May 31, Chief Medical Officer SK Upadhyay said.

The results found that eight members had contracted the disease, he said.

The entire Markundi village in the Chopan area has been declared a Covid-19 hotspot, Upadhyay said.

The total number of cases in the district has reached 22, he said.

The Maharashtra health department said 2,553 fresh cases of coronavirus and 109 deaths were recorded in the state on Monday, taking total number of cases to 88,528 and toll to 3,169. Number of active cases stands at 44,374.

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia slammed Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and said that the BJP had "pressurised" Baijal to overrule the government's decision to give priority to residents of the city regarding treatment in public and private hospitals.

"BJP pressurised Lieutenant Governor and made him overrule our decision, now priority will not be given to people of Delhi in Delhi hospitals. Why is BJP doing politics over COVID-19 and trying to fail the policies of state governments?

"Delhi Government had taken the decision after thorough deliberations so that people of Delhi could get beds and treatment if cases increase in future. CM had planned how many beds were needed for how many cases and how they will be arranged," he said.

Delhi LG Anil Baijal on Monday overruled Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s order to test only symptomatic cases for COVID19. New order issued by LG states to follow ICMR guildelines, asymptomatic to also be tested.

Delhi LG and Delhi Disaster Management Authority chairman Anil Baijal directs authorities to ensure that medical treatment is not denied to any patient on the grounds of not being a resident of Delhi.

This came after the state government decided to limit treatment in government and private hospitals only to city dwellers.

"A meeting of State Disaster Management Authority will be held tomorrow on #COVID19 situation & to discuss whether there is community spread. If participant experts say there is community spread in Delhi, our strategy will change. I'll participate in meeting," Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said on Monday.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally has reached nearly 86,000, thus surpassing China — the country where coronavirus was first reported in 2019. Meanwhile, state capital Mumbai reports 48,774 cases – the highest in the state.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday said the Delhi government has 8,500 to 9,000 beds for coronavirus patients, reports ANI. 'In the next 15 days we will take it to 15,000 to 17,000,' he adds. 'Since the doubling rate of cases is 14 to 15 days, we think cases will reach 56,000 in the next two weeks.'

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be tested for coronavirus after he developed COVID-19 symptoms, like fever and sore throat since Sunday, reports claimed.

Amid the Centre's Unlock 1.0 plan, which has allowed malls, restaurants and religious places to open from Monday except those in containment zones, Odisha government on Sunday announced that aforementioned areas will remain closed in the state till 30 June 2020. With new 138 coronavirus cases reported in Odisha today, the total has reached 2,994 in the state.

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Sunday made an impassioned plea for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) to be depoliticised, saying it is a powerful mechanism that can be used to help the people of India in "their time of need".

With 206 more fatalities, India’s toll from the novel coronavirus pandemic surged to 7,135 on Monday with over2.5 lakh cases. This took the country's recovery rate to 48.36 percent.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has said that 47,74,434 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the country till 9.00 am today. Of these, 1,08,048 were tested in the last 24 hours.

With 85,975 confirmed cases of COVID-19 so far, Maharashtra remains worst-affected state in the country, followed by Tamil Nadu (31,667) and Delhi (27,654).

Principal Director General of Press Information Bureau, KS Dhatwalia has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been admitted to AIIMS, sources said on Sunday. Dhatwalia, who by virtue of heading the PIB, is also principal spokesperson to the central government.

As malls and shopping centres in the national capital re-open on Monday after more than two months, they will be focussing on hourly disinfection of the common areas, contactless shopping and physical distancing to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Over the past weekend, India registers a total of 19,858 new COVID-19 cases and 581 deaths over the last two days. India registered its highest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases for the fifth consecutive day on Sunday, with 9,971 new infections taking the country's tally to 2,46,628, while the death toll rose to 6,929 with 287 fatalities. Meanwhile, on Saturday, India registered a total of 9,887 new COVID-19 cases and 294 new deaths.

India had raced past Spain on Saturday to become the fifth worst-hit nation by the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, only the US, Brazil, Russia and the UK are ahead of it.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 1,20,406, according to the health ministry.

Meanwhile, some states announced guidelines on resuming some economic activities as part of the Unlock 1.0 phase.

States announce lockdown relaxations

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced that malls, restaurants and religious places in Delhi would open from Monday after more than two months since the coronavirus lockdown was imposed, but banquets and hotels would remain closed.

At an online briefing on Sunday, Kejriwal said hotels and banquets might be converted into hospitals in the coming days to treat the novel coronavirus patients and, therefore, they would remain shut.

"Malls, restaurants and religious places will be opening from tomorrow in Delhi in accordance with Centre's guidelines," he said.

The Uttarakhand government, too, issued orders allowing malls, restaurants, hotels and religious places outside containment zones and municipal area of Dehradun in the state to open from 7 am to 7 pm. According to the guidelines, pilgrims from other states will not be permitted till further orders.

In Jammu and Kashmir, religious places/places of worship will remain closed for public till further orders. No inter-province or inter-State/UT movement of individuals is allowed without obtaining permission.

Nagaland, which has witnessed a recent spurt in COVID-19 cases, has also decided to keep places of worship and hotels closed till further orders, a senior official said. Lockdown measures issued by the chief secretary of Nagaland on 4 May will remain in place till further orders, Principal Secretary (Home) Abhijit Sinha told reporters.

"All places of worship shall be closed for public. Religious congregations are strictly prohibited," the notification issued by the chief secretary on 4 May said. The notification was issued to extend lockdown in the state. As per the notification, all hospitality services, barring those dealing with police personnel, government officials, healthcare workers and stranded persons, shall remain closed.

