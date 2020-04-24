Coronavirus Outbreak: Umpires' group starts distributing food grains to help local scorers, groundsmen hit by lockdown
'Lending a Hand', an initiative by a group of former umpires, continued to help the local match officials, scorers and groundsmen, who are in distress due to the coronavirus-forced nationwide lockdown, by starting distribution of foodgrains.
The initiative, led by former Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) managing committee member and ex-BCCI umpire Ganesh Iyer, had earlier raised funds for umpires and scorers whose livelihood has been hit hard following the suspension of cricket activities due to the pandemic.
With Maharashtra continuing to reel under the impact of the dreaded disease, which has infected over 6000 people in the state, 'Lending a Hand' has now started distributing food essential to needy umpires, scorers and groundsmen.
"Lending a Hand took up another initiative with the support of Manoj Berde (fellow Umpire from BARC) and are progressively supplying food essential to 50 needy Umpires, Scorers and Groundsmen," Iyer told PTI on Friday.
"The process began a few days ago. Sandeep Thakur is coordinating on behalf of 'Lending a Hand' and is supported by a scorer in distribution. The first lot has been delivered comprising Tur Dal 1 kg, Rice 2 kg, Masala 1/4 kg, Wheat Flour 2 kg and refined soyabean oil."
Iyer said they had collected a total of Rs 5.04 lakh in their fund-raising initiative, of which Rs 4.30 lakh have been distributed.
Updated Date: Apr 24, 2020 17:40:18 IST
Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID, COVID-19, COVID-19 Cases, COVID-19 Pandemic, Cricket, Ganesh Iyer, Groundsmen, Lending A Hand, Scorers, Umpires
Trending
-
World Meningitis Day 2020: Raising awareness about a disease that affects 5 million people every year
-
Coronavirus Global Roundup, April 23: The US approves first self-testing kit while China increases funding to WHO
-
Coronavirus India Roundup, April 23: Over 5 lakh tests conducted, Gujarat sees rise in cases, Dharavi situation escalates
-
Chadox1 by Oxford University becomes 4th COVID-19 vaccine to enter human trials
-
Coronavirus India Roundup, April 22: Over 20,000 cases and 652 deaths so far, rapid test kits ordered from S. Korea
-
Coronavirus Global Roundup April 22: Pakistan PM gets tested, Oxford to start vaccine trials, Sweden's unique approach
Most Popular
-
COVID-19 Lockdown: Laid off and stranded without help, Indians living in Malaysia fear worse days ahead, plead New Delhi to take them back
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: Shops for educational books, electric fans, movement of Indian seafarers allowed during lockdown, says MHA
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 83% patients in Maharashtra asymptomatic, working to slow down doubling rate, says state health minister
-
Deep rot in West Bengal during COVID-19 lockdown: Mamata Banerjee has reason to be touchy over Centre's fact-finding attempts
-
IIT-Roorkee launches online course on artificial intelligence and deep learning on Cloudxlab.com; lessons to begin from 31 May
-
Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: With 118 new COVID-19 cases today, tally in Maharashtra crosses 3,000-mark; toll rises to 194