Coronavirus Outbreak: Tencent donates 150,000 face masks, 10,000 pairs of protective goggles to PSG foundation

The Associated Press May 25, 2020 16:41 PM IST

Chinese technology company Tencent has donated 150,000 face masks and 10,000 pairs of protective goggles to Paris Saint-Germain's foundation.

File image of Paris Saint-Germain players. Reuters

The foundation will dispatch them to organizations and charities in need of equipment to help fight the spread of the coronavirus.

The shipment was delivered last week and is being stored at PSG’s Parc des Princes. The stadium has been operating as a logistics support base in the Greater Paris region.

Sabrina Delannoy, the deputy director of the Paris Saint-Germain Foundation, said on Monday that the donation “will enable our many partner charities to continue working in safe conditions and to pass on this equipment in turn to the people who need it most.”

PSG and Tencent sealed a partnership during the French club’s Tour in China last year.

Updated Date: May 25, 2020 16:41:29 IST

