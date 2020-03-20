Coronavirus outbreak: Thailand reports 50 new cases, taking total number of patients to 322; majority infections in Bangkok, say health officials
Bangkok: Thailand reported 50 new coronavirus infections, taking its tally to 322, a health official said on Friday, with the majority located in Bangkok, the capital.
A group of 41 new cases is linked to earlier infections, while another, of nine, centres on overseas arrivals and contact with foreigners, Suwannachai Wattanayingcharoenchai, director-general of the disease control department, told a news conference.
Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak
Thailand has had one death in the outbreak, with 43 patients having recovered and gone home, while 278 are still in hospital.
Updated Date: Mar 20, 2020 13:57:14 IST
