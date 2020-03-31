Coronavirus Outbreak: Wimbledon likely to be cancelled, feels two-time mixed doubles champion Jamie Murray

Two-time mixed doubles champion Jamie Murray says he believes Wimbledon will be canceled.

The All England Club board will hold an emergency meeting on Wednesday to discuss the fate of the 2020 tournament.

The grasscourt season lasts only six weeks and Wimbledon is staged when daylight hours are the longest in Britain. The club has acknowledged the short window available to it and ruled out playing without spectators.

The French Open has been postponed from May to September.

The brother of two-time Wimbledon singles champion Andy Murray was asked whether he thinks a cancellation is more likely than a postponement. He told BBC Radio 4: “I think so. I think for them it is difficult to move the tournament back for many reasons, because you are running into other tournaments.”

Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak

Updated Date: Mar 31, 2020 16:29:29 IST

Tags : Andy Murray, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID, COVID-19, COVID-19 Cases, COVID-19 Pandemic, Jamie Murray, SportsTracker, Tennis, Wimbledon