Coronavirus Outbreak: Tokyo Olympics 2020 opening ceremony must include a COVID-19 reference, says producer
Athens: The Tokyo 2020 Olympics must acknowledge the coronavirus crisis which forced their postponement and incorporate it into next year’s opening ceremony, executive producer Marco Balich said.
Balich, an Italian with great experience in producing Olympic opening and closing ceremonies, said the Japanese had almost completed preparations for this year.
The virus, however, put a stop to the Games and Balich’s international team are returning from Japan.
“I think for sure the Olympic ceremony which is a window of all humanity will have to reflect somehow or reference somehow what has happened,” Balich told Reuters in a phone interview from his home in Milan.
Balich has been confined to his house for the past three weeks with the virus having killed more than 10,000 people in his country and Italy in national lockdown. More than 34,000 have died worldwide.
“We already had prototypes and started rehearsals. We were in very good shape,” Balich said, adding he was grateful the Games were postponed.
“I think given this difficult decision, what our ceremonies team can now do is refresh and have a unique opportunity to rethink and use them to make them the biggest celebration with Olympic values.”
The International Olympic Committee decided last week to delay the Games, which had been scheduled to begin in July amid growing pressure from athletes and teams, to 2021.
“To give a full year postponement... would be the right sort of time to cure our wounds and restart the work,” Balich said.
New dates for the Games are expected to be announced this week.
It is the first postponement in the 124-year history of the modern Olympics, although several - including the 1940 Tokyo Games - were cancelled due to war.
“The message we have been sharing... is let’s make the biggest celebration ever. Staging the Olympics will be the pinnacle, the restart for this new, strong world. It is a unique opportunity to have an extra 12 months to acknowledge what has happened and use the Olympics as the tool for the renaissance of the planet,” Balich said.
Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak
The Games traditionally have an opening and closing ceremony.
“The creative team will have to acknowledge what has happened. In this beautiful Japanese aesthetic... they will address some kind of a message for this new way of living we all have to confront,” he said.
“I think that the effort that the creative team (in Japan) will have to face is how to translate this very harsh moment.”
Updated Date: Mar 30, 2020 15:49:55 IST
Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID, COVID-19, COVID-19 Cases, COVID-19 Pandemic, Marco Balich, Tokyo Olympics 2020, Tokyo Olympics 2020 Closing Ceremony, Tokyo Olympics 2020 Coronavirus, Tokyo Olympics 2020 Opening Ceremony
Trending
-
No community transmission of COVID-19 yet. Here's what stage 3 would mean for India
-
25,000 coronavirus deaths globally: Here's how the most vulnerable can stay safe
-
Why the Hantavirus is the least of your worries right now
-
What can we learn from the global response to the coronavirus pandemic?
-
How are we feeling? Mood of the nation in the time of coronavirus
-
World Oral Health Day: 5 oral hygiene routines you might think are healthy but can turn harmful
Most Popular
-
Man dies from hantavirus in China: All you need to know about the virus, and how it spreads
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: WHO warns against using 'untested drugs' to fight COVID-19; Gujarat, Puducherry announce lockdown
-
Coronavirus outbreak Updates: Italy records highest COVID-19 toll in one day with 627 deaths; 'you are not invincible', WHO tells youth
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Andhra Pradesh reports sixth positive case; Jharkhand announces lockdown with immediate effect
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Bihar govt says six of nine COVID-19 cases in state have no travel history
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: NPR to be deferred amid COVID-19 lockdown, say reports; positive cases rise to 536 in India