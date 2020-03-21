Coronavirus outbreak: Twitter rejigs verification process to boost more accounts belonging to health experts to curb misinformation

In an attempt to combat misinformation on coronavirus, Twitter is aiming to make it easier for health experts to get verified on the social media site.

The company is in the process to help authenticate accounts that are providing proper information regarding the pandemic.

Twitter’s support page posted a link on how to update email address associated with an account for it to be verified.

“We are working with global public health authorities to identify experts and have already verified hundreds of accounts, but there’s more to do and we could use your help,” read the post.

PSA about what we’re doing to Verify Twitter accounts that are providing credible updates around #COVID19: we are working with global public health authorities to identify experts and have already Verified hundreds of accounts, but there’s more to do and we could use your help. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) March 21, 2020

To #COVID19 experts: we are prioritizing Verification for Twitter accounts that have an email address associated with an authoritative organization or institution. Here’s how to update the email address associated with your account:https://t.co/H4LkQYeGB8 — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) March 21, 2020

In a separate blog post, Twitter revealed that they are increasing the use of machine learning and automation.

The microblogging site is also broadening its definition of “harm” to address content that goes directly against guidance from authoritative sources of global and local public health information. This will curb myths on coronavirus doing the rounds on social media.

According to Twitter product lead Kavyon Beykpour, they will likely open up a public-facing form to allow health experts to directly request verification.

sure, but say you take the steps in thread (email and website linked appropriately.. etc.) then what? — Karissa Bell (@karissabe) March 21, 2020

Twitter is building a system that would enable its team to enforce their roles remotely around the world and execute regular quality assurance checks.

The social media giant is engaging with partners around the world to make sure urgent cases can be brought to attention and continue reviewing Twitter Rules in context of COVID-19 and evolve if and when necessary.

