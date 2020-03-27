Coronavirus Outbreak: UK prime minister Boris Johnson tests positive for COVID-19, says will lead govt via video-conference

Boris Johnson, the British prime minister, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

He posted a short video clip on Twitter sharing the news of being afflicted with the virus.

“Over the last 24 hours, I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for the coronavirus. I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus. Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives,” he captioned the post.

In the video, Johnson said that he has developed persistent coughs and mild temperature. On the advice of the chief medical officer, he took a test, which confirmed the condition.

The British premier said that he is working from home and self-isolating. He added that it is “entirely the right thing to do".

Earlier this week, Prince Charles, the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II, tested positive for coronavirus. The 71-year-old heir to the British throne is now self-isolating at his home in Scotland, a spokesperson had said.

The coronavirus pandemic has so far claimed over 24,800 lives and more than 5,49,000 people have tested positive.

In India, coronavirus has claimed 17 lives and over 700 people have tested positive.

The first case of COVID-19 was reported from Wuhan city in China in December last year. The World Health Organisation in February declared coronavirus a pandemic.

Updated Date: Mar 27, 2020 17:41:30 IST

