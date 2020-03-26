Coronavirus Outbreak: Twitter announces that it will donate $1 million to journalists on field amid global health crisis

All social media giants have joined hands with health organisations and authorities to curb the spread of false information related to the coronavirus pandemic on their platforms.

Now, micro-blogging site Twitter has decided to provide monetary aid to two organisations working for journalists.

Twitter announced that it would be donating $1 million equally to the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) and the International Women’s Media Foundation (IWMF). This fund would be used to help journalists reporting on COVID-19.

In a blog, Vijaya Gadde, Twitter’s legal, policy and trust & safety lead, said, “right now, every journalist is a COVID-19 journalist” as they are “still writing” and “still exposing themselves to harm”. As news is integral to Twitter, upholding the values of a free press is considered essential. She also conveyed hope that the donation would ensure that “women in the [journalism] industry” have an “equal share of voice”.

The services of media comes under the purview of essential services and all media persons across the world have been working for the dissemination of news during the global health crisis.

Both CPJ and IWMF regularly post stories throwing light on the difficulties faced by journalists reporting on the viral pandemic.

This is not the first time big companies have donated for the cause of delivering verified news. Facebook-owned WhatsApp donated $1 million to the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN) and launched a coronavirus information hub.



Updated Date: Mar 26, 2020 18:18:15 IST

Tags : Coronavirus, COVID-19, Journalism, Journalist, Twitter, WhatsApp