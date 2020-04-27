Coronavirus Outbreak: Top two football divisions in Czech Republic planning to restart seasons on 25 may
Prague: The top two football divisions in the Czech Republic plan to restart on 25 May as the government eases restrictions to contain the coronavirus, the leagues said on Monday.
The clubs must approve the plan at a meeting 12 May because the competitions would not be completed until July. Some sponsorship deals and player contracts expire by the end of June, when the leagues were originally scheduled to conclude.
Six rounds of games in the regular season and the playoffs remain in the first division. All players will be tested for the virus and all games will be without spectators.
The decision to restart is in line with UEFA's recommendation for leagues to “explore all possible options” to complete their seasons.
The organizers said government approval is needed because games would require the presence of some 130 people, including players, referees, club officials and others at the stadium.
The government said it will allow team sports competitions to restart on May 25 but it's not clear yet how many people can gather at stadiums.
The Czech Republic has not been as badly hit by the pandemic as some other European nations. Italy, Spain, France and Britain all have recorded more than 20,000 deaths. In the Czech Republic, 221 people have died of COVID-19 and more than 7,400 have tested positive.
Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak
Updated Date: Apr 27, 2020 22:53:26 IST
Tags : Football, KickingAround, UEFA
Trending
-
3 million confirmed cases of COVID-19: Here is how the novel coronavirus has taken over six continents
-
Coronavirus Global Roundup, April 27: Over 3 million cases & 200,000 deaths, various countries relax lockdown measures
-
Coronavirus India Roundup, April 27: CMs want lockdown extended, recovery rate improving, MP now has over 100 deaths
-
World Immunization Week 2020: How vaccines work to protect your health
-
All your questions about sex and COVID-19 - answered
-
Coronavirus Global Roundup, April 25: NASA develops new ventilator prototype, cases rise in Africa and Brazil
Most Popular
-
COVID-19 Lockdown: Laid off and stranded without help, Indians living in Malaysia fear worse days ahead, plead New Delhi to take them back
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 19 more staffers at Delhi's Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital test positive, hospital shut for new patients for three days
-
Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: 190 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Delhi today, total rises to 3,108; no deaths reported in past 24 hours
-
Deep rot in West Bengal during COVID-19 lockdown: Mamata Banerjee has reason to be touchy over Centre's fact-finding attempts
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: Shops for educational books, electric fans, movement of Indian seafarers allowed during lockdown, says MHA
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: MHA orders conditional exemption of shops outside limits of municipal corporations from lockdown restrictions