Maharashtra continues to report most cases, deaths

Of the 287 deaths reported since Saturday morning, 120 were from Maharashtra, 53 from Delhi, 29 from Gujarat, 19 from Tamil Nadu, 17 from West Bengal, 15 from Madhya Pradesh, 13 from Rajasthan, 10 from Telangana, three from Jammu and Kashmir, two each from Karnataka, Punjab and Chhattisgarh and one each from Kerala and Bihar.

Of the total 6,929 fatalities, Maharashtra tops the tally with 2,969 deaths, followed by Gujarat with 1,219 deaths, Delhi with 761, Madhya Pradesh with 399, West Bengal with 383, Uttar Pradesh with 257, Tamil Nadu with 251, Rajasthan with 231, Telangana with 123 and Andhra Pradesh with 73 deaths.

The death toll reached 59 in Karnataka and 50 in Punjab.

Jammu and Kashmir has reported 39 fatalities due to the disease, Bihar has 30, Haryana has 24 deaths, Kerala has 15, Uttarakhand has 11, Odisha has eight and Jharkhand has reported seven deaths so far.

Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh have registered five COVID-19 fatalities each. Assam and Chhattisgarh have recorded four deaths each.

Meghalaya and Ladakh have reported one COVID-19 fatality each, according to the Health Ministry data.

According to the Ministry''s website, more than 70 per cent of the deaths are due to comorbidities.

The highest number of confirmed cases in the country are from Maharashtra at 82,968, followed by Tamil Nadu at 30,152, Delhi at 27,654, Gujarat at 19,592, Rajasthan at 10,331, Uttar Pradesh at 9,733 and Madhya Pradesh at 9,228, according to the Health Ministry data updated in the morning.

The number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 7,738 in West Bengal, 5,213 in Karnataka, 4,915 in Bihar and 4,510 in Andhra Pradesh.

It has risen to 3,952 in Haryana, 3,496 in Telangana, 3,467 in Jammu and Kashmir and 2,781 in Odisha.

Punjab has reported 2,515 coronavirus infections so far, while Assam has 2,397 cases. A total of 1,807 people have been infected with the virus in Kerala and 1,303 in Uttarakhand.

Jharkhand has registered 1,000 cases, Chhattisgarh has 923, Tripura has 747, Himachal Pradesh has 400, Chandigarh has 309 cases, Goa has 267, Manipur has 157, Nagaland has 107, and Puducherry and Ladakh have 99 cases.

Arunachal Pradesh has 47 COVID-19 cases, while Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Meghalaya have registered 33 infections each.

Mizoram has reported 24 cases and Dadar and Nagar Haveli has 19 cases, while Sikkim has reported seven cases till now.

The Union health ministry cited a WHO situation report which said that deaths in India per lakh population (0.49) are much lower than the world average of 5.17 and are the lowest among countries that have eased lockdown such as Germany (10.35), Italy (55.78), the UK (59.62) and Spain (58.06).

Cases in India per lakh population (17.32) are much lower than the world average of 87.74 and are the lowest among countries that have eased lockdown such as Germany (219.93), Italy (387.33), the UK (419.54) and Spain (515.61).

The Indian Council of Medical Research has further ramped up the testing capacity for detecting the novel coronavirus in infected persons.

The number of government labs has been increased to 531 and private labs to 228, taking the total number of labs to 759.

As many as 1,42,069 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of samples tested till now to 46,66,386.

Govt says it is 'fine-tuning' strategy against COVID-19

Asserting that coronavirus is a "new agent" about which not everything is known, the governerment on Sunday defended the timing of imposition of the lockdown and rejected as "baseless" media reports expressing concerns that it did not take inputs from technical experts while drawing up its COVID-19 strategy.

The government also said it is "fine-tuning" its strategy based on emerging knowledge and experience on the ground.

In a statement, the Health Ministry said a section of the media is reporting on the decisions regarding India''s approach to the pandemic and asserted that the decision on the lockdown was taken in the background of rapid escalation of COVID-19 cases.

"The doubling rate of cases had dropped to a low level, pointing toward a dangerous trajectory of high case load and high mortality, as experienced by many western countries. The possibility that our health systems could soon be overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients seemed to be real," the ministry said.

There was all round consensus on the lockdown among all state governments, it said.

Meanwhile, civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that India will take a decision on resumption of international passenger flights as soon as countries ease restrictions on entry of foreign nationals.

Countries like Japan and Singapore have put significant restrictions on entry of foreigners amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"A decision to resume regular international operations will be taken as soon as countries ease restrictions on entry of foreign nationals. Destination countries have to be ready to allow incoming flights," Puri said on Twitter.

India resumed its domestic passenger flights on 25 May after a gap of two months due to the coronavirus-triggered lockdown.

"Most countries have less than 10 percent international operations because they are allowing entry only to their own citizens & have placed restrictions on foreign nationals," the minister stated.

Many countries are allowing inbound flights from a few nations, but have placed restrictions like quarantine or isolation, he said.

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: Jun 09, 2020 07:20:33 IST

Tags : Arvind Kejriwal, Coronavirus In India, Coronavirus Lockdown, Coronavirus Outbreak, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID-19, COVID-19 Outbreak, COVID-19 Pandemic, Delhi, Guidelines For Lockdown, Guidelines For Lockdown 5, Health Ministry, Home Ministry Guidelines, India Domestic Flight Rules, Lockdown, Lockdown 5 Guidelines, Lockdown 5 In Maharashtra, Lockdown Guidelines, Lockdown In Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Maharashtra Lockdown