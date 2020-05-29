Coronavirus Outbreak: Tom Hanks donates blood plasma for research the second time, shares pictures on Instagram

New Delhi: Weeks after recovering from COVID-19, Hollywood actor Tom Hanks once again donated his blood plasma for research work.

(Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak)

The Forrest Gump actor took to Instagram to post a picture of two bags full of plasma. "Plasmatic on 3! 1, 2, 3 PLASMATIC! Hanx," he wrote in the caption.

Here is Tom Hanks' post

Two other additional pictures shared by the actor show his arm hooked to an IV.

Earlier, the actors had volunteered to donate blood and plasma for COVID-19 research, Hanks revealed on NPR's Wait Wait Don't Tell Me! podcast via MSN.

The first Hollywood personalities to have COVID-19 infection, Hanks and Wilson revealed their diagnosis on 11 March.

They returned home to Los Angeles at the end of March after quarantining and recovering from their symptoms.

The couple was in Australia for the pre-production of Baz Luhrmann's untitled Elvis Presley film from Warner Bros, when they contracted the disease. Hanks stars as Elvis' manager, Colonel Tom Parker.

The couple has since then been spreading awareness about the virus and has been sharing their journey of recovering from the condition.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: May 29, 2020 08:43:08 IST

Tags : Baz Luhrmann, Buzz Patrol, BuzzPatrol, Coronavirus Outbreak, COVID-19, Hollywood, Rita Wilson, Tom Hanks