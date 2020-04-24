You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Health News

Coronavirus Outbreak: Umpires' group starts distributing food grains to help local scorers, groundsmen hit by lockdown

Press Trust of India Apr 24, 2020 17:40 PM IST

'Lending a Hand', an initiative by a group of former umpires, continued to help the local match officials, scorers and groundsmen, who are in distress due to the coronavirus-forced nationwide lockdown, by starting distribution of foodgrains.

Coronavirus Outbreak: Umpires group starts distributing food grains to help local scorers, groundsmen hit by lockdown

Representational image. Getty Images

The initiative, led by former Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) managing committee member and ex-BCCI umpire Ganesh Iyer, had earlier raised funds for umpires and scorers whose livelihood has been hit hard following the suspension of cricket activities due to the pandemic.

With Maharashtra continuing to reel under the impact of the dreaded disease, which has infected over 6000 people in the state, 'Lending a Hand' has now started distributing food essential to needy umpires, scorers and groundsmen.

"Lending a Hand took up another initiative with the support of Manoj Berde (fellow Umpire from BARC) and are progressively supplying food essential to 50 needy Umpires, Scorers and Groundsmen," Iyer told PTI on Friday.

"The process began a few days ago. Sandeep Thakur is coordinating on behalf of 'Lending a Hand' and is supported by a scorer in distribution. The first lot has been delivered comprising Tur Dal 1 kg, Rice 2 kg, Masala 1/4 kg, Wheat Flour 2 kg and refined soyabean oil."

Iyer said they had collected a total of Rs 5.04 lakh in their fund-raising initiative, of which Rs 4.30 lakh have been distributed.

Updated Date: Apr 24, 2020 17:40:18 IST

Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID, COVID-19, COVID-19 Cases, COVID-19 Pandemic, Cricket, Ganesh Iyer, Groundsmen, Lending A Hand, Scorers, Umpires

Advertisement

Trending


Advertisement

Most Popular


CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

How effective are face and cloth masks against COVID-19?

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: Apr 24 (05 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: Apr 24 (05 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres