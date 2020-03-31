Coronavirus Outbreak: Those with bipolar disorder don't have to suffer during this lockdown; here are a few effective ways of coping

Getting cut off from all social interactions is bound to have an impact on our mental health. Life how we know it has been disrupted and coping with the changes right now has become necessary.

The home confinement and shift in lifestyle could be more strenuous for people with bipolar disorder.

Those who suffer from bipolar disorder have episodes of mood swings that can range from depressive lows to manic highs. Although symptoms of the disorder can be seen without any outside force acting upon it, one of the major external precipitants is stress.

A large part of a bipolar person’s life is the social support system. This can include their psychologist, friends and comfort persons. A lockdown can mean that meetings with these people would not be possible. Such cases might put a bipolar person at greater risk.

Every year World Bipolar Day is celebrated on 30 March to create awareness about the ailment and provide a platform for global education regarding the disorder.

Online sessions

Russ Federman writing for Psychology Today said that people with bipolar disorder should try and remain in contact with their mental health professional by means of any video calling services. Social distancing should not mean opting to go alone as now is the time to go the extra mile and seek help.

Healthy lifestyle

Eat fresh and in moderation. Engage the time inside the house in cleaning cupboards, rearranging storage and re-immersing in hobbies. Make sure you give your body enough exercise.

Sleeping adequately and properly plays an important role in regulating stress. Sleep hygiene is critical for the management of bipolar symptoms, said Jim Phelps in an article in psycheducation.org.

Mock daily routine

Even if most of your time was spent outside the house usually, try to replicate the things that you did outside while at home.

If you are working from home, treat the day like any other office day. If your office has been shut or your educational institution has been closed, engage in activities and don’t sit idle. For example, creating a schedule for every activity throughout the day will help in mood management.

Stock medicines

Have a large stock of your medications at home prepared from the onset. While pharmacies are open during the coronavirus lockdown, procuring medicines will not be that easy.

