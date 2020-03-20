Coronavirus outbreak: Thailand reports 50 new cases, taking total number of patients to 322; majority infections in Bangkok, say health officials

Bangkok: Thailand reported 50 new coronavirus infections, taking its tally to 322, a health official said on Friday, with the majority located in Bangkok, the capital.

A group of 41 new cases is linked to earlier infections, while another, of nine, centres on overseas arrivals and contact with foreigners, Suwannachai Wattanayingcharoenchai, director-general of the disease control department, told a news conference.

Thailand has had one death in the outbreak, with 43 patients having recovered and gone home, while 278 are still in hospital.

Updated Date: Mar 20, 2020 13:57:14 IST

