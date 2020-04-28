Coronavirus Outbreak: Troy Sneed, Grammy-nominated gospel singer, passes away aged 52 from complications
Los Angeles: Grammy-nominated gospel singer Troy Sneed has died from complications with the coronavirus. He was 52.
(Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak)
Sneed’s publicist Bill Carpenter said the singer died early Monday at a hospital in Jacksonville, Florida. Sneed earned a Grammy nomination for his work on the Youth For Christ’s 1999 album Higher.
Sneed traveled throughout the United States early in his career to sing the gospel with the Georgia Mass Choir. He arranged music on their albums and appeared with the choir in 1996 film The Preacher’s Wife, starring Whitney Houston and Denzel Washington.
Sneed helped form Youth For Christ, which was comprised of members between the ages of 12 and 18 from the Georgia Mass Choir. He served as a producer on Youth For Christ’s The Struggle Is Over, which landed at No. 1 on Billboard’s gospel songs chart in 2006.
As a solo artist, Sneed released seven albums and had several hit songs within the gospel realm including Work It Out and My Heart Says Yes, which both peaked at No. 2 on Billboard’s gospel chart. He’s also known for the upbeat Hallelujah.
Sneed and his wife, Emily, started their own record label Emtro, which is a blend of their first names. Their label became a success with a roster of artists from Alvin Darling & Celebration and Rev. Rudolph McKissick.
Updated Date: Apr 28, 2020 09:14:58 IST
Tags : Buzz Patrol, BuzzPatrol, Denzel Washington, Hallelujah, My Heart Says Yes, The Preacher's Wife, Troy Sneed, Tune In, TuneIn, Whitney Houston, Work It Out, Youth For Christ
Trending
-
3 million confirmed cases of COVID-19: Here is how the novel coronavirus has taken over six continents
-
Coronavirus Global Roundup, April 27: Over 3 million cases & 200,000 deaths, various countries relax lockdown measures
-
Coronavirus India Roundup, April 27: CMs want lockdown extended, recovery rate improving, MP now has over 100 deaths
-
World Immunization Week 2020: How vaccines work to protect your health
-
All your questions about sex and COVID-19 - answered
-
Coronavirus Global Roundup, April 25: NASA develops new ventilator prototype, cases rise in Africa and Brazil
Most Popular
-
COVID-19 Lockdown: Laid off and stranded without help, Indians living in Malaysia fear worse days ahead, plead New Delhi to take them back
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 19 more staffers at Delhi's Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital test positive, hospital shut for new patients for three days
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: 190 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Delhi today, total rises to 3,108; no deaths reported in past 24 hours
-
Deep rot in West Bengal during COVID-19 lockdown: Mamata Banerjee has reason to be touchy over Centre's fact-finding attempts
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: Shops for educational books, electric fans, movement of Indian seafarers allowed during lockdown, says MHA
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: MHA orders conditional exemption of shops outside limits of municipal corporations from lockdown restrictions