Coronavirus Outbreak: United States women's football team's trial regarding equal pay postponed from May to June
The trial date for a gender discrimination case filed by members of the United States women’s national football team has been pushed back to 16 June.
Players for the team filed a lawsuit against US Soccer last year under the Equal Pay Act and the Civil Rights Act of 1964. They allege that they have not been paid equitably when compared to players on the men’s team and have asked for more than $66 million in damages.
The trial date was originally set for 5 May in US District Court in Los Angeles. Additionally, the 20 April pretrial conference was moved to 1 June.
Both sides had sought guidance from the court in light of the coronavirus outbreak. California Gov. Gavin Newsom has issued a stay at home order in his state because of the global pandemic.
Updated Date: Apr 09, 2020 09:26:32 IST
