Coronavirus Outbreak: Thailand reports 120 new infections, taking total number of positive cases to 1,771; 12 fatalities in country so far

Bangkok: Thailand confirmed 120 new coronavirus cases and two more deaths on Wednesday, said a spokesman of the government’s Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration.

The new figures brought the total number of infections in the Southeast Asian country to 1,771 and 12 fatalities.

Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak

The two new deaths included a 79-year-old Thai man from a southern province who attended a wedding in Malaysia in early March and a 58-year-old businessman who returned from England last month, spokesman Taweesin Wisanuyothin said.

Updated Date: Apr 01, 2020 11:09:09 IST

Tags : Bangkok, Corona, Coronavirus, Coronavirus In Thailand, Coronavirus Outbreak, Coronavirus Thailand, Coronavirus Update, COVID-19, England, Malaysia, NewsTracker, Thailand