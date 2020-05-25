Coronavirus Outbreak: Tencent donates 150,000 face masks, 10,000 pairs of protective goggles to PSG foundation
Chinese technology company Tencent has donated 150,000 face masks and 10,000 pairs of protective goggles to Paris Saint-Germain's foundation.
The foundation will dispatch them to organizations and charities in need of equipment to help fight the spread of the coronavirus.
The shipment was delivered last week and is being stored at PSG’s Parc des Princes. The stadium has been operating as a logistics support base in the Greater Paris region.
Sabrina Delannoy, the deputy director of the Paris Saint-Germain Foundation, said on Monday that the donation “will enable our many partner charities to continue working in safe conditions and to pass on this equipment in turn to the people who need it most.”
PSG and Tencent sealed a partnership during the French club’s Tour in China last year.
Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak
Updated Date: May 25, 2020 16:41:29 IST
Tags : Football, KickingAround, Ligue 1, Paris-Saint Germain, PSG, TenCent
Trending
-
Heatwave in parts of India: How to recognize and prevent a heat stroke
-
New study suggests PPE made with electroceutical fabric may provide better protection against COVID-19
-
World Thyroid Day 2020: Can thyroid disease lead to weight gain?
-
Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) study shows increased mortality in COVID-19 patients just as ICMR widens its use in India
-
COVID-19 vaccine update: Chinese vaccine Phase 1 trial results show some promise but also a few temporary side-effects
-
Life after COVID-19: What the road to recovery from the coronavirus looks like
Most Popular
-
Bangladesh medical team says Ivermectin with antibiotic Doxycycline works to treat COVID-19 patients
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Mumbai reports 1,382 new COVID-19 cases; confirmed infections rise to 25,317
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 366 new COVID-19 infections reported in Gujarat today, total number of cases rises to 11,746 in state
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Rajasthan reports highest single-day spike in cases as 242 more test positive; case count climbs to 5,202, toll touches 131
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Railways will partially restore train services from 1 June, says Centre; bookings for 200 trains to begin tomorrow
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Assam reports highest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases with 39 new infections; 107 active cases in state currently