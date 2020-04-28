Coronavirus Outbreak: Texas movie theatres, museums to operate at 25% capacity from Friday, announces governor
Washington DC: Texas Governor Greg Abbott has announced that movie theatres will be allowed to reopen on Friday (local time), along with restaurants, retail stores and museums.
(Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak)
According to Variety, Texas becomes the latest state to allow theatres to open, even though the major chains are not expected to restart business until at least July.
Georgia allowed its theatres to reopen on Monday, though as yet it appears that few, if any, have chosen to do so.
Many companies would choose to remain closed, Abbott acknowledged and said, "This is permission to open, not a requirement."
The Governor of Texas added that the theatres and other establishments would be allowed to operate at only 25 percent capacity, which may make it uneconomical for many businesses to operate.
Also, without the support of major studio releases, the major theatre chains are unlikely to reopen. And in turn, the movies are unlikely to be distributed until theatres across the country are able to screen them.
Abbott also said that barbershops, hair salons, bars and gyms would not be allowed to reopen under the initial phase. However, he said he hoped they would reopen by mid-May.
Other states including South Carolina, Oklahoma and Alaska, have also taken steps to reopen. Many states have issued 'stay at home' orders that expire on 30 April.
Texas, with a population of nearly 30 million, is by far the largest state to reopen so far.
Updated Date: Apr 28, 2020 16:21:48 IST
Tags : Buzz Patrol, BuzzPatrol, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Outbreak, Coronavirus Updates, Greg Abbott, Lockdown, Texas, Texas Governor
Trending
-
How to deal with the grief of losing a loved one during a lockdown
-
3 million confirmed cases of COVID-19: Here is how the novel coronavirus has taken over six continents
-
Coronavirus Global Roundup, April 27: Over 3 million cases & 200,000 deaths, various countries relax lockdown measures
-
Coronavirus India Roundup, April 27: CMs want lockdown extended, recovery rate improving, MP now has over 100 deaths
-
World Immunization Week 2020: How vaccines work to protect your health
-
All your questions about sex and COVID-19 - answered
Most Popular
-
COVID-19 Lockdown: Laid off and stranded without help, Indians living in Malaysia fear worse days ahead, plead New Delhi to take them back
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 19 more staffers at Delhi's Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital test positive, hospital shut for new patients for three days
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: 190 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Delhi today, total rises to 3,108; no deaths reported in past 24 hours
-
Deep rot in West Bengal during COVID-19 lockdown: Mamata Banerjee has reason to be touchy over Centre's fact-finding attempts
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: Shops for educational books, electric fans, movement of Indian seafarers allowed during lockdown, says MHA
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: MHA orders conditional exemption of shops outside limits of municipal corporations from lockdown restrictions