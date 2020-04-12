You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Health News

Coronavirus Outbreak: UK nationals stranded in Gujarat to be flown back home on three British Airways’ flights

Asian News International Apr 12, 2020 09:21 AM IST

Ahmedabad: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPIA) in Ahmedabad is scheduled to facilitate operations of three relief flights of British Airways for the UK nationals and their families who are stranded in Gujarat, informed SVPIA Director on Saturday.

Coronavirus Outbreak: UK nationals stranded in Gujarat to be flown back home on three British Airways’ flights

Representational image. Image courtesy: CNN-News18

Out of these three flights, the two flights scheduled for 13 April and 15 April have already been approved. They will arrive from London (Heathrow) at 1245 IST and depart at 1530 IST for London (Heathrow) on the same day, read an official statement.

The flight on 17 April will arrive at 2100 hours and depart at 2200 IST, and each flight will carry at least 280 passengers.

"Special care will be taken for the facilitation of the passengers and their social distancing in line with directives of Govt of India. SVPI Airport is requesting all the passengers to please follow instructions of the staff on duty," it further read.

Meanwhile, the country is under a 21-day lockdown which has been imposed to check the spread of the coronavirus.
States like Odisha, Punjab, Maharashtra, and Telangana have already extended the lockdown for the month of April.

Updated Date: Apr 12, 2020 09:21:30 IST

Tags : Ahmedabad, Britain, Cases In Maharashtra, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Lockdown, Coronavirus Outbreak, COVID-19, Gujarat, Maharashtra, NewsTracker, Odisha, Punjab, Telangana, United Kingdom

Advertisement

Trending


Advertisement

Most Popular


CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

100,000 lives lost to COVID-19 in the world: Why the virus has hit some countries harder than others

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: Apr 12 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: Apr 12 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres