Coronavirus Outbreak: Two resident doctors at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital test positive; one had history of foreign travel
New Delhi: Two resident doctors of Safdarjung Hospital have tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday.
Of the two doctors who were tested positive, one is a male posted at COVID-19 unit and the other is a female third-year post graduation student from the Biochemistry Department, officials said.
According to officials, the student has a past travel history to a foreign nation.
"Both the doctors have been admitted to the isolation ward," hospital officials said while adding that contact tracing of these two doctors is being done.
Earlier on Wednesday, a doctor of the Delhi State Cancer Institute was confirmed positive for COVID-19.
Follow LIVE updates on the coronavirus outbreak here
According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases has reached 1,637 in India, including 1466 active cases, 133 cured, discharged or migrated and 38 deaths.
Updated Date: Apr 01, 2020 16:30:29 IST
Tags : Contact Tracing, Corona Virus Mumbai, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Bangalore, Coronavirus In Bangalore, Coronavirus In Bengal, Coronavirus In Delhi, Coronavirus In India, Delhi, Safdarjung Hospital
