Coronavirus Outbreak: UK nationals stranded in Gujarat to be flown back home on three British Airways’ flights
Ahmedabad: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPIA) in Ahmedabad is scheduled to facilitate operations of three relief flights of British Airways for the UK nationals and their families who are stranded in Gujarat, informed SVPIA Director on Saturday.
Out of these three flights, the two flights scheduled for 13 April and 15 April have already been approved. They will arrive from London (Heathrow) at 1245 IST and depart at 1530 IST for London (Heathrow) on the same day, read an official statement.
The flight on 17 April will arrive at 2100 hours and depart at 2200 IST, and each flight will carry at least 280 passengers.
"Special care will be taken for the facilitation of the passengers and their social distancing in line with directives of Govt of India. SVPI Airport is requesting all the passengers to please follow instructions of the staff on duty," it further read.
Meanwhile, the country is under a 21-day lockdown which has been imposed to check the spread of the coronavirus.
States like Odisha, Punjab, Maharashtra, and Telangana have already extended the lockdown for the month of April.
Updated Date: Apr 12, 2020 09:21:30 IST
Tags : Ahmedabad, Britain, Cases In Maharashtra, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Lockdown, Coronavirus Outbreak, COVID-19, Gujarat, Maharashtra, NewsTracker, Odisha, Punjab, Telangana, United Kingdom
Trending
-
Coronavirus India Roundup, April 11: 1,035 new cases, lockdown extension till 30 April imminent
-
Coronavirus Global Roundup, April 11: UK and US suffer worst days yet, Turkey imposes curfew, Apple and Google partner to fortify contact tracing
-
100,000 lives lost to COVID-19 in the world: Why the virus has hit some countries harder than others
-
Coronavirus Global Roundup, April 10: Recovered patients test positive in South Korea, ceasefire in Yemen, WHO warns that African cases will rise
-
Coronavirus India Roundup, April 10: Death toll crosses 200, first Operation SHIELD deemed successful in Delhi, Punjab extends lockdown
-
World Health Day 2020: Why becoming a nurse is not as easy as you might think
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Maharashtra govt to accommodate people from Mumbai's densely populated areas in govt schools, fire brigade to sanitise community toilets
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 600 new cases detected across country today, says ICMR; Odisha to set up two dedicated COVID-19 hospitals
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Delhi needs at least 2 lakh PPEs 'immediately', says Kejriwal govt; 183 new COVID-19 cases reported today
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: After Mumbai, Pune makes masks mandatory in public places; count in Bihar reaches 39
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: No COVID-19 cases reported in Goa today; Maharashtra tally rises to 1,018
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: Telangana govt to cut salaries of employees due to COVID-19 crisis; fees of CM, state cabinet, MLAs to be reduced by 75%