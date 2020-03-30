Coronavirus Outbreak: Tokyo Olympics 2020 organisers agree to hold postponed Games from 23 July - 8 August in 2021

New dates for the postponed Tokyo Olympics were announced on Monday after a discussion by the organisers. The first-ever postponement of the Olympics will see the Games held between 23 July and 8 August in 2021. The Games were rescheduled last week due to the coronavirus pandemic. Initial schedule had the Olympics starting from 24 July this year.

The Paralympic Games will be held between 24 August and 5 September.

IOC President Thomas Bach said: “I want to thank the International Federations for their unanimous support and the Continental Associations of National Olympic Committees for the great partnership and their support in the consultation process over the last few days. I would also like to thank the IOC Athletes’ Commission, with whom we have been in constant contact."

"With this announcement, I am confident that, working together with the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, the Japanese Government and all our stakeholders, we can master this unprecedented challenge. Humankind currently finds itself in a dark tunnel. These Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 can be a light at the end of this tunnel,” he added.

It has previously been confirmed that all athletes already qualified and quota places already assigned will remain unchanged.

Last week’s delay, the first in the 124-year history of the modern Olympics, represents a huge blow for Japan, which has invested $13 billion in the run-up to the event, and raised $3 billion from domestic sponsors.

The organising committee held several calls with the IOC over the last week to discuss benefits and drawbacks of Games held next year, either in spring or summer, said president of the Tokyo organising committee Yoshiro Mori.

Earlier on Monday, the Games’ chief executive, Toshiro Muto, said the committee was moving “in the direction” of honouring tickets bought for the 2020 Games at the rescheduled event, or providing refunds in case of scheduling changes,

“We want to honour the hopes of all those who purchased the tickets amid high demand,” Muto told a news conference.

But it was too early to say what the additional costs of the delay would be, Muto said.

The IOC and Japanese government succumbed to intense pressure from athletes and sporting bodies around the world last Tuesday by agreeing to push back the Games because of the coronavirus epidemic.

(With inputs from Reuters)